Who is Robin Gadsby? Age, height, profession, movies, profiles, net worth

Robin Gadsby is a Canadian-born actor, writer, and producer. He is known for Love Is Simple (2014), Another Life (2019), Christmas Sail (2021), and Animal Kingdom (2016). Additionally, his fame skyrocketed following his marriage to actress Katee Sackhoff.

Most celebrity couples always tend to share much about themselves on social media. However, that is not the case for Robin Gadsby. Despite being the husband of one of the best American actresses, he has always tried his best to keep his personal life under wraps. Nonetheless, there are a few known facts about him worth knowing.

Robin Gadsby’s profile summary

Birth name Robin Gadsby Famous as Katee Sackhoff’s husband Gender Male Place of birth British Columbia, Columbia Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States of America Nationality Canadian Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Social media Instagram Hair colour Brown Eye colour Grey Father Bob Gadsby Marital status Married Wife Katee Sackhoff Children One (Ginevra Grace Gadsby) Education University of Victoria Bachelors Degree of Fine Arts in Theatre Profession Actor, producer, writer Net worth $2 million

Robin Gadsby's biography

The actor was born in British Columbia, Columbia. Currently, there is little information about his family, parents and siblings, in the public domain. He recently revealed his father's name during Father's Day. According to an Instagram post, his father’s name is Bob Gadsby.

First one and it feels great. Couldn’t be the kind of dad I want to be without a partner in parenthood like @therealkateesackhoff and a role model like my old man @gadsbybob to show me how it’s done. Happy Father’s Day!

How old is Robin Gadsby?

Robin Gadsby's age is estimated to be 32 years. He has not revealed the exact date he was born. He also does not post about his birthday on social media. We do know that he is ten years younger than his wife.

Educational background

Regarding his educational background, he attended the University of Victoria for his tertiary education. In 2013, he graduated with a bachelor's degree in Fine Arts (Theatre). Immediately after graduating, he resolved to move to Vancouver in search of greener pastures.

What is Robin Gadsby's profession?

He is a famous actor, writer, and producer. Based on his IMDb profile, he made his acting debut in 2014 in a short film titled Love Is Simple as Beck. He has since appeared in seven other films. He has also produced two projects and wrote one Christmas film. Below are some of the movies Robin Gadsby has starred in:

Love Is Simple (2014) as Beck

(2014) as Beck Signed, Sealed, Delivered for Christmas (2014) as Robber

(2014) as Robber Backstrom (2015) as Handsome Logger

(2015) as Handsome Logger #intimacy (2016) as Brad

(2016) as Brad Animal Kingdom (2016) as Caterpillar / Butterfly

(2016) as Caterpillar / Butterfly The Yoga Bridge (2017) as Jory

(2017) as Jory Sentience (2017) as Malcolm

(2017) as Malcolm Stick & Move (2020) as EMT

(2020) as EMT Another Life (2019) as assistant to producer

(2019) as assistant to producer Christmas Sail (20121) as writer/producer

What is Robin Gadsby's net worth?

The actor is allegedly worth around $2 million. His primary source of income is acting, film writing and production. According to sources, his celebrity wife, Katee is worth 4 million.

Robin Gadsby's height and weight

Katee Sackhoff’s husband is reportedly 5 feet 9 inches (175 centimetres) tall. He also weighs 154 pounds (70 kilograms). However, he might be taller than what most sources are speculating based on most of his Instagram pictures.

Who is Katee Sackhoff's husband?

His name is Robin Gadsby. Like her, he is in the entertainment industry. Most sources speculate that Katee is older than the Gadsby. The couple tied the knot in 2021. Excited about his new title (a husband), the actor took to Instagram with the following message,

We laughed. We cried. We got married. And then we had a first dance that got super weird super-fast, as it should. Best day of my life with a woman, family, and friends that I don’t deserve but am so grateful to have.

How did Katee Sackhoff meet Robin Gadsby?

The couple met in the cast of Another Life. Katee was playing Niko Breckinridge, while Robin was a production assistant. Interestingly, Katee had just broken up with her former boyfriend, and he was unsure about getting into another relationship. In an interview with Inside of You, Sackhoff had the following to say about his early encounter with her husband,

I had, nine months before, gotten out of a relationship that ended so terribly. I had just gotten to a point where I had gone to therapy, and I'd accepted my part in it. So it had taken me a long time to get to a point where I was like, all right.

I truly thought that this guy was going to be a rebound because I was looking at men again for the first time in nine months. I was like, 'Oh, he's cute.' I really thought that I was protecting myself because he's ten years younger than me.

On 6th December 2021, the couple welcomed their first child together. The name of Katee Sackhoff's baby is Ginevra Grace Gadsby.

Robin Gadsby is a celebrity husband to Katee Sackhoff. He is doing great in the film industry. The actor has starred in a few notable movies and TV shows since making his debut in 2014. Apart from his career, he is also a father of one.

