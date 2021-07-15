Who is Morris Chestnut's wife, Pam Byse? Quick facts, latest news and bio

Pam Byse is the wife of the famous American actor Morris Chestnut. The award-winning actor is renowned for acting as Dr Beaumont Rosewood Jr. in Fox's 2015 series called Rosewood. The actor's success makes his fans want to know more about his wife, Pam Byse. This article unravels everything there is to know about her.

Morris Chestnut and his wife, Pam Byse, attending the 47th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California. Photo: @Jason LaVeris

Before he got the chance to perform in the series, the actor had featured in several well-paying projects in the past. The 52 years old Morris Chestnut made his acting debut in the 1990 Freddy's Nightmares film. He got a career breakthrough in 1991 when he landed the role of Ricky Baker in Boyz n the Hood. So, who is Morris Chestnut's wife? Have a glimpse into her life below.

Pam Byse profile summary

Full name: Pam Byse

Pam Byse Date of birth: 22nd December 1973

22nd December 1973 Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA

Los Angeles, California, USA Age: 48 years as of 2021

48 years as of 2021 Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: African-American

African-American Marital status: Married

Married Children: 2

2 Pam Byse's height: 5 feet 5 inches

5 feet 5 inches Hair colour: Drak brown

Drak brown Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Net worth: $6 million

Pam Byse biography

When is Pam Byse's birthday? She celebrates her birthday on the 22nd December 1973. Pam Byse's age is 48 years at the time of writing this article. On her 50th birthday, Morris threw a surprise party for her. The actor's wife went to high school and college in Los Angeles. Where is Pam Byse Chestnut from? Pam was born and raised in Los Angeles, California, USA.

The celebrity couple was at an event in Hollywood, California. Photo: @Gregg DeGuire

How long has Morris Chestnut been married?

Morris travelled to Atlanta to shoot a film. While in the club with his friends, he spotted Pam and asked one of his friends to hook him up with her. Morris discouraged him from talking to Pam. He knew her as a woman who does not entertain nonsense. Additionally, the actor's friends had already selected several beautiful women for him to talk to.

Morris and Pam got married in 1995 at a private ceremony. They have two children, Grant Chestnut (1997) and Paige Chestnut (1998). Grant Chestnut is a University of Colorado alumnus. He worked for EF Educational Tours company as an international sales coordinator immediately after graduating. Meanwhile, Paige Chestnut is a model. She has featured in the LA Fashion Week showcasing designer clothes of Marissa P Clark and Michael NGO.

The Chestnuts' net worth

Morris Chestnut's wife likes a lowkey lifestyle. Since the public does not know Pam Byse's career, it is hard to estimate her net worth. However, some sources state that Pam Byse's net worth is around $6 million while Morris Chestnut's net worth is approximately $17 million.

The couple attending the launching of The Perfect Guy film at the WGA Theater in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: @David Livingston

Pam Byse's husband is also into the lucrative real estate industry. In 2012, Morris sold a property in Hidden Hills for $2.3 million. He bought it in 2007 for $3.3 million. The actor bought a $2.44 million home in Calabasas later.

Are there Pam Byse's movies? The actor's wife does not make movies. You can watch some of Morris Chestnut's popular films like Identity Thief, The Perfect Lie, The Perfect Holiday, The Brothers and more. Morris' most recent film is called Spell. It came out in 2020.

Pam Byse is a humble celebrity wife. Unlike her husband, the lady is not active on social media platforms. She prefers to privately support her husband and children as she also works on her life. Her children chose different career paths from their dad and are doing great at what they love.

