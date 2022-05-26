Janet Holden became famous following her marriage to Eric McCormick, a Canadian-American actor famous for his role as a Will Truman in the sitcom Will & Grace. But how did they meet? What is her net worth? Does she have children? Find out below!

Although Janet Holden is married to a Hollywood superstar, that is not the only thing that makes her famous. She is a thriving career woman who has succeeded in the entertainment world. In addition, she has established herself as a successful filmmaker and has worked on the sets for some of the top films. This article details her career, family, net worth and other details you would love to know.

Profiles and bio

Full Name Janet Leigh Holden Place of Birth Edmonton city in Alberta, Canada Birth Nation Canada Nationality Canadian Profession Assistant Director Net worth $500 thousand Marital Status Married Husband Eric McCormack Child Finnigan Holden McCormack Ethnicity White Hair and eyes Blonde and blue Social media Instagram (unverified in May 2022)

Janet Holden's age

According to sources, her full name is Janet Leigh Holden and she was born into a middle-class family in Edmonton city in Alberta, Canada.

She holds Canadian citizenship and is of white ethnic background. How old is Janet Leigh Holden? Unfortunately, details about her exact age are not provided. In an Instagram post shared on 9 April 2020 Eric celebrated his wife's birthday with the caption:

This is the first shot Janet & I took at the Lonesome Dove Season 1 Wrap Party, circa December 1994. Just so happens this was our "coming out" party. No one on the show knew we'd been dating for months. And *today* is my wife's birthday! Happy Birthday.

Is Eric McCormack still married to Janet Holden?

The celebrity couple is still together and happily married. He often shares family photos on his Instagram account. Their love story dates back to 1994. They met while working for the CBS series Lonesome Dove: The Series. After dating for three years, they tied the knot in a colourful wedding. Their wedding took place in August 1997 in Canada.

Janet Holden's children

After some time of their marriage, the couple welcomed their firstborn child. They have a son named Finnigan Holden McCormack. The son was born on July 1, 2002, and his birth took place in Los Angeles, City of California, in the United States. According to various posts shared by his mother on Instagram, he is a musician and enjoys playing the cello.

Janet Holden's spouse

Her famous husband is Eric McCormack, a Canadian-American actor who rose to fame for his roles on the sitcom Will & Grace and Netflix's Travelers as Grant MacLaren. Eric was born in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on April 18, 1963. Thus, he is 59 years as of 2022.

He was inspired to become an actor as a child from watching Don Adams on Get Smart in 1965. He began professional acting in 1986 and later became one of the top actors in Hollywood. On September 13, 2018, he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame at 6201 Hollywood Boulevard.

He is popularly known for his impressive performances in movies and TV series such as Perception, Will & Grace, and Traveler. He has been active in the Hollywood industry for over three decades and counting.

He has been nominated for several awards and has won a few. He has over 38 nominations, including multiple Golden Globe Awards and Screen Actors Guild Award nominations. The accomplished actor has a production company Big Cattle Productions where he corporately develops ideas for Television.

Career

She began her career in the early 90s, where she has been part of several projects in Hollywood. In addition, she has worked as a filmmaker for years, working for several leading movies and TV shows such as The Series, Portraits of a Killer, and The Edge, among others.

It was while in her line of duty that she met his husband. They met in 1994 while they both worked on the set of Lonesome Dove: The Series. Although Janet had a thriving career, her marriage to iconic film star Eric McCormack further escalated her popularity.

Janet Holden's movies

1994: Lonesome Dove: The Series

1996: Portraits of a Killer

1996: Angel Flight Down

1996: In Cold Blood

1997: The Edge

1997: Mr Magoo

Janet Holden's net worth

Just like her husband, she is still active in the showbiz business. She has accumulated a decent net worth through her films and TV shows. Her net worth is estimated to be over $500,000. Meanwhile, her husband's net worth is estimated at $20 million.

Janet Holden, wife to a Canadian-American actor, Eric McCormack often shares pictures of her family on her Instagram account. Besides being in the film industry, the couple are philanthropists who have donated to several causes like Project Angel Food. Their son, Finn celebrated his 22nd birthday in 2022 and plays the cello in the orchestra.

