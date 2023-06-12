What happened to Samantha Lewes (Tom Hanks' late wife)?

Samantha Lewes may have been better known as actor Tom Hanks' former wife, but she was a successful Hollywood actress in her own right before her split with the star and subsequent untimely death. Who is Tom Hanks’ ex-wife and what happened to her?

Samantha Lewes’ spouse may be the better-known actor, but she was also in the entertainment world as an actress. However, Samantha seemed to have stepped back from acting once her marriage to Tom ended.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Susan Jane Dillingham Nickname Samantha Lewes (professional moniker) Date of birth 29 November 1952 Age 49 years old at the time of passing (12 March 2002) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Birthplace San Diego, California, USA Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Greek Orthodox Current residence Sacramento, California, USA, at the time of passing Current nationality American Marital status Divorced from Tom Hanks (1978–1987) Ethnicity Caucasian Gender Female Height 165 cm (most commonly reported) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Parents John Raymond Dillingham and Harriet Hall Dillingham Children Elizabeth Ann Hanks and Colin Hanks Profession Actress Education Skyline High School and California State University Native language English Net worth Between $1 million and $15 million

Samantha Lewes and Tom Hanks were together during the height of her acting career while Tom started making a name for himself at the same time. As Samantha cooled off on the acting, Tom's career soared. She eventually seemed to shy away from the spotlight before her untimely death in 2002.

How many children did Tom Hanks have with his first wife?

Samantha Lewes’ children she shared with Tom Hanks include Elizabeth Ann Hanks and Colin Hanks. Colin went on to follow in his parents' acting footsteps and is a decorated actor today. Elizabeth's career is widely reported as a writer, but according to IMDb, she is also credited as an actress and producer.

Tom has two other children with his current wife Rita Wilson: Chet and Truman. Chet has also dabbled in some acting, while Truman graduated from Stanford University in 2018 and has kept a relatively low profile since.

What ethnicity is Tom Hanks?

Tom is Caucasian. His mother's family is surnamed initially 'Fraga' and is Portuguese, while his father's ancestry is predominantly English.

What happened to Samantha Lewes?

The actress passed away in Sacramento, California, USA, on 12 March 2002. Samantha Lewes’ cause of death was cancer, specifically bone cancer. Samantha battled the disease for a few months before unfortunately succumbing to it.

How old is Samantha Lewes?

Samantha Lewes was 49 years old when she passed on. Her former husband, Tom, is 66 years old at the time of writing.

Samantha Lewes’ parents

Samantha's mother, Harriet Hall Dillingham, was an English teacher to elementary-aged children and allegedly worked as an exchange teacher in England for some time.

Her father, John Raymond Dillingham, was a US marine that spent 26 years in the military. He received the Purple Heart award and served in World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War.

What did Samantha Lewes star in?

Samantha Lewes’ movies and TV show appearances are not abundant, and her acting career seemed to kick off alongside her ex-husband's. According to Samantha Lewes’ IMDb profile, she starred in Bosom Buddies (1980) and Mr. Success (1984).

Samantha Lewes’ net worth

Although reports vary, Samantha's net worth was believed to be anywhere between $1 million and $15 million at the time of her death. In comparison, Tom Hanks' net worth is most widely reported at an impressive $400 million.

Samantha Lewes’ life story is filled with tragedy. But, many aspects of her life, including her children, can be considered the silver lining among her otherwise challenging life and untimely death.

