Is Corrie Bird, Larry Bird's biological child? Here is all you need to know

Anyone familiar with the NBA games in the 1970s and 1980s would have known the legendary basketball player Larry Bird. Corrie Bird is the only biological daughter of Larry, born to him in his not-up-to-a-year marriage to Janet Condra Hargrave. The girl grew up with her mother and has since been in the spotlight as the daughter of one of the greatest basketball players globally.

Corrie Bird (R) and her husband, Trent Theopolis Batson (L) during their wedding day. Photo: @LarryBirdDaily

Source: Twitter

Corrie Bird, Larry Bird's daughter, did not take after sports like her father but took a different path. This could be attributed to the strenuous relationship between her mother and father. Corrie chose a field of study in the business and administration sector and currently works as an American healthcare manager in a top hospital in Indiana, United States.

Profile summary

Full name Corrie Diane Bird Batson Gender Female Date of birth 14th August 1977 Age 44 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Brazil, Indiana, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Height in inches 5’ 5” Height in centimetres 165 Eye colour Blue Hair colour Blonde Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Father Larry Joe Bird Mother Janet Condra Hargrave Marital status Married Husband Trent Theopolis Batson Children 4 Siblings 3 Education Indiana State University and Wesleyan Indiana University Profession Business and health manager

Background information

Corrie was born on 14th August 1977 in Brazil Town, Indian, United States of America. Corrie Bird's age is 44 years, but she will turn 45 by August 2022.

She was raised by her mother and step-father, Mr Hargrave. She attended Indiana State University, obtaining a bachelor's degree in elementary education and business administration. Additionally, she attended Wesleyan Indiana University and obtained an MBA in health management. She has worked in several hospitals in Indiana as a health and business manager.

Parents

Corrie Bird's parents met and started dating at a tender age. Her mother, Janet Condra, was a former mail courier, while her father, Larry, worked as a garbage truck driver. The two love birds married in 1975 after Larry returned from playing on the college basketball team.

After being married for a few months, the new couple discovered they could not live together and separated. But unfortunately, Corrie's mom got pregnant when they came back together to work things out.

What is the name of Larry Bird's daughter?

Corrie was born after her parents could not repair their union. It was reported that Larry repeatedly denied fathering Corrie and rejected the solicitation to pay $40 weekly for child support.

The misconceptions cleared off after carrying out a DNA test on the child. Then, Larry consequently set up an account for the upkeep of his daughter and left to pursue a career in the NBA.

Corrie's dad, Larry Bird, and Dinah Mattingly pose with the Lifetime Achievement Award in the press room during the 2019 NBA Awards presented by Kia on TNT at Barker Hangar. Photo: Joe Scarnici

Source: Getty Images

Did Larry Bird marry?

Yes. Larry married Dinah Mattingly in 1989. The couple adopted two children who would become Corrie Bird's siblings. They are Connor and Mariah. Corrie also has a half-sister, Mandy, from her mother's marriage to Mr Hargrave.

The relationship between Corrie, her father, and her siblings were awakened by Corrie's stepmother, who would send her gifts and Christmas cards, and invite her over on occasions. In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, Corrie revealed how much she would love to have a genuine relationship with her father and how much she has tried to make it work.

Larry disclosed that he did not know how to communicate effectively with her daughter owing to the strained relationship between him and his ex-wife. Nevertheless, he added that he was happy and proud of his daughter and who she had become.

Is Sue Bird Larry Bird's daughter?

No. Sue Bird is not Larry Bird's daughter and, therefore, unrelated to Corrie. They only bear the same surname.

Husband and children

Corrie is married to Trent Theopolis Batson, a security specialist. They tied the knot on 17th May 2008 at the White Chapel while the reception was held at the Rose Hulman hall. Their marriage has blossomed for over a decade since they have been together.

Corrie Bird's husband has two children from his previous marriage: Samantha and Christian. The couple is blessed with two children: a daughter named Violet Marie, born on 18th June 2012, and a son named Sebastine Grey, born on 20th April 2017. Therefore, their family is pretty large, with six persons, including the parents.

Net worth

Corrie has been working as a health and business manager. Currently, she works as a registration supervisor at Putnam County Hospital in Indiana. But then, her salaries and earnings have not been disclosed, making it challenging to estimate Corrie Bird's net worth.

During the 2019 NBA Awards presented by Kia on TNT at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, Corrie's father, Larry Joe Bird, poses in the press room. Photo: Joe Scarnici

Source: Getty Images

But according to Celebrity Net Worth, her father's net worth is estimated at $75 million. So, by extension, she would join in inheriting her father's assets as one of the children of Larry Bird.

Corrie Bird grew up under the care of her mother and step-father. Her biological father, Larry Bird, prioritised his career over a relationship with his daughter. Nevertheless, Corrie never stopped seeking her biological father's love and attention. Yet, amid it all, she led an unfazed life and forged a career for herself.

