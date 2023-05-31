Everything about Rhett Broderick, Betty Broderick's son

For the 16 years that they were married, Daniel and Betty Broderick enjoyed the lifestyle his lucrative law career afforded. The couple became well-known in San Diego society circles. However, in the '80s, they fell apart during what Oprah Winfrey describes as one of America's messiest divorces. What happened to their youngest son, Rhett Broderick?

In 1991, Betty was found guilty on two counts of second-degree murder, attracting a sentence of 32 years to life in a prison in California. The crime later thrust her family and youngest son, Rhett Broderick, to fame. How so?

Rhett Broderick's profile summary and bio

Full name Rhett Broderick Gender Male Date of birth 7th February 1979 Age 44 years (as of May 2023) Birthday 7th February Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Idaho, USA Nationality American Religion Catholicism Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Alma mater Oregon State University Occupation Teacher Marital status Married Spouse Veronica Noffke Children 2 Parents Daniel and Betty Broderick Siblings Kim, Lee and Daniel Jr Famous for The Family Story Social media Twitter Instagram

How old is Rhett Broderick?

Rhett Broderick (aged 44 years as of May 2023) was born to European parents on 7th February 1979, in Idaho, USA. His parents, Daniel and Betty Broderick, were married between 1969 and 1985.

Rhett's maternal grandparents were fervent Roman Catholics who ran a plastering business. His paternal grandparents were also Catholic, with roots in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Rhett Broderick's siblings

The parents of Rhett Broderick had four children, Kim, Lee, and Daniel Jr, and Rhett was the youngest. The family enjoyed a privileged upbringing in San Diego, California, since their father worked as a lawyer.

Currently, Kim and Lee, Rhett's sisters, live in Idaho; it is unclear whether the two live near Rhett. Daniel Jr followed in his father's shoes and worked as a lawyer in San Diego. He is married with three kids.

Who raised the Broderick children?

Daniel and Betty Brodericks' divorce settlement granted the couple shared custody over their kids, though their acrimonious relationship made it difficult for Daniel to see them.

Betty raised the kids in Jolla, California, although she was plunged into financial difficulties. Meanwhile, her ex-husband moved on and married Linda Kolkena, his assistant, and they started a family together.

What happened to Dan Broderick?

The divorce and her financial plague took a toll on Betty. She made a mistake that significantly changed the trajectory of her life and her kids. On 5th November 1989, an emotionally distraught Betty shot her estranged husband and his then-new wife.

After his father's death, Rhett's mother was convicted of double murder. Betty was sentenced to prison, where she remains to date.

Following his mother's conviction, Rhett and Kim, his elder brother, were placed under Kathy Lee, his maternal aunt's custody. During Rhett Broderick's Oprah interview, he revealed how difficult it was to cope with his father's loss and his mother's incarceration.

Does Betty Broderick see her children?

In a 1998 interview, Betty mentioned that her kids visited her in prison on her birthday and Mother's Day. She did not want them to visit on Christmas and school holidays because she did not want all their memories of those times to be of the prison visits.

Betty confirmed she is still in touch with her children and grandkids in her 2015 memoir, Betty Broderick: Telling on Myself.

Divergent opinions?

In 2010, during Betty's parole hearing, the jury and her kids were divided over her release from prison. Betty's children testified before the San Diego Union-Tribune, and Lee told the board that her mother was fit to live outside prison.

Rhett concurred with her, stating that his mother was not a danger to society. However, Dan Broderick had a different opinion, saying,

In my heart, I know my mother is a good person. But along the way, she got lost. Releasing a lost person into society could be a dangerous mistake.

According to NBC, Kim also testified against her mother's release. As a result, Betty is still behind bars.

Where is Rhett Broderick today?

Rhett went to the University of California and graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Communications in 1993. He later transitioned to Oregon State University for his Master's degree and works as a teacher in Idaho.

Rhett lived away from the limelight until 2020 during his interview with Oprah Winfrey. He opened up about visiting his mother in prison. He married Veronica Noffke, an elementary school teacher. The couple shares two daughters.

Dirty John movie

Rhett Broderick was not directly involved in the 2018 movie, Dirty John. The movie reenacts Betty Broderick's true story, a San Diego socialite convicted of murdering her ex-husband and wife in 1989.

Even though Rhett was not directly involved in the movie, he participated in making the documentary, A Deadly Divorce, produced by Oxygen Network. The documentary is about his mother's case.

Who inherited Dan Broderick's money?

Due to the nature of the crime, Betty was not entitled to her ex-husband's property. Daniel's estate was left to his children, who were minors then. Betty's attempts to contest the will were unsuccessful. Details about Rhett's net worth are not publicly available.

Danie Broderick's net worth has grown significantly since his death. He was worth approximately $60,000 in 1989. However, as his assets were sold, his worth increased to $1.6 million.

Which Broderick child was left out of the will?

Daniel reportedly amended his will months before his death to exclude Kim, his second daughter, from inheriting his wealth. According to reports, his decision was attributed to Kim's choice to side with her mum. Details about Kim Broderick's net worth are not publicly available.

Rhett Broderick was very insular about his life for the better part of his life. His interview with Oprah in 2020 let the world in on his family's dynamics and what happened after his father's death and his mother's incarceration.

