Biography of Christian Van Dyke, actor Dick Van Dyke's son

Christian Van Dyke is the eldest son of veteran American actor and comedian Dick Van Dyke. He made his acting debut in the early 1960s but later chose a corporate career. Where is he today?

Christian (left) is the eldest son of actor Dick Van Dyke. Photo: Ron Galella

Source: Getty Images

Actor Dick Van Dyke is a Hollywood icon with over 70 years of experience in the industry. He has received numerous awards, including four Primetime Emmys, a Grammy, a Tony, and a Golden Globe. The Hollywood Walk of Famer is also a family man with four children and several grandkids.

Christian Van Dyke's profiles summary and bio

Full name Christian Van Dyke Date of birth 13th May 1950 Age 73 years in 2023 Birth sign Taurus Place of birth Atlanta, Georgia, United States Current residence Bend, Oregon, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Gender Male Orientation Straight Marital status Married Wife Caroline Heller Children Three, including the late Jessica Lee Parents Actor Dick Van Dyke Siblings Stacy, Barry, and Beth Profession Attorney, former actor, philanthropist Alma mater Arizona State University (Law), Occidental College Known for Being the eldest son of actor Dick Van Dyke

Christian Van Dyke's age

The celebrity son was born on 13th May 1950 in Atlanta, Georgia, United States. He is 73 years old in 2023, and his zodiac sign is Taurus.

Christian Van Dyke's parents

Christian is the eldest son of actor Dick Van Dyke with his late ex-wife Margie Willett. His parents were married from February 1948 to 1984. Margie passed away in 2008 from pancreatic cancer.

Van Dyke started dating actress Michelle Triola in 1976 after separating from Margie. The two never married but lived together for over 30 years until Triola's death in 2009 from lung cancer. The actor tied the knot with his second wife, makeup artist Arlene Silver, in 2012.

Actor Dick Van Dyke with ex-wife Margie Willett in 1967. Photo: Rolls Press/Popperfoto

Source: Getty Images

Christian Van Dyke's siblings

Christian has three younger siblings, including one brother and two sisters. His brother Barry (born in 1951) is an actor known for projects like A Twist of the Knife, Airwolf, Galactica, and Heavenly Deposit. Barry is the only sibling from Dick Van Dyke's family tree that pursued acting as a long-term career.

His sister Stacy was an actor and theatre performer but retreated from the limelight after marrying musician Mike Breen in 1979. Christian's youngest sister Carrie Beth (born in 1961), lives in Los Angeles with her husband, actor and musician Kevin McNally and their two children.

Christian Van Dyke's spouse

His wife is Caroline A Heller, but little is known about her personal life. The couple has been married since the early 1970s.

Christian Van Dyke's children

Dick van Dyke's son and Caroline welcomed their daughter Jessica Lee in 1974. Unfortunately, she passed away in 1987 at the age of 13 after contracting chicken pox, which led to Reye's Syndrome complications. The couple had two other children, a daughter and a son.

Actor Van Dyke with his wife Margie and their four children in 1965. Photo: Hulton Archive

Source: Getty Images

Christian Van Dyke's career

Christian made his Hollywood debut in January 1962 in his father's family sitcom, The Van Dyke Show. In 1964, he appeared in Hollywood goes to a World Premiere but later chose a different career. After graduating from Occidental College in Los Angeles, he enrolled at Arizona State University in Phoenix to pursue law.

After graduation, Christian practised law in Oregon, United States. Among the positions he has held are corporate counsel for Nike, a district attorney in Marion County, assistant attorney general in Salem, and deputy district attorney in Corvallis. He also worked as the vice president of marketing at Patagonia and as the chair of the Oregon District Attorney's Legislative Committee.

In 2021, he appeared in The Van Dyke Show: Celebrating the 60th Anniversary. He is also a philanthropist and board member of The Oregon Natural Desert Association and The Oregon Cultural Trust.

Christian Van Dyke's net worth

The celebrity son has an estimated net worth of $1 million in 2023. Meanwhile, his father, Dick Van Dyke has an estimated net worth of $50 million thanks to his over 70-year work in Hollywood as an actor, comedian, director, and producer.

Barry (right) is the only Van Dyke sibling that followed in his dad's acting footsteps. Photo: Albert L. Ortega

Source: Getty Images

Christian Van Dyke's height

His height is approximately 6 feet 2 inches (1.88 m). He is almost the same height as his famous dad Dick Van Dyke whose height is about 6 feet 1.25 inches (1.86 m).

Is Dick Van Dyke a Christian?

The Mary Poppins star is a Christian and often credits God for his success. The actor grew up attending the Presbyterian church.

How many Emmys did Dick Van Dyke win?

The veteran actor has four Primetime Emmy Awards (1964, 1965, 1966, and 1977) and one Daytime Emmy Award (1984). He won the SAGA Life Achievement Award in 2013, became a Kennedy Center Honoree in 2020 and was inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2012. He also has a Disney Legends Honor.

97-year-old Dick Van Dyke is a multi-award-winning entertainer. Photo: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds

Source: Getty Images

Christian Van Dyke may not have chosen a career in entertainment, but his name remains popular, thanks to his father's legendary status in the industry. His dad always talks highly of him and his siblings.

READ ALSO: Steven Seagal's children and wives: everything to know about his family

Briefly.co.za highlighted all you need to know about Steven Seagal's family. Seagal is a veteran American martial artist, action film actor, producer, and singer.

Seagal's fame skyrocketed in the late 1980s and 1990s when he starred in top-rated action blockbusters like Above Law, Under Siege, Hard to Kill, and Out for Justice. The Hollywood icon has been married four times and has seven children.

Source: Briefly News