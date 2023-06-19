Paul Newman's children with Joanne Woodward: Who are they?

Paul Newman was an iconic actor during the Golden Age of Hollywood, with devilish good looks and undeniable charisma. The star had various partners and subsequent children who carry on his legacy today. Who are Paul Newman's children?

The actor's life has always been under a microscope, much like every celebrity's. However, his prior marriage and children with different women intrigued fans in his personal life and relationships. Here is his profile summary before we go into more detail on this.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Paul Leonard Newman Nickname 'King Cool' and 'PL' Date of birth 26 January 1925 Age 83 years at the time of passing (2008) Zodiac sign Aquarius Birthplace Shaker Heights, Ohio, USA Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Jewish Current residence Westport, Connecticut, USA at the time of passing Current nationality American Marital status Married to Joanne Woodward (1958 to 2008) Ethnicity Caucasian Gender Male Weight 75 kg (most commonly reported) Height 177 cm Hair colour Dirty blonde (grey at the time of passing) Eye colour Blue Parents Arthur Sigmund Newman and Theresa Newman Siblings One brother (Arthur Newman) Profession Actor, director, producer, screenwriter, activist, and entrepreneur Education Kenyon College, Ohio University, Yale University, Actors Studio, and Shaker Heights High School Native language English Net worth $80 million

Paul Newman's family, friends, and fans have mourned his loss since his passing in 2008. Some have taken a more personal approach to the public eye, while others followed in their father's footsteps. Here is what we know.

Paul Newman's cause of death

The star died on 26 September 2008 in Westport, Connecticut. His cause of death was lung cancer.

About a decade later, some of Paul's children approached actor and director Ethan Hawke in hopes of collaborating to make a documentary. The documentary came to fruition under The Last Movie Stars and debuted in 2022 on HBO Max.

Who are all of Paul Newman's children?

We know the star had a few children from various women, but exactly how many children did Paul Newman have? Paul Newman's kids include Scott Newman, Melissa Newman, Susan Kendall Newman, Claire Olivia Newman, Nell Newman, and Stephanie Newman.

How many children did Paul Newman have with his first wife?

Paul Newman's first wife was Jackie Witte, an American actress and model. The couple got married in 1949 and divorced in 1958. The couple had three children before going their separate ways: ​​Scott Newman, Susan Kendall Newman and Stephanie Newman.

How many biological children did Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward have?

Paul then met and married Joanne Woodward in 1958, the same year his divorce from Jackie was finalised. The couple stayed together until the actor's passing in 2008. The couple has three daughters, Claire Olivia Newman, Melissa Stewart, and Elinor Teresa Newman (Nell Newman).

Alan Scott Newman

Scott sadly passed away at 28 years old. Photo: @oldhllywoods on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Scott was born on 23 September 1950 in Cleveland, Ohio. He was Paul's only son and also became a prominent actor. His most notable roles include The Towering Inferno (1974), The Great Waldo Pepper (1975), Breakheart Pass (1975), and Fraternity Row (1977).

Melissa Stewart Newman

Melissa is also known as Lissy. Photo: @oldhollywoodz on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Melissa is nicknamed Lissy and was born on 29 September 1961. She is also a singer, artist and former actress best known for her film Mr. & Mrs. Bridge (1990). She also made an appearance at the 30th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

Susan Kendall Newman

Susan is an actress. Photo: Jean-Jacques LAPEYRONNIE/Gamma-Rapho

Source: Getty Images

Born on 21 February 1953, Susan followed in the family profession of showbusiness. She worked on various films and appeared on Broadway during the late 70s. Susan is also a philanthropist, serving as the executive director for multiple NPOs, including child welfare and substance abuse prevention.

Claire Olivia Newman

Claire became a lawyer and then a philanthropist. Photo: Carlos Alvarez

Source: Getty Images

Claire, aka Clea, was born on 21 April 1965. She became a lawyer but then quickly realised it was not for her. Claire's father asked if she would prefer to help at their philanthropic organisation, Newman's Own Foundation, and she took him up on the offer.

Stephanie Newman

Stephanie is a reclusive figure. Photo: @FelipeCruz_593 and @raven_croix on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Considerably less is known about Stephanie, including her exact birthdate. We know she was born in 1954, but not much else is known of her life. Stephanie prefers a life outside of the limelight.

Elinor Teresa Newman

Elinor is a former child actress. Photo: Ron Galella

Source: Getty Images

Elinor, also fondly known as Nell, was born on 8 April 1959. She is a former child actress known by her professional moniker at the time, Nell Potts. She has since left acting and became a biologist and environmentalist who founded Newman's Own Organics, an organic food and pet food company.

Which one of Paul Newman's children died?

Paul Newman's son, Scott Newman, tragically died at 28 years old in Los Angeles, California, on 20 November 1978. His cause of death was substance-related. In his posthumous memoir, his father had written about how hard it was to lose his son in such a disheartening way.

Paul Newman's grandchildren

The actor has two grandchildren, Henry Elkind and Peter Elkind. Henry resides in New York and is a musician going by the name of Henny the Artist. Much less is known of Peter, as he is a more private figure.

Paul Newman's net worth

The actor had a lengthy career in Hollywood, building up a significant name for himself. Thanks to this, his net worth was estimated at $80 million at the time of his passing.

Who inherited Paul Newman's wealth?

Many fans want to know who inherited Paul Newman's estate since he was so commercially successful. His estate was left to Brian Murphy and (now former CEO) Robert H. Forrester, being named co-executors of Newman's Own and his entire state.

If there were to be a third executor, his daughters would have to vote on who would be. It is an ongoing battle on who will take control of his estate and Newman's Own.

A couple of Paul Newman's children followed in his footsteps of joining the entertainment world, while others chose occupations outside the public eye. All of them have tried to honour their late father in their way.

