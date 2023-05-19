The untold story of Haley Arnaz, Desi and Amy Arnaz's daughter

Haley Arnaz is an American celebrity child known for being the adoptive daughter of Desi Arnaz Jr. She was adopted by the retired actor when he married her mother, Amy. Where is Haley today?

Haley, Amy, and Desi Arnaz Jr (left to right) in 2001. Photo: Jim Smeal

Source: Getty Images

Haley is the adoptive granddaughter of renowned actress and comedian Lucille Ball. The multi-award-winning entertainer is most remembered for starring in the I Love Lucy sitcom in the 1950s alongside her first husband, Desi Arnaz Sr.

Haley Arnaz's profiles summary and bio

Birth name Haley Amber Charf Date of birth 17th December 1976 Age 46 years in 2023 Birth sign Sagittarius Place of birth United States Current residence United States Nationality American Height 5 feet 4 inches (1.63 m) Gender Female Orientation Straight Parents Amy Arnaz and Gary Frederick Charf, stepfather Desi Arnaz Jr Siblings Adoptive sister Julia Grandparents Desi Arnaz Sr and Lucille Ball (adoptive) Profession Dancer Known for Being Desi Arnaz Jr's adoptive daughter

How old is Haley Arnaz?

She was born on 17th December 1976 in the United States. Haley Arnaz's age is 46 years old in 2023, and her zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Who is Haley Arnaz's mother?

Her mother is Amy Laura Bargiel, while her father is Amy's first husband, Gary Charf. Haley Arnaz's parents were married from 1975 to 1976. After the divorce, her mother married retired American actor and musician Desi Arnaz Jr in 1987. Desi legally adopted Haley.

Amy, Desi Arnaz Jr, Haley, and Nichole (left to right). Photo: Jim Smeal

Source: Getty Images

Haley Arnaz's great-grandparents

Her adoptive great-grandparents from Desi Arnaz Sr's side are Cuban politician Desiderio Alberto Arnaz II and Dolores Lollita Social. Haley's adoptive grandmother Lucille Ball was the first child of lineman Henry Durrell Ball and Desiree Evelyn Ball.

Haley Arnaz's movies and TV shows

Haley has one TV show credit for her involvement in I Love Lucy's 50th Anniversary Special sitcom in 2001. She appears under the special thanks category. Haley pursued a career in dancing.

Haley Arnaz's net worth

According to multiple online sources, the celebrity daughter has an alleged net worth of $1 million. Her adoptive father, Desi Arnaz Jr, has an estimated fortune of $40 million.

Who was Amy Arnaz?

Amy was a dancer, and she trained with Christina Carson. She taught ballet at the University of Nevada. Amy was also an animal activist and used to rescue orphaned baby elephants alongside her husband, Desi. She passed away in 2015 from a brain tumour at 63.

Amy was a dancer and ballet teacher. Photo: Sebastian Artz

Source: Getty Images

What did Desi Arnaz Jr pass away from?

The former actor is still alive but has lost several close people. His father, Desi Arnaz Sr, died in December 1986 from lung cancer complications, while his mother, actress Lucille Ball, passed away in April 1989.

Desi Arnaz Jr's granddaughter, Desiree S. Anzalone, died in September 2020 from stage four breast cancer. Desiree's death came five years after Desi lost his wife, Amy, to brain cancer.

Does Desi Arnaz have an illegitimate child?

Desi Arnaz Jr had his first child, daughter Julia Arnaz, with model Susan Howe in 1968 when they were both 15 years old. Desi and Julia did not know about their relationship until later. Susan told Julia about her paternity when she was 20, and she decided to take a paternity test in 1990, and it came out positive.

Actor Desi Arnaz Jr had his first child at 15. Photo: Jeffrey Mayer

Source: Getty Images

Who inherited Lucille Ball's money?

At the time of her passing in 1989, Lucille Ball had an estimated net worth of $60 million, equivalent to about $125 million today. Her estate was split between her two children, Lucie and Desi Arnaz Jr, and her second husband, Gary Morton.

When Morton passed away in March 1999 from lung cancer, he left some of Lucille's possessions to his then-wife Susie McAllister. A legal fight later ensued between Lucille's daughter Lucie and Susie when the latter started auctioning Lucille's items.

TMZ reported in 2010 that Susie had filed a lawsuit against Lucie Arnaz, claiming she rightfully inherited Lucille's memorabilia when her husband Gary died. Lucie also claimed to be the rightful owner and was against auctioning her mother's heirlooms.

The judge ruled in Susie McAllister's favour, but Lucie's attorneys managed to save her mother's lifetime achievement awards from Heritage Auction Galleries. Lucie planned to donate the awards to a museum in honour of Lucille Ball.

Lucille Ball is known for starring in the I Love Lucy sitcom. Photo: Herbert Dorfman

Source: Getty Images

From the above Haley Arnaz biography, it is clear that she is not fond of the limelight. Less has been heard from her since her mother's passing in 2015.

READ ALSO: Where is Jamar Jakes? The inside story of T.D. Jakes's son

Briefly.co.za published intriguing facts about T.D. Jakes's eldest son with his wife, Serita Jakes. The Jakes family is known for their Dallas-based megachurch, The Potter's House. They are also in the film production and book publishing business.

Jamar is known to keep a low profile but is an instrumental figure in the continued growth of the Jakes family business. Read the article for more on his personal life.

Source: Briefly News