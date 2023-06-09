Jimmy Deen's biography: The untold story of Paula Deen's ex-husband

American chef Paula Deen's talent and Southern charm have made her a household name in the South due to her Southern-styled recipes, which became popular worldwide. The restauranteur and TV personality's ex-husband, Jimmy Deen, is a less well-known figure, as their marriage ended before Paula made a name for herself. What do we know about him?

Paula Deen discussed her cookbook ’At The Southern Table with Paula Deen’ at Build Studio on 22 September 2017 in New York City. Photo: Slaven Vlasic

Source: Getty Images

Not to be confused with the famous country music singer and actor Jimmy Dean, Paula's ex-husband has chosen to stay out of the limelight for the most part. But, some aspects of his life have been more widely reported. Before we go into those details, here is his famous wife's profile summary.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Paula Deen (née Paula Ann Hiers) Date of birth 19 January 1947 Age 76 years of age (2023) Zodiac sign Capricorn Birthplace Albany, Georgia, USA Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Baptist Current residence Savannah, Georgia, USA Current nationality American Marital status Jimmy Deen (1965 to 1989) Ethnicity Caucasian Gender Female Weight 40 pounds lost (exact weight unknown) Height 165 cm Hair colour Grey Eye colour Blue Parents Earl Wayne Hiers, Sr and Corrie A. Paul Children Bobby Deen and Jamie Deen Profession Restaurateur, TV chef, actor, author, TV presenter Education Albany High School Native language English Net worth Between $12 million and $17 million Social media profiles Instagram Twitter

Although Paula's first marriage did not end happily, the beloved cook and TV personality eventually found love again with her now-husband, Michael Groover. The duo married in 2004 and have been happily married since.

Is Jimmy Deen still alive?

Her ex-husband's fate remains unknown. However, the commonly associated celebrity, Jimmy Dean, died on 13 June 2010.

What caused Jimmy Dean's death?

As mentioned, what happened to the TV personality's former husband after they divorced is unknown. On the other hand, Actor Jimmy Dean passed away from natural causes, according to a statement that Donna, his wife at the time, made.

Paula Deen was previously married to Jimmy Deen. Photo: Tara Ziemba

Source: UGC

What happened to Jimmy Deen?

Jimmy Deen’s spouse was never in the public eye, as Paula only rose to prominence in the 90s, once she began publishing her cookbooks and after becoming a TV cook. The couple were divorced in 1989.

However, we know that Jimmy's alcoholism caused the dissolution of their marriage. According to Closer Weekly, her ex was diagnosed with throat cancer in late 2014 and early 2015.

Jimmy Deen’s age

We have no confirmation of his age. But, considering the couple are childhood sweethearts, it is safe to assume they were close in age. Since Paula is 76 years old at the time of writing, it is assumed that if still alive, Jimmy is in his mid-70s.

Hosts Mark Steines (L) and Debbie Matenopoulos (R) pose with chef Paula Deen (C) at Hallmark's ‘Home and Family’ at Universal Studios Hollywood. Photo: David Livingston

Source: Getty Images

Was Paula Deen married to Jimmy Dean?

There needs to be more clarity regarding whether Paula was married to the same Jimmy Dean, a famous American entertainer. Despite sharing the same name, the difference in spelling is a clear-cut sign that the two are not the same.

Jimmy Deen’s net worth

The figure's net worth still needs to be confirmed. However, Paula's net worth is estimated to be between $12 million and $17 million.

Jimmy Deen's life remains mysterious, with many ups and downs marking the reclusive figure's life. But, he and his former wife allegedly remained friends after their separation, which was the silver lining of the end of their marriage.

READ ALSO: What happened to Lori Butler, Austin Butler's mother? Facts about her

Briefly.co.za wrote an article detailing the relationship between actor Austin Butler and his mother, Lori.

Lori supported her son and his career choices since he dreamed of Hollywood until her untimely death in 2014. What happened to her and what else do we know of her?

Source: Briefly News