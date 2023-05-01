Everything about Gabriel Iglesias' son with Claudia, Frankie Iglesias

Frankie Iglesias is the adopted son of renowned standup comedian Gabriel Jesús Iglesias, also called Fluffy. His father often mentions him in his comedy specials. Gabriel Iglesias' son is now a young adult in his 20s. What is he doing in 2023?

Gabriel has been in the comedy industry since the late 1990s and has since established himself as one of the best in the industry. He has worked with big television corporations like Netflix, Nickelodeon, and Comedy Central. Some of his best comedy specials include Hot & Fluffy, and I'm Not Fat... I'm Fluffy. Fluffy is also an actor.

Frankie Iglesias' profiles summary and bio

Full name Frankie Iglesias Date of birth 8th December 1997 Age 25 years old in 2023 Birth sign Sagittarius Place of birth United States Current residence United States Nationality American Gender Male Relationship status Not known Parents Actress Claudia Valdez, Gabriel 'Fluffy' Iglesias (stepfather) Known for His relation to comedian Gabriel 'Fluffy' Iglesias

How old is Gabriel Iglesias' kid?

Fluffy's son, Frankie, was born on 8th December 1997 in the United States. He is 25 years old in 2023, and his zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Who is Frankie Iglesias' mother?

His mother is actress Claudia Valdez. She appeared as a maternity ward nurse in the 2010 British science-fiction horror film Monsters. She started dating Hispanic comedian Gabriel Iglesias in the late 2000s. The couple went their separate ways in the summer of 2020.

Who is Frankie Iglesias's biological father?

Actress Valdez got Frankie while in another relationship, but details about the child's biological dad are not known. Fluffy adopted Frankie when he started dating his mother.

Frankie Iglesias' net worth

It is unclear what Gabriel Iglesias' son, Frankie, does for a living; therefore, his net worth cannot be established. Frankie grew up in a financially stable family. His adoptive father, Fluffy, is one of the most successful standup comedians in the United States, with an estimated net worth of $40 million in 2023. Gabriel Iglesias' salary is estimated to be $20 million per annum.

Gabriel Iglesias' children

The comedian does not have biological children. He has not revealed his plans for family or if he intends to have kids in future.

Why is Fluffy named Fluffy?

Comedian Gabriel got the nickname from his mother. He previously revealed that he called himself fat around his mother, who replied;

You're not fat; you're fluffy!

Does Gabriel Iglesias have a dad?

His dad is called Jesús Iglesias, but he was not a present father when Fluffy was growing up. The Hispanic standup comedian and his five siblings were raised by their mother, Esther P. Mendez.

Gabriel's family moved around a lot when he was young. He was born in San Diego, California. The family later moved to Riverside, Corona, Santa Ana, Baldwin Park, and Compton before settling in affordable houses in Long Beach, California.

How old is Gabriel Iglesias?

The renowned comedian was born on 15th July 1976. He is 46 years old in 2023, and his zodiac sign is Cancer.

Gabriel Iglesias' son, Frankie, has a close relationship with the comedian, although his parents are no longer together. In 2017, he made his stage debut in Bristol, United Kingdom but has yet to reveal if he will follow in his adoptive dad's comedy footsteps.

