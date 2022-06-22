Leonard Gordon's life story: Everything to know about Rita Moreno's husband

Who was Rita Moreno married to? Leonard Gordon is the late husband of the famous Puerto Rican actress, dancer and singer Rita Moreno. The two were married for forty-five years until his death in 2010. Sadly, this was no fairy tale. Read on for details on Leonard Gordon and Rita Moreno's marriage.

Rita Moreno and her husband Lenny Gordon during L.A. Dodgers Benefit - January 15, 1982, at Beverly Hilton Hotel in California. Photo: Ron Gallela

Every so often, the Hollywood elite has a beautiful love story beyond the messy divorces and cheating scandals. Unfortunately, despite appearances, this was not the case for Rita Moreno and her husband, Leonard. She was miserable for most of the marriage; Gordon was a nice guy, just maybe not very open-minded about his wife's loud laughter and outgoing personality. So, is Leonard Gordon alive?

Leonard Gordon's biography

Name Leonard Gordon Born March 26 1920, New York, New York, United States Died June 30 2010 Age at death 90 years Career Cardiologist, Internist, Manager Spouse Rita Moreno (m. 1965–2010) Children Fernanda Luisa Gordon Grandchildren Cameron Fisher, Justin Fisher

The early life of Leonard

Rita Moreno's husband Leonard was born on March 26, 1920, in New York. Leonard Gordon's parents are Alex Gordon and Senka Gordon. But, sadly, this is where the details about his past end.

What was Leonard Gordon's ethnicity? Unfortunately, Leonard kept his affairs very private; information about his early life, educational background and ethnicity are unknown.

When he was still alive, Leonard forbid his wife from speaking of him in public without his consent. As a result, their marriage leaned less on a partnership and more on a daddy and little girl duo, something that caused his wife to resent him.

Rita Moreno and husband Leonard during the 43rd Annual Emmy Awards at Westwood Marquis Hotel in Westwood, California. Photo: Ron Galella

Career

He was a cardiologist by profession and internist. Gordon did a great job in the field of medicine. However, after acing this field of work, he saw advantages in becoming his wife's manager. He therefore retired and became his wife's manager. From an outside glance, this would seem like a loving step, but maybe it was another move to control Rita.

Leonard Gordon and Rita Moreno

Information on Leonard was minimal until recently when his wife spoke out in a documentary and revealed some shocking, jaw-dropping details about their marriage. Rita Moreno and Leonard were married for over 40 years, though their marriage was not a happily ever after. The two were initially Hollywood's couple goals. However, they seemed to have cracked the marriage code through 4 decades of marriage.

How did Rita Moreno meet Leonard Gordon?

The couple first met on a blind date. But, surprisingly, Leonard did not know he was meeting with the legendary Rita Moreno. Their first date was outside the theatre after a Broadway show starring Rita Moreno called The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window.

Ironically, Moreno's role in the play was Iris, Sidney Brunstein's wife. Her role foreshadowed the complicated marriage she was to have with Leonard in real life.

Leonard Gordon and Rita Moreno's wedding

Rita Moreno kisses her new husband, Dr Leonard, right after they tied the knot. The couple was married by Supreme Court Justice Samuel M.Gold. Photo: Hulton

So, the beautiful actress and her sweetheart tied the knot in 1965, and they remained married until his demise in 2010. At some point in their marriage, she did consider divorce but chose to stick around for their daughter.

Rita does state that Gordon was a wonderful person, just very controlling. Currently, Moreno is enjoying life as a single woman and not having to answer to anyone. However, from this, we learn that all that glitters is not gold.

In an interview with People, Rita revealed that she would rather eat glass than be in another marriage;

Someone asked me recently if I would consider being married again, and my answer was simple. I'd rather eat glass. I don't want to get married. No, no, no, no, no.

Children

Rita Moreno posing with her husband Lenny and their daughter Fernanda. Photo: Ron Galella

They were married for such a long time it is hard to believe they only had one child, a daughter, Fernanda Luisa Gordon, born in 1967. She is the reason Rita stayed on in the marriage, suffering to keep the family unit together.

Fernanda also followed in her mother's footsteps by pursuing a career in the bright lights of Hollywood. She also dabbles as a jewellery designer and freelance graphic designer on the side. Leonard's daughter bore children making him a grandfather to her sons; Justin and Cameron.

Leonard Gordon's cause of death

The information about his cause of death is unavailable. However, Leonard Gordon's age of death was 90 years old, which can lead to speculation that his cause of death might have been old age. He died on June 30, 2010, in Berkeley, California.

Rita Moreno, her husband Lenny Gordon and their daughter Fernanda Luisa during an Emmy Awards Party in Hollywood, California.Photo: Ron Galella

Despite Leonard Gordon's controlling nature, he still did a good amount of work as a cardiologist and no doubt helped a lot of people. Rita Moreno is thriving without him and is even back to acting at the ripe age of 90 years old!

