Allysa Rose is an American reality television star. She is famous for appearing on the Mototrend automotive reality series Graveyard Carz (2012 to date). Her father is Mark Worman, the creator and owner of the TV show. Who is Mark Worman's daughter, Alyssa?

Allysa Rose is the daughter of Graveyard Carz creator Mark Worman. Photo: @dreammakergyc on Instagram (modified by author)

Allysa Rose grew up watching her father fix cars and developed an interest. Although she is a trained dancer, she prefers to help her dad in the garage. Her contribution to the automotive reality show since its debut in 2012 has helped it succeed.

Allysa Rose's profiles summary and bio

Full name Allysa Worman Other names Allysa Cox Date of birth 16th May 1991 Age 31 years in 2022 Birth sign Taurus Place of birth United States of America Nationality American Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married (Twice) Former husband Josh Jose Current husband Chris Wanke (Since 2013) Children Three daughters, Emma, Brooklyn, and Capri Parents Mark Worman (father) Profession Reality television star, dancer Social media profiles Facebook Instagram

Who is Allysa Rose from Graveyard Carz?

Allysa is the daughter of Mark Worman, the creator of the Graveyard Carz reality television series on Motortrend (formerly Velocity). She is also a mother and helps fix cars in her dad's garage. She is the only woman on the show.

How old is Allysa Rose nee Worman?

Reports reveal the reality television star was born on 16th May 1991 in the United States. Allysa Rose's age is 31 years in 2022.

Allysa Rose's father

The reality star is the daughter of Mark Worman, the creator of the Graveyard Carz reality series. The auto fanatic founded an auto workshop in Springfield, Oregon, that specializes in repairing the Mopar Muscle car models of the late 1960s and 1970s. Allysa is close to her father, and they often share great moments in the reality series, but little is known regarding her mother and if she has any siblings.

Who is Allysa Rose married to?

Rose is married to Chris Wanke. Photo: @llysylys on Instagram (modified by author)

Allysa was previously married to Australian footballer Josh Rose, and they have a daughter called Emma Rose. The former couple split and eventually divorced. Josh used to fix Mopar cars on the Graveyard Carz show but left in season four after the end of his marriage to Mark's daughter. Josh and Allysa have remained great co-parents.

After the failure of her first marriage, Mark's daughter found love again. She dated retired martial arts fighter Anthony Rumbler Johnson soon after, and they even had a daughter called Brooklyn. However, their relationship did not last.

Allysa then met Chris Wanke. They made their union official in June 2013 in a colourful ceremony held in Maui, Hawaii. The couple is blessed with a beautiful daughter called Capri (born in February 2021). The lovely couple often goes on vacation together and posts their adventures on social media.

Allysa Rose's career

Allysa works in her father's garage and is an important part of the family's Graveyard Carz reality series. She is the show's head researcher and looks for the rarest Mopar Muscle automobiles from the late 60s and early 70s, then takes them to the garage for repair. She sometimes helps paint the cars and fix dead motors.

The reality TV star is also a skilled dancer. She started attending dance classes when she was seven until she turned seventeen. She learnt different types of dance routines, including ballroom, jazz, hip-hop, tap, and ballet.

Allysa locates and fixes Mopar muscle cars from the late 1960s and early 1970s. Photo: @llysylys on Instagram (modified by author)

Allysa Rose's net worth

Mark Worman's daughter has an estimated net worth of $100,000 in 2022. She earns about $2,000 per episode of the Graveyard Carz reality series.

Is Graveyard Carz still filming?

The Mopars Muscle cars reality series is still filming. The show started airing in June 2012 and is currently in its 15th season. It airs on Motortrend (formerly Velocity).

Where is the Graveyard Carz made?

The automotive reality television series is made on location in Springfield, Oregon. The workshop restores dead Mopar muscle cars from the late 1960s and early 1970s.

Are there any cast changes in Graveyard Carz?

The Motortrend reality show has had a number of cast changes since its debut in 2012. Mark Worman, the creator and founder of the show, is a permanent cast member. Worman's daughter was present in season one but did not feature in seasons two and three. She returned in season four and has never left. Most of the car engineers and mechanics are rotated.

Is Graveyard Carz on Netflix?

The reality show is not on Netflix. It airs on Motortrend, and you can stream previous seasons on Pluto and Amazon.

Allysa Rose's pictures

Mark Worman's daughter does not shy away from sharing her adventures, work, and family life on her social media accounts. Here are a few gorgeous snaps of the reality television star.

Doting mother

The reality star has three beautiful daughters. Photo: @llysylys on Instagram (modified by author)

Worman's daughter is a proud mother to three beautiful daughters. Her firstborn is called Emma, and she shares her with her former husband, Josh Rose. Her second daughter is Brooklyn from her relationship with Anthony Johnson. Her lastborn is Capri, whom she had with her current partner, Chris Wanke.

Skilled car fixer

Allysa is the only female cast on the Graveyard Carz show. Photo: @llysylys on Instagram (modified by author)

Allysa works at her father's auto garage located in Springfield, Oregon. She finds Mopars cars from the late 60s and early 70s and brings them to the workshop. She sometimes helps the mechanics fix the dead motors and paint the cars.

Father's girl

The reality star helps her father, Mark, in the auto workshop. Photo: @llysylys on Instagram (modified by author)

Allysa Rose is close to her father. They often share great moments on his reality show, Graveyard Carz.

Talented dancer

Rose is a skilled dancer but chose her love for cars. Photo: @llysylys on Instagram (modified by author)

The reality star attended dance classes from age seven until she turned 17. She is skilled in jazz, ballroom, hip-hop, tap, and ballet dances.

Allysa Rose has proved over the years that she is an amazing mother and a great car fixer. She continues to make her father proud with her great input towards creating a successful Graveyard Carz show.

