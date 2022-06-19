Who is Paul Schulze? Age, wife, height, movies and TV shows, profiles, net worth

Paul Schulze is a renowned American actor known for his role as Ryan Chappelle in the 24 Fox series. He also starred in The Sopranos HBO series as Father Phil Intintola and in the Nurse Jackie Showtime series as pharmacist Eddie Walzer.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Paul Schulze made his acting career debut in 1989. Photo: Jim Spellman

Source: Getty Images

Paul has worked in Hollywood since the late 1980s and is known for playing villain characters exceptionally well. Despite being a well-known actor, little is known regarding his private life, as he rarely talks about it.

Paul Schulze’s profile summary and bio

Full name Paul Schulze Date of birth 12th June 1962 Age 60 years in 2022 Birth sign Gemini Place of birth New York City, New York, United States Nationality American Height 5 feet 9 inches (1.75 m) Religion Christianity Gender Male Sexual orientation Unknown Relationship status Single Education The State University of New York, Purchase College (BFA) Profession Actor Years active 1989 to present

Paul Schulze’s age and early life

The Nurse Jackie actor was born on 12th June 1962 in New York City, New York and is 60 years old in 2022. His father was a Lutheran evangelist, but he passed away in 1968 when Paul was still a toddler. The actor has German roots.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

He attended Stuyvesant High School in Manhattan, New York City, from where he graduated in 1980. He later studied at Purchase College, which is affiliated with the State University of New York.

Paul Schulze’s wife and children

The Punisher actor is known to be private when it comes to his romantic life. He was once rumoured to be gay since he had never been spotted with a woman despite being a well-known celebrity. The actor is said to have dated a while in high school but is currently single. He does not have any known children.

Paul Schulze’s career

Actors Paul (right) and Patrick J. Adams on the set of Suits. Photo: USA Network

Source: Getty Images

Paul developed a passion for acting during his high school days. He made his acting career debut in 1989 in the film The Unbelievable Truth as Bill. Schulze often takes the bad guy roles that have defined him for the last three decades that he has been in the industry. He is also excellent at portraying good guy characters in films and television shows.

Paul Schulze’s movies and TV shows

Project Year Role Tommy CBS series 2020 Len Egan The Expanse 2019 Esai Martin Inside the Rain 2019 David Glass The Punisher 2017 William Rawlings Suits USA Network series 2016 to 2017 Frank Gallo Rizzoli & Isles TNT series 2015 to 2016 Dr Joe Harris Major Crimes TNT series 2015 Owen Holland Are You Here 2013 Dave Harken Nurse Jackie Showtime series 2009 to 2015 Eddie Walzer The Mentalist CBS series 2012 and 2014 John Hutton The Cleaner A&E series 2009 Harrison Rambo 2008 Michael Burnett Zodiac 2007 Sandy Panzarella Journeyman 2007 Agent Richard Garrity Justice Fox series 2006 ADA J.D. Keller The Closer 2006 Richard Branch The Lone Ranger television film 2003 Sherriff Landry 24 Fox series 2002 to 2004 Ryan Chappelle Panic Room 2002 Officer Keeney The Sopranos HBO series 1999 to 2006 Father Phil Intintola Speaking of Sex 2001 Larry Mimic 2 television film 2001 Philip Don’t Say a Word 2001 Jake Drowning Mona 2000 Jimmy D Kiss Toledo Goodbye 1999 Nicky Grind 1997 Terry Layin’ Low 1996 Patty Laws of Gravity 1992 Frankie The Unbelievable Truth 1989 Bill

Paul Schulze’s net worth

The Suits actor’s exact net worth is not known, but numerous sources estimate it at $3 million. His wealth comes from acting.

Paul Schulze’s height

The Rambo actor stands at 5 feet 9 inches (1.75 m). His eyes are hazel, while his hair is dark brown. He often shaves his head clean.

Did they change the priest in Sopranos?

Yes! Phil Intintola, a Catholic priest, was initially portrayed by actor Michael Santoro in the pilot episode. The character was then played by actor Paul Schulze for the rest of the series.

Who was the pharmacist in Nurse Jackie?

Schulze portrayed the role of pharmacist Eddie Walzer in the Nurse Jackie Showtime series. Photo: Frederick M. Brown

Source: Getty Images

Paul Schulze was pharmacist Eddie Walzer in the Nurse Jackie Showtime series. Eddie was in an on-again, off-again relationship with Jackie Peyton.

Where is Paul Schulze from?

The American actor was born in New York City, New York, United States. He has German roots, and his father was a Lutheran pastor.

Who plays Frank Gallo?

Character Frank Gallo in the Suits series is played by actor Paul Schulze. Gallo was incarcerated for racketeering, and after he agreed to testify against Reform Corporation and Masterson Construction, they arranged to kill him in his cell.

Paul Schulze’s facts

The actor was born on 12th June 1962 in New York City, New York, United States.

Paul’s father was a Lutheran Priest, and he has German roots.

He made his acting debut in 1989 in the film, The Unbelievable Truth , as Bill.

, as Bill. He often plays villain roles in films and television shows.

Schulze has never won a film or series award but has received several nominations.

He keeps his romantic life private, which has led people to speculate he is part of the LGBTQ+ community.

A.J Jacoms mentions actor Paul in the introduction of his book, The Year of Living Biblically, for his spectacular portrayal of Father Phil Intintola in The Soprano series.

Paul Schulze has been in Hollywood for over three decades and remains one of the greatest actors in the industry. His ability to bring any role to life has kept him relevant throughout the years.

READ ALSO: Who is Raymond Reddington? Strong clues and fan theories you need to know

Briefly.co.za highlighted clues and theories to help The Blacklist fans decode Raymond Redding’s true identity. The NBC series is now in its 9th season, and the 10th season will start airing in July 2022.

Raymond on The Blacklist is a criminal mastermind and the FBI’s top most wanted fugitive who decides to turn himself in after more than 20 years of evading the authorities. His real identity has remained a mystery throughout the series, with many fans speculating if he is Elizabeth’s real father or mother after undergoing extensive plastic surgery.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News