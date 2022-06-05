Who is Liam Costner? Age, girlfriend, parents, net worth

Liam Timothy Costner is the son of a renowned veteran American actor, Kevin Costner, and the stepson of an American billionaire and business mogul, William Koch. On November 15, 1996, he was born in the United States of America to Kevin and Bridget Rooney. So, what is his net worth? How old is Liam Costner? This article explores his life, from his relationships to his net worth.

Liam Costner's parents separated when he was just a little boy, and they never got back together. However, Liam was born into a large blended family of six step-siblings, three older step-siblings, and three younger siblings. His three older-step siblings, Annie, Lily, and Joseph, are from his father's first marriage, and then the three younger step-siblings, Cayden, Hayes, and Grace, are from his father's second marriage.

Liam Costner's profile and bio

Full Name Liam Timothy Costner Date of Birth November 15, 1996 Liam Costner's age 26 in 2022 Nationality American Liam Costner's height 5 feet 8 inches Weight 62 kg Zodiac sign Scorpio Parents Kevin Costner and Bridget Rooney Stepfather Bill William Koch Half siblings Annie, Lily, Joseph, Cayden, Hayes & Grace Liam Costner's career Real estate agent

Who is Liam Costner?

Liam Timothy Costner was born on November 15 1996; he will turn 26 in November 2022. He was born in America, and he belongs to the Caucasian ethnicity. He was born to Kevin Costner and Bridget Rooney.

Liam was born an American citizen, and he is the son of a very prominent actor, Kevin Costner; this set him in the limelight without any audition. Details about Liam's educational background have been kept under wraps, though it is almost apparent he has had a Yale standard educational background.

Does Kevin Costner have a child with Bridget Rooney? Yes, Liam is the result of their brief romance. Liam's parents dated for three years; however, the courtship did not lead to marriage. Who is Liam Costner's mother? His mother is Bridget Rooney, and she is an American actress famous for her role in the film Zombie or Not Zombie (2011).

Does Liam Costner have any siblings?

Liam has six half-siblings: three older siblings from his dad's first marriage to Cindy Silva and the other three younger siblings are from his dad's second marriage with Christine Baumgartner.

Liam was born with a silver spoon in his mouth, and his family is full of celebrities. His older half-sister, Anne Clayton, is a film director in Hollywood. The second older half-sister, Lily, is an American actress. Finally, his older half-brother, Joseph Tedrick, is also an American actor.

Liam has two brothers from his dad's second marriage, Cayden Wyatt (2007) and Hayes Logan (2009). He also has a sister named Grace Avery, born in June 2010.

How much is Liam Costner's net worth?

Liam's career is pretty hidden, but according to sources, he has worked as a real estate agent as of 2021. We know he has yet to decide whether he will follow in daddy's footsteps or not.

The mysterious boy also happens to be the great-grandson of Art Rooney, the original owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers. In addition, his stepfather Bill William Koch is an American mogul and billionaire with a net worth of more than $4 billion.

He has inherited $800 million worth of stock from his stepfather's industry, Koch Industries. Therefore, it is assumed that he has an estimated net worth of $800 million.

Liam Costner's girlfriend

Who is his girlfriend? He does a stellar job in keeping his business under wraps. So, whether he is single or dating is unknown. Even more surprising is his lack of a social media presence; it is almost impossible to know what he is up to.

Liam and his dad Kevin's relationship

Kevin, his dad, at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022, in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Karwai Tang

Source: UGC

Does Kevin Costner see his son Liam Costner? Liam and his father have a good relationship. However, things were not rosy initially; Kevin demanded a paternity test to confirm if this really was his child after conception. As soon as the test came out positive, Kevin acknowledged him and founded a sizeable trust fund to support him financially.

Kevin is huge on fatherhood, and he considers it the most crucial role. He loves his blended family and shares a deep bond with his seven children. His youngest child is ten years old, and his oldest is 36 years old.

Is Kevin Costner a grandfather in real life? Despite having seven children in his blended family, Kevin is not yet a grandfather. Annie, his eldest daughter, married in 2019 but has not yet announced that she will be making Costner a grandpa anytime soon.

Is Liam Costner an actor? No, he is not an actor but the son of a veteran actor, Kevin Costner, and the stepson of the billionaire and business mogul William Koch. His life is very private, but he ought to have a private life with a net worth estimation of $800 million.

Liam Costner has no yearning to be in the public eye, unlike his immediate family. But, hopefully, he will reveal more about his life to the public soon.

