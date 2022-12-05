Who is Calvin Johnson's wife, Brittney McNorton? All the facts

Since its inception, the National Football League (NFL) has produced athletes of remarkable talent. Calvin Johnson is one of the most famous players in league history. But do you know his wife? Brittney worked briefly as a salesperson at the Detroit Lions company, rising to become a senior saleslady.

Calvin Johnson's wife is an experiential marketer from Michigan who rides in her husband's fame in the NFL, but she is also a prominent person. As a communications analyst, she has received training in media and communication. This article has all the details of the wife of the famed NFL star.

Full name Brittney Roschele McNorton Year of birth 1986 Age 36 years Occupation Promotional manager Ethnicity African-American Nationality American Famous as celebrity wife Mother Rosalind McNorton Father Bruce Edward McNorton Height in inches 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Height in metres 1.7 Weight in pounds 128 Body measurements in inches 34 - 24-34 Education Michigan State University Religion Christian Instagram @b_roschele

Brittney McNorton's biography

The celebrity spouse was born in Michigan in 1986. Brittney McNorton's parents are Rosalind, and Bruce Edward McNorton, who resides in Southfield, Michigan. The former staff of Detroit Lions is of African-American descent, and her siblings are unknown.

Brittney McNorton's age and physical stats

The promotion's manager is best recognized for being the wife of a former NFL star, is 36 years old. She stands 5'7" tall and weighs around 128 pounds. She has a thin build, with body dimensions of 34-24-34 inches, with black eyes and black hair.

Education

She attended Michigan State University and earned a bachelor's degree in art, and communication, with a concentration in public relations, in 2008. Furthermore, she was also the president of public relations there.

Brittney McNorton's career

Before being elevated to a supervisory position at Chandler Crossings from June 2007 to July 2008, she worked as a senior community assistant. Next, she worked for the Detroit Lions from 2009 to 2012 as a sales intern, eventually becoming an assistant salesperson.

From 2012 to 2014, she served as the manager of the partnership activation for two years before ascending to the position of senior promotion manager in 20I8. In addition, she has expertise in general event management and event planning.

Who did Calvin Johnson marry?

He is married to Brittney. The duo met while she was working at Lions' front desk, and they have been married since 2016, but Johnson was in another relationship before this one.

Who is called Megatron?

Brittney's husband is nicknamed Megatron, a fictitious character and the Transformers media franchise's main nemesis created by an American toy corporation.

What is Megatron's catchphrase? He is most associated with the slogan "Decepticons, transform and rise up!". Johnson was nicknamed so when he was regarded as a superhero of the Detroit Lions.

How tall is Calvin Johnson?

The 37-year-old man is 6'5″ inches (196 cm) tall, weighs approximately 158 pounds (72 kg), and has black hair. In addition, the tall NFL player has brown eyes and is dark-skinned.

How many kids does Calvin Johnson have?

Does Megatron have a son? The NFL player is a father of three boys with his wife, McNorton. Calvin has another child with another woman from a past relationship.

Brittney McNorton's net worth

It is unknown how much she is worth, but her husband earns $45 million and $22.6 million annually. He joined the highest-paid sports in 2007, where he played and acquired wealth.

Does Calvin Johnson own a dispensary?

Johnson and his former Lions teammate Rob Sims formed the Primitiv Group to emphasize the healing power of the hemp plant to fellow athletes. Primitiv's flagship dispensary is officially operational in Niles, Michigan.

Brittney McNorton is an American promotion manager born in Michigan, America. She is most known for being the wife of favourite American former NFL player Calvin Johnson. The former Fox Sports Detroit intern began working for the Lions in 2008, the partnership's second year.

