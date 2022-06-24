Wesley Snipes dominated the 90s and early 00s movie scene with various cult classics like the Blade trilogy, U.S. Marshals and To Wong Foo, and Thanks For Everything! Julie Newmar. However, Wesley Snipes’s movies are not the only thing people are curious about. His personal life, including his relationship with his first wife, April Dubois, grabs people's attention as his first wife was noticeably camera shy and did not like much publicity.

Although the pair eventually split, there has still been much fascination over the famous actor's first wife. So, who is Wesley Snipes's wife? What do we know about her? Considering she is so private, there is not an excess of information online about her. But, these are some basic facts we could find.

Profile summary and bio

Full name April Eloise Dubois Nickname April Date of birth 1963 (day and month unknown) Age 59 years old (estimated) Zodiac sign Unknown Birthplace Stone Mountain, Georgia (speculated) Sexuality Heterosexual Religious beliefs Unknown Current residence Graceland Cir, Morrow, Georgia (speculated) Current nationality American Marital status Divorced Ethnicity African-American Gender Female Weight 60 kg (estimated) Height 170.18 cm (estimated) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Medium brown Parents Unknown Children Jelani Asar Snipes Profession Unknown Education Unknown Native language English

As clearly seen above, April Dubois’s biography does not give much away regarding her private and professional life. Most facts online surrounding the private individual are mostly speculations and have not been confirmed by her directly. However, we have included the most commonly reported statistics. Here is what else we could find on her.

Who is Wesley Snipes's first wife?

As clarified earlier, April Eloise Dubois is Wesley's first wife. The pair were married from 1985 to 1990. Wesley went on to marry Nakyung Park in 2003.

April Dubois’s age

Any outlet reports no exact day or month, but most sources agree that she was born in 1963 and that she will be 59 years old as of 2022.

April Dubois’s children

Although Wesley has gone on to have various children with other women, April and himself share a son named Jelani Asar Snipes, who seemed to have followed in his famous father's footsteps and taken on acting.

April Dubois’s ethnicity

Due to her striking features and distinctive surname, some believe she may be of French descent. But, she is considered African-American.

April Dubois’s net worth

The most widely-report amount is $500 000, but this has never been confirmed, so we assume it is a rough estimate. So, if that is his ex-wife's net worth, how rich is Wesley Snipes then? If you were wondering, Wesley Snipes’s net worth is $10 million.

April Dubois’s profiles

April Dubois’s Instagram does not exist as she has no form of social media.

April Dubois’s movies

April Dubois’s husband may be a well-known actor, but she has not started in any movies or TV series. However, their son has a small role in his father's film Mo' Better Blues.

April Dubois may have dated and subsequently married a globally-recognised celebrity, but she prefers life away from the public eye. However, her reclusive life seems to work for her, and she found newfound solitude after her divorce from Wesley.

