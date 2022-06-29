Who is Lahmard Tate? Age, wife, height, movies and TV shows, profiles, net worth

There are many celebrities in Hollywood, and competing with them is a very cumbersome job. However, if you are Lahmard, your work is twice as hard because you compete with your siblings for the same gigs. Lahmard Tate's brothers and himself have dominated the acting scene with sheer skill and determination. One brother is always getting ahead of the others, but fans have grown to love them all. This article deeply delves into Lahmard's life, career, dating prospects and some of his hit shows.

Lahmard is an actor, producer, and writer from the United States.

Source: Instagram

Lahmard Tate is famous for his part as Billy in the film Barbershop, which he starred in in 2002. In the 1996 comedy, Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood, his role was Ashtray, i.e., Shawn Wayans father. The comedy was a major hit, grossing $20 million at the Box Office. So, how did he become an actor? Who are Lahmard's parents?

Lahmard Tate's biography

Full Name Lahmard J Tate Birth Date January 7, 1970 Birth Place Chicago, Illinois, USA Nationality American Zodiac Sign Capricorn Profession Actor, Producer, Writer Gender Male Father Larry Mother Peggy Siblings Larron and Larenz Marital Status Single No of Children 2 Height 167.64 cm Weight 66 kgs Religion Christian Profiles Instagram, Twitter Net worth Approximately $2 million Spouse Unknown

Early life and education

How old is Lahmard Tate? He is currently 52 years as of 2022. He was born in Chicago, Illinois, the USA, on January 7, 1970. His zodiac sign is Capricorn, while his nationality is American. Lahmard Tate's parents are Larry and Peggy Tate.

Tate grew up alongside his brothers Larron and Larnez, also famous actors. When he was nine, their family moved to California, and they all practised acting together at the Inner City Cultural Center. The acting was fun and games until one of their classmates, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, was cast in the hit 80's comedy series The Cosby Show.

Who is the oldest Tate brother? Larron is the eldest child in the Tate family; he was born on June 28, 1969. Lahmard attended Palmdale High School, where he was active in football and basketball. Lahmard Tate's height is 167 cm.

Tate grew up alongside his brothers Larron and Larenz, who are famous actors.

Source: Instagram

Lahmard Tate's career

Lahmard's acting career began in 1987 in the episode A pound of flesh of the mystery crime series Hill Street Blues. He was only 17 years old at the time. This role solidified his passion for acting, and he decided not to complete his college degree to focus on his acting career.

He made the right call because he has appeared in over 30 films and television programs during his three-decade career. From the beginning of his career, he received a lot of attention, which eventually helped him secure many TV and movie roles.

Lahmard Tate's movies and TV shows

What movies did Lahmard Tate play in? Some of the most popular movies and TV series that he has featured in include:

Movies

Seeds of Tragedy (1991)

Don't look Back (1996)

Sabretooth (2002)

Back in the Day (2005)

Rocky Balboa (2006)

Courtroom K (2008)

The Janky Promoter (2009)

TV Series

Hill Street Blues (1987)

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (1992)

Street Justice (1992)

Moesha (2000-2001)

NYPD Blue (2002)

The Guardian (2003)

Unsolved (2018)

All American (2019-2020)

Power Book II: Ghost (2021-2022)

Aside from his full-time acting career, Tate has also been a voice actor in some video games. Lahmard's game voice was featured in the 2007 game Crysis, and he voiced some of the characters in Spiderman 3.

Awards and nominations

In the 1996 Awards, he and his colleagues were nominated for the Circuit Community Awards for Best Cast Ensemble due to their performance in the movie Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood.

He is also a voice actor, i.e., in the 2007 game Crysis and some of the characters in Spiderman 3.

Source: Instagram

Who is Lahmard Tate's wife?

Lahmard is a very handsome lad who has been with a couple of the most attractive ladies in Hollywood. In 2005, his name was linked with Lark Voorhies, a famous actress. But, unfortunately, their romantic exploits came to an end in 2006.

Soon afterwards, he was involved with the stunning actress Eva Marcille. Their union was solid as the two even lived together. But, unfortunately, their relationship ended after Lahmard was accused of cheating on her with Brandy Norwood, a singer.

After some time, he became involved with Brandy, but their relationship did not last long either. However, despite being in multiple relationships in the past, he is still unmarried. It is rumoured that he has a son with an unidentified woman, but unfortunately, there is no information on his son's whereabouts.

Lahmard has dated some famous names in Hollywood but has never settled down and married.

Source: Instagram

Lahmard Tate's net worth

Lahmard is one hard-working and diligent guy who has continued to thrive in the movie industry. His current net worth is alleged to be $2 million.

The Tate brothers are a huge name in Hollywood; they have a legacy and continue to thrive and build their careers. Lahmard Tate, in particular, is very handsome but remains single. So, the question remains, will he ever get hitched?

