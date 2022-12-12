Global site navigation

How did Tyler Hoover get rich? The personal life of the automotive channel host
Сelebrity biographies

How did Tyler Hoover get rich? The personal life of the automotive channel host

by  Eunice Njoki

Tyler Hoover (not to be confused with Tyler Hoover, the NFL player) is an American automotive YouTuber, columnist, and reality television star. He runs the Hoovies Garage YouTube channel, where he takes viewers through his journey of collecting old cars from scrapyards and second-hand dealers, fixing them, and eventually selling them.

Tyler Hoover's Hoovies Garage
Tyler Hoover buys and fixes old cars and then sells them. Photo: @the_real_hoovies_garage on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Tyler Hoover's love for automobiles inspired his journey of collecting beat-up cars and fixing them so that they can get on the road again. He initially worked as a car salesman while in college and bought his first car in 2007. He decided to monetize his passion and almost went bankrupt doing it. What is his net worth today? 

Tyler Hoover's profiles summary and bio

Full nameTyler Hoover
Date of birth1st January 1990
Age32 years in 2022
Birth signCapricorn
Place of birthWichita, Kansas
Current residenceKansas
NationalityAmerica
Height5 feet 11 inches (1.8 m)
GenderMale
Sexual orientationStraight
Marital statusMarried
WifeQuynh Anh (since 2019)
ChildrenOne daughter
EducationWichita State University (Political Science and Government), Andover High School
ProfessionAutomotive YouTuber, columnist, and reality TV star
Social mediaYouTubeTwitterLinkedInInstagram
Websitehooviesgarage.com

Read also

Is Jennifer Lynton still alive? The life story of Sir Anthony Hopkins' ex-wife

Tyler Hoover's age

The car enthusiast was born on 1st January 1990 in Wichita, Kansas, United States. He is 32 years old in 2022. Tyler Hoover's nationality is American  

How did Tyler Hoover meet his wife?

Tyler Hoover's family
Tyler and Quynh Anh tied the knot in 2019. Photo: @the_real_hoovies_garage on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Tyler Hoover's wife is Quynh Anh. She is a Vietnamese who grew up in Saigon and immigrated to the United States in 2008. They met at an Asian buffet restaurant in Wichita where she worked as a waitress and later started dating. The couple got married in 2019 and have a son. Tyler also has a daughter from a previous relationship.

Tyler Hoover's education

The YouTuber is an alumnus of Andover High School, from where he graduated in 2005. Later in 2010, he graduated from Wichita State University with a bachelor's degree in Political Science and Government.

How did Tyler Hoover get his money?

The car enthusiast almost went broke when he started his YouTube channel, Hoovies Garage, in 2016. He got control of his finances in 2018 when the channel became his full-time career. He has since fixed and sold over 100 cars. Today, Tyler Hoover's net worth is estimated at about $2 million, and he has over 1.47 million YouTube subscribers.

Read also

Who is the wife of Steve Wynn Andrea Hissom? Biography of the British socialite

Tyler previously worked as a new and used car salesperson for various dealerships in Wichita, Kansas, including Joe Self Chevrolet, Cadillac, and BMW. He established his used car dealership after graduating from university in 2010. He initially specialized in Jeep Cherokee (XJ) SUVs, and later expanded the number of car models after moving to a larger space.

The Hooptie fleet
Hoover has fixed over 100 old cars. Photo: @the_real_hoovies_garage on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

What cars does Tyler Hoover own?

The YouTuber buys old cars from second-hand dealers and scrapyards and then fixes them with the help of his mechanic, David Long, popularly known as The Car Wizard. He documents the entire process on his YouTube channel, Hoovies Garage. Tyler Hoover's car collection (The Hooptie Fleet) currently has several old, mid-end, and luxury rides, including:

Car modelModel year
Ford Country Squire 1951
BMW 325ix e301991
1999 Plymouth Prowler 1999
2001 BMW 740i2001
2006 Lamborghini Murcielago2006
2009 Ferrari Shelby Charger 2009
2017 Land Rover Range2017
2020 Lamborghini 488 Turbo LT Spider 2020

Read also

Little-known facts about Tony Berlin's relationship with Harris Faulkner

The fleet previously had Ferrari, Porsche, Jeep, and Mercedes brands. Some of the best car models that have been featured on the Hoovies Garage channel include:

Car modelModel year
Chevy Camaro Z-28 1993
BMW M52007
Dodge Viper 1995
Mercedes SLS AMG2011
McLaren MP4-12C2012
Lamborghini Murcielago 2006
Lamborghini Diablo VT Roadster1997
Lamborghini Countach 25th1989
Ferrari Testarossa1988
1992 GMC Typhoon1992

Tyler's most famous repair was the fixing of a broken Mercedes S600 V12. He purchased the vehicle for $4,500 and spent about $15,000 repairing it.

Tyler Hoover's car collection
Tyler's garage has a collection of classic, mid-end and luxury rides. Photo: @the_real_hoovies_garage on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Where is Hoovies garage located? 

The garage is located in Wichita, Kansas, United States. He also owns the Omega Auto Clinic, based in Newton, Kansas.

Tyler Hoover's TV show

The YouTuber appears on MotorTrend's Car Issues with Tyler Hoover television show alongside his mechanic David Long aka The Car Wizard. Brandon from Brightbay Creative approached him regarding a proposal for a TV show after seeing his YouTube videos. Tyler liked the idea, and they started the automotive reality series in 2021. 

Read also

Who is Calvin Johnson's wife, Brittney Mcnorton? All the facts

Tyler Hoover was able to turn his passion into a profitable venture. He has grown his influence from writing columns and making YouTube videos to making an automotive reality series. 

READ ALSO: Who is Allysa Rose? Age, children, husband, career, pictures, profiles, net worth 

Briefly.co.za published the biography of Allysa Rose, an American reality television star. She is famous for appearing on the Motor Trend automotive reality series, Graveyard Carz.

Allysa is the daughter of Mark Worman, the creator and owner of Graveyard Carz. She is a trained dancer but developed a passion for cars after watching her father fix vehicles.

Source: Briefly News

Hot:
Online view pixel