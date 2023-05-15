Meet Jasper Breckenridge Johnson, actor Don Johnson's son

Jasper Breckenridge Johnson is an American celebrity child known for being the son of actor Don Johnson. Unlike his famous parents and siblings, Jasper prefers to keep a low profile. Keep reading for more about his life as the child of a Hollywood icon.

Jasper Breckenridge is the son of Hollywood actor Don Jonhson. Photo: @donjohson on Instagram, Dimitrios Kambouris on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Johnson family has dominated Hollywood for several decades. Don made his acting debut in the late 1960s and is known for his roles in Knives Out, Miami Vice, and Nash Bridges. Don's eldest son Jesse has been acting since the early 2000s, while his famous daughter Dakota Johnson started as a child actress and is known for her roles in 50 Shades of Grey, The Lost Daughter, and Black Mass.

Jasper Breckenridge Johnson's profiles summary and bio

Full name Jasper Brackenridge Johnson Date of birth 6th June 2002 Age 20 years in 2023 Birth sign Gemini Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Gender Male Orientation Straight Relationship status Single Parents Actor Don Johnson and Kelley Phleger Siblings Grace and Deacon, half-siblings Jesse and Dakota Johnson Sports Basketball athlete Position Point guard Known for Being actor Don Johnson's son and actress Dakota Johnson's half-brother

Jasper Breckenridge Johnson's age

The celebrity son was born on 6th June 2002 in Los Angeles, California, United States. He is 20 years old in 2023, and his zodiac sign is Gemini.

Jasper Breckenridge Johnson's family

Actor Don Johnson and his wife Kelley Phleger have been married since 1999. Photo: Lia Toby

Source: Getty Images

Jasper is the son of actor Don Johnson and his fourth wife, Kelley Phleger. Kelley is a former Montessori nursery schoolteacher and socialite from San Francisco. The couple tied the knot in April 1999 in a civil ceremony presided over by Mayor Willie Brown.

Breckenridge has two siblings, brother Deacon (born in April 2006) and sister Atherton Grace (born in December 1999), who works as a model. He also has two half-siblings from her father's side, including half-brother Jesse Wayne (born in December 1982 to model Patti D'Arbanville) and half-sister Dakota Johnson (born in October 1989 to actress Melanie Griffith).

Jasper Breckenridge Johnson's college

It is unclear what college Jasper attends. He is an alumnus of Santa Barbara High, where he played as a point guard for the school's basketball team. He is also a big baseball fan and often attends baseball and basketball games alongside his father, Don.

Jasper Breckenridge playing basketball. Photo: @donjohnson on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Jasper Breckenridge Johnson's net worth

Breckenridge does not have a career yet but has a financially stable family. His father, actor Don, has an estimated net worth of $50 million in 2023.

Jasper Breckenridge Johnson's height

His exact height is unknown, but he is several inches taller than his father, actor Don Johnson, who is 5 feet 9 inches (1.75 m) tall. The basketball enthusiast has light brown hair and brown eyes.

Jasper Breckenridge Johnson's Instagram

Don Johnson's son is not active on Instagram. His father often posts his pictures on his social media pages.

Does Don Johnson have a son who is an actor?

His lookalike eldest son Jesse is a Hollywood actor and screenwriter. He has appeared in several films and TV shows, including NCIS as Robbie Bishop, Grey's Anatomy as Logan Treadwell, Gun Shy as Daniel, Redline as Jason, and Hawaii Five-o as Richie Five-0. He produced and starred in Chapman (2013).

Who are the ex-wives of Don Johnson?

Don and Melanie Griffith were married twice, in 1976 and from 1989 to 1994. Photo: Jim Spellman

Source: Getty Images

The Miami Vice actor has been married five times to four wives. The identities of his first two wives are not known. Don met his third wife, actress Melanie Griffith, in 1972 when she was 14 and he was 22. They started dating and tied the knot in 1976 when Melanie turned 18.

Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson divorced after several months in November 1976 but reconnected several years later in 1989. They wed the same year and were together for about seven years until their second divorce in 1996.

The actor married his current wife, Kelley Phleger, in April 1999. Don lived with actress Patti D'Arbanville from 1981 to 1981, but they never married. He was also romantically linked to actresses Barbra Streisand, Jodi Lyn O'Keefe, Uma Thurman, Sally Adams, and Penelope Miller.

Who is Dakota Johnson's family?

Dakota is the daughter of actors Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith. Her parents were married briefly in 1976 and again from 1989 to 1996. Her maternal grandparents are actress Tippi Hedren and advertising executive Peter Griffith. Actress Tracy Griffith is Dakota's aunt.

Does Dakota Johnson have siblings?

The Johnson family. Photo: @donjohnson on Instagram, Robin Marchant on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Does Dakota Johnson have a brother? The Fifty Shades of Grey actress has six half-siblings, including four half-brothers and two half-sisters. From her mother's side, she has a half-brother, Alexander Bauer, and a half-sister, Stella Banderas. From her father's side, she has half-brothers Jasper, Deacon, and actor Jesse and half-sister model Atherton Grace Johnson.

Despite coming from a family rooted in the entertainment industry, Jasper Breckenridge Johnson has chosen a different path in sports. His parents support him and often attend his school basketball games.

READ ALSO: Everything about Gabriel Iglesias' son with Claudia, Frankie Iglesias

Briefly.co.za published lesser-known facts about comedian Gabriel 'Fluffy' Iglesias' only son, Frankie Iglesias. The comedian adopted Frankie when he started dating his mother, actress Claudia Valdez.

Gabriel's fans know Frankie because the comedian talks about him in most of his comedy specials. He, however, broke up with Claudia after dating her for about ten years. How is Frankie's relationship with Fluffy today?

Source: Briefly News