Who is Paul Schulze? Age, wife, height, movies and TV shows, profiles, net worth
by  Eunice Njoki

Paul Schulze is a renowned American actor known for his role as Ryan Chappelle in the 24 Fox series. He also starred in The Sopranos HBO series as Father Phil Intintola and in the Nurse Jackie Showtime series as pharmacist Eddie Walzer.

Nurse Jackie actor
Paul Schulze made his acting career debut in 1989. Photo: Jim Spellman
Source: Getty Images

Paul has worked in Hollywood since the late 1980s and is known for playing villain characters exceptionally well. Despite being a well-known actor, little is known regarding his private life, as he rarely talks about it.

Paul Schulze’s profile summary and bio

Full namePaul Schulze
Date of birth 12th June 1962
Age60 years in 2022
Birth signGemini
Place of birthNew York City, New York, United States
NationalityAmerican
Height5 feet 9 inches (1.75 m)
ReligionChristianity
GenderMale
Sexual orientationUnknown
Relationship statusSingle
EducationThe State University of New York, Purchase College (BFA)
ProfessionActor
Years active1989 to present

Paul Schulze’s age and early life

The Nurse Jackie actor was born on 12th June 1962 in New York City, New York and is 60 years old in 2022. His father was a Lutheran evangelist, but he passed away in 1968 when Paul was still a toddler. The actor has German roots.

He attended Stuyvesant High School in Manhattan, New York City, from where he graduated in 1980. He later studied at Purchase College, which is affiliated with the State University of New York.

Paul Schulze’s wife and children

The Punisher actor is known to be private when it comes to his romantic life. He was once rumoured to be gay since he had never been spotted with a woman despite being a well-known celebrity. The actor is said to have dated a while in high school but is currently single. He does not have any known children.

Paul Schulze’s career

Suits cast
Actors Paul (right) and Patrick J. Adams on the set of Suits. Photo: USA Network
Source: Getty Images

Paul developed a passion for acting during his high school days. He made his acting career debut in 1989 in the film The Unbelievable Truth as Bill. Schulze often takes the bad guy roles that have defined him for the last three decades that he has been in the industry. He is also excellent at portraying good guy characters in films and television shows.

Paul Schulze’s movies and TV shows

ProjectYearRole
Tommy CBS series2020Len Egan
The Expanse2019Esai Martin
Inside the Rain2019David Glass
The Punisher2017William Rawlings
Suits USA Network series2016 to 2017 Frank Gallo
Rizzoli & Isles TNT series2015 to 2016Dr Joe Harris
Major Crimes TNT series2015Owen Holland
Are You Here2013Dave Harken
Nurse Jackie Showtime series2009 to 2015Eddie Walzer
The Mentalist CBS series2012 and 2014John Hutton
The Cleaner A&E series2009Harrison
Rambo2008Michael Burnett
Zodiac2007Sandy Panzarella
Journeyman2007Agent Richard Garrity
Justice Fox series2006ADA J.D. Keller
The Closer2006Richard Branch
The Lone Ranger television film2003Sherriff Landry
24 Fox series2002 to 2004Ryan Chappelle
Panic Room2002Officer Keeney
The Sopranos HBO series1999 to 2006Father Phil Intintola
Speaking of Sex2001Larry
Mimic 2 television film2001Philip
Don’t Say a Word2001Jake
Drowning Mona2000Jimmy D
Kiss Toledo Goodbye1999Nicky
Grind1997Terry
Layin’ Low1996Patty
Laws of Gravity1992Frankie
The Unbelievable Truth1989Bill

Paul Schulze’s net worth

The Suits actor’s exact net worth is not known, but numerous sources estimate it at $3 million. His wealth comes from acting.

Paul Schulze’s height

The Rambo actor stands at 5 feet 9 inches (1.75 m). His eyes are hazel, while his hair is dark brown. He often shaves his head clean.

Did they change the priest in Sopranos?

Yes! Phil Intintola, a Catholic priest, was initially portrayed by actor Michael Santoro in the pilot episode. The character was then played by actor Paul Schulze for the rest of the series.

Who was the pharmacist in Nurse Jackie?

Nurse Jackie actor
Schulze portrayed the role of pharmacist Eddie Walzer in the Nurse Jackie Showtime series. Photo: Frederick M. Brown
Source: Getty Images

Paul Schulze was pharmacist Eddie Walzer in the Nurse Jackie Showtime series. Eddie was in an on-again, off-again relationship with Jackie Peyton.

Where is Paul Schulze from?

The American actor was born in New York City, New York, United States. He has German roots, and his father was a Lutheran pastor.

Who plays Frank Gallo?

Character Frank Gallo in the Suits series is played by actor Paul Schulze. Gallo was incarcerated for racketeering, and after he agreed to testify against Reform Corporation and Masterson Construction, they arranged to kill him in his cell.

Paul Schulze’s facts

  • The actor was born on 12th June 1962 in New York City, New York, United States.
  • Paul’s father was a Lutheran Priest, and he has German roots.
  • He made his acting debut in 1989 in the film, The Unbelievable Truth, as Bill.
  • He often plays villain roles in films and television shows.
  • Schulze has never won a film or series award but has received several nominations.
  • He keeps his romantic life private, which has led people to speculate he is part of the LGBTQ+ community.
  • A.J Jacoms mentions actor Paul in the introduction of his book, The Year of Living Biblically, for his spectacular portrayal of Father Phil Intintola in The Soprano series.

Paul Schulze has been in Hollywood for over three decades and remains one of the greatest actors in the industry. His ability to bring any role to life has kept him relevant throughout the years.

