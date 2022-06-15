Arnold Schwarzenegger is no stranger to the public. He is reputed to be the greatest and most coveted physique prospect in the bodybuilding scene. He was a sensation in the Mr Universe contest, and some judges predicted he would win. His fame transcended bodybuilding, and eventually, he found himself landing acting roles. He also got into politics and served as the most recent Republican governor of California. How tall is Arnold Schwarzenegger?

At the beginning of his career in curling and bodybuilding, the future looked hazy. However, it took consistent effort, discipline and the right workouts to attain his dream body. Over the years, he has depicted a significant change in his body measurements. Discussions about his body always result in people asking how tall Arnold Schwarzenegger is? Read on to find out more information about his body transformation process.

Arnold Schwarzenegger's profiles

Full name Arnold Alois Schwarzenegger Nicknames Arnie, Austrian Oak, Conan the Governor, Styrian Oak, The Governator, The Machine Gender Male Profession Bodybuilder, Actor, Movie Star, Producer, Investor, Writer, Politician, Activist, Businessman Famous for Bodybuilding & Acting Date of birth/Birthday 30th July 1947 Age 74 years as of June 2022 Birthplace Thal, Graz Umgebung, Styria Country Austria Nationality Austrian-American Zodiac Sign/Star Sign Leo Height in feet 6’ 2.” Height in centimeters 188 cm Weight in kg 106 kg Weight in pounds 235 lbs Waist 30 inches Arms 22 Inches Chest 57 Inches Thighs 28.5 Inches Calves 20 Inches Eye colour Blue Hair colour Brown Father Gustav Schwarzenegger (Died on December 13, 1972) Mother Aurelia Jadrny Schwarzenegger (Died on August 2, 1998) Brother Meinhard Schwarzenegger (Older Brother) (Died in 1971) Marital status Divorced Wife/Spouse Maria Shriver (m. 1986 – div. 2017) Children Katherine (Daughter), Christina (Daughter), Patrick (Son), Christopher (Son), Joseph Baena (Son)

How tall is Arnold Schwarzenegger really?

Arnold Schwarzenegger is the second son of Gustav Schwarzenegger, a local chief and police, and Aurelia, his wife. Gustav set an example for his son to emulate, and Arnold often felt challenged and obligated to outshine him.

He had a painful childhood; therefore, he opted to immerse himself in the world of bodybuilding as an escape. His impeccable results made him an international star. Eventually, he found himself thrust into a career as an action star. The thought of his name makes people think of muscles.

Arnold claims to be fairly tall. However, most people assume that that is true, given his muscular body. However, not everyone thinks his body measurements are accurate. Arnold Schwarzenegger's height is a debate people have had for decades. How tall is he? These are the measurements of his body a the beginning of his career:

Bodyweight: 154

154 Height: 5’11½”

5’11½” Upper arm: 13

13 Chest: 41¼

41¼ Waist: 27½

27½ Thigh: 21

21 Calf: 14¾

Arnold Schwarzenegger's height in feet

By the following summer, Schwarzenegger's measurements had improved significantly:

Bodyweight: 176

176 Height: 6′

6′ Upper arm: 16

16 Chest: 45¾

45¾ Waist: 28

28 Thigh: 23

23 Calf: 16

By January 1964, Schwarzenegger was reaping the benefits of his intensive training in curling. He outdid his mates and became the provincial champion. He achieved his first ambition when he was barely 17 years old.

Is Arnold Schwarzenegger actually short?

In the summer of 1965, Arnold topped the list of Austrian weightlifters. In October of that year, he was drafted into the army and served as a tank driver. Despite the intense training, his body measurements did not change drastically:

Bodyweight: 198

198 Height: 6’1″

6’1″ Upper arm: 17¾

17¾ Chest: 50

50 Waist: 30

30 Thigh: 24½

24½ Calf: 16¼

How tall was Arnold Schwarzenegger in the 70s?

How much did Arnold weigh at his heaviest? By the time he was getting into international contests, Arnold's height had increased slightly, and his body measurements were as follows:

Bodyweight: 235

235 Height: 6’1″

6’1″ Upper arm: 20½

20½ Chest: 54½

54½ Waist: 31

31 Thigh: 26¼

26¼ Calf: 17¾

All the judges’ panel members were enthusiastic about Arnold and conceded him leading chances for the title in 1967. In October, Schwarzenegger was selected as the best-built athlete in Europe in Cologne.

Arnold Schwarzenegger's height and weight in prime

After creating such a sensation, Arnold was invited to England for three competitions, among them Mr British contest. By the time he was going for the events, his body measurements were as follows:

Bodyweight: 235

235 Height: 6’1″

6’1″ Neck: 18

18 Chest: 55

55 Waist: 31

31 Upper arm: 20½

20½ Thigh: 26¼

26¼ Calf: 17¾.

He did not only have impressive body measurements but also belongs among the strongest athletes alive.

Has Arnold Schwarzenegger lost height?

Many have rumoured that Arnold's height is not 6'2" as highlighted during the peak of his career. Others have gone ahead to add that he is actually 5'10". However, these speculations might be untrue. At 72, his height might not be 6'2" anymore. However, during the peak of his career, he stood 6'2" high. You have to check out Pumping Iron to realize that he was more than 6 feet tall.

So, if someone stopped to ask how tall is Arnold Schwarzenegger? You are well equipped with details on his body transformation journey and how he became a household name. At 72, he swims in the glory of his bodybuilding success, although he spread his wings and ventured into acting and politics. As a result, his name is known across continents.

