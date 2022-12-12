How did Tyler Hoover get rich? The personal life of the automotive channel host

Tyler Hoover (not to be confused with Tyler Hoover, the NFL player) is an American automotive YouTuber, columnist, and reality television star. He runs the Hoovies Garage YouTube channel, where he takes viewers through his journey of collecting old cars from scrapyards and second-hand dealers, fixing them, and eventually selling them.

Tyler Hoover's love for automobiles inspired his journey of collecting beat-up cars and fixing them so that they can get on the road again. He initially worked as a car salesman while in college and bought his first car in 2007. He decided to monetize his passion and almost went bankrupt doing it. What is his net worth today?

Tyler Hoover's profiles summary and bio

Full name Tyler Hoover Date of birth 1st January 1990 Age 32 years in 2022 Birth sign Capricorn Place of birth Wichita, Kansas Current residence Kansas Nationality America Height 5 feet 11 inches (1.8 m) Gender Male Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Wife Quynh Anh (since 2019) Children One daughter Education Wichita State University (Political Science and Government), Andover High School Profession Automotive YouTuber, columnist, and reality TV star Social media YouTube Twitter LinkedIn Instagram Website hooviesgarage.com

Tyler Hoover's age

The car enthusiast was born on 1st January 1990 in Wichita, Kansas, United States. He is 32 years old in 2022. Tyler Hoover's nationality is American

How did Tyler Hoover meet his wife?

Tyler Hoover's wife is Quynh Anh. She is a Vietnamese who grew up in Saigon and immigrated to the United States in 2008. They met at an Asian buffet restaurant in Wichita where she worked as a waitress and later started dating. The couple got married in 2019 and have a son. Tyler also has a daughter from a previous relationship.

Tyler Hoover's education

The YouTuber is an alumnus of Andover High School, from where he graduated in 2005. Later in 2010, he graduated from Wichita State University with a bachelor's degree in Political Science and Government.

How did Tyler Hoover get his money?

The car enthusiast almost went broke when he started his YouTube channel, Hoovies Garage, in 2016. He got control of his finances in 2018 when the channel became his full-time career. He has since fixed and sold over 100 cars. Today, Tyler Hoover's net worth is estimated at about $2 million, and he has over 1.47 million YouTube subscribers.

Tyler previously worked as a new and used car salesperson for various dealerships in Wichita, Kansas, including Joe Self Chevrolet, Cadillac, and BMW. He established his used car dealership after graduating from university in 2010. He initially specialized in Jeep Cherokee (XJ) SUVs, and later expanded the number of car models after moving to a larger space.

What cars does Tyler Hoover own?

The YouTuber buys old cars from second-hand dealers and scrapyards and then fixes them with the help of his mechanic, David Long, popularly known as The Car Wizard. He documents the entire process on his YouTube channel, Hoovies Garage. Tyler Hoover's car collection (The Hooptie Fleet) currently has several old, mid-end, and luxury rides, including:

Car model Model year Ford Country Squire 1951 BMW 325ix e30 1991 1999 Plymouth Prowler 1999 2001 BMW 740i 2001 2006 Lamborghini Murcielago 2006 2009 Ferrari Shelby Charger 2009 2017 Land Rover Range 2017 2020 Lamborghini 488 Turbo LT Spider 2020

The fleet previously had Ferrari, Porsche, Jeep, and Mercedes brands. Some of the best car models that have been featured on the Hoovies Garage channel include:

Car model Model year Chevy Camaro Z-28 1993 BMW M5 2007 Dodge Viper 1995 Mercedes SLS AMG 2011 McLaren MP4-12C 2012 Lamborghini Murcielago 2006 Lamborghini Diablo VT Roadster 1997 Lamborghini Countach 25th 1989 Ferrari Testarossa 1988 1992 GMC Typhoon 1992

Tyler's most famous repair was the fixing of a broken Mercedes S600 V12. He purchased the vehicle for $4,500 and spent about $15,000 repairing it.

Where is Hoovies garage located?

The garage is located in Wichita, Kansas, United States. He also owns the Omega Auto Clinic, based in Newton, Kansas.

Tyler Hoover's TV show

The YouTuber appears on MotorTrend's Car Issues with Tyler Hoover television show alongside his mechanic David Long aka The Car Wizard. Brandon from Brightbay Creative approached him regarding a proposal for a TV show after seeing his YouTube videos. Tyler liked the idea, and they started the automotive reality series in 2021.

Tyler Hoover was able to turn his passion into a profitable venture. He has grown his influence from writing columns and making YouTube videos to making an automotive reality series.

