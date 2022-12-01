Becoming a car owner is everyone's dream at some point in life. However, with the recent high fuel prices, owning a car is becoming more of a luxury than a necessity. Most people turn to hybrid cars as they are life savers. Catch a glimpse of the best hybrid cars in South Africa you should know.

With the high rise in petrol cost, car owners are now keener to go for models that consume less fuel. This is why hybrid cars in South Africa have become a choice for most people.

What is a hybrid car?

This vehicle has an internal combustion engine but uses a battery and an electric motor to lower its fuel consumption.

Hybrid cars in South Africa 2022

Although a fully-electric automobile would save you the fuel bizarre, it will also create more challenges for you in the long run. For instance, you will be limited when charging the car at home since the country's infrastructure is somewhat limited to certain charging stations. Here is a list of some of the finest Hybrid cars South Africa offers in the market.

1. Toyota Corolla Cross 1.8 Hybrid XS – R425,400

This is the cheapest hybrid model in South Africa. Interestingly, it is also one of the most popular vehicles in the market. The car has a fuel consumption of 4.3L/100km. It also boasts a continuously variable transmission (CVT) and a 1.8L petrol engine. The vehicle is also fitted with an electric motor.

The vehicle has exciting external features that have made it a preference for many potential car owners. For instance, it is fitted with daytime running lights, black roof rails, an automatic light control system, LED headlights, retractable side mirrors, rain-sensing wipers, and front fog lights.

Its interior features include partial leather upholstery, voice command, automatic dual-zone air conditioning, and a multi-functional leather steering wheel.

You will also not have to worry about safety as the automobile has five airbags, stability control, and a hill-assist control system.

2. Toyota Corolla 1.8 Hybrid XS – R439,000

Unlike the Toyota Corolla Cross 1.8 Hybrid XS, this model has a 3.5L/100km consumption rate. It also has a continuously variable transmission, a 1.8L petrol engine, and an electric motor.

The car's interior is fitted with automatic air conditioning, a wireless Apple CarPlay, a reverse camera, and comfortable fabric seats, among other features. The vehicle has seven airbags, stability control, and hill-assist control for safety measures.

The car's exterior comes with functional LED headlights and rear fog lights.

3. Honda Fit Hybrid – R498,600

This car operates on an electric motor and a 1.5L petrol engine. This way, the machine can run on a 3.7L/100km while using a continuously variable transmission.

The Fit's exteriors include LED headlights, an auto-dimming rear-view mirror, top-notch quality leather seats, 16-inch alloy wheels, rain-sensing wipers, Android Auto support, and heated side mirrors.

Its interiors boast an emergency brake assist, cruise control, six airbags, driver attention monitoring, and an agile handling assist.

4. Toyota Prius – R604,100

This is one of the best-selling hybrid vehicles in the market. The car has a 3.7L/100km. This is due to a powered CVT linked to a hybrid drivetrain. The model has 15-inch wheels, daytime running lights, rain-sensing wipers, front LED fog lights, and a follow-me-home function.

Its interior boasts heated seats, seven airbags, lane-trace assist, wireless phone charging, leather upholstery, lumbar support for the main car seat, a malfunctioning steering wheel, and traction control.

5. Toyota RAV4 2.5 Hybrid GX-R E-Four – R663,400

This is one of the best models of the Toyota RAV4 SUV in the market. It comes with a 2.5L petrol engine as well as an electric motor. The car also has a continuously variable transmission with a fuel usage of 4.8L/100km.

The vehicle's external features include rear fog lamps, daytime running lights, retractable side mirrors, chrome door handles, LED rear lights, and 18-inch alloys.

Its interior features include partial leather upholstery, seven airbags, wireless phone charging, hill assist control, a powered driver's seat, vehicle stability control, Toyota Connect support, rear park-distance control, dual-zone air conditioning, and Android Auto support, among others.

Which cars are hybrids in South Africa?

Becoming a car owner today requires comprehensive financial planning and saving up. This way, you can purchase your dream car. The market today has a variety of models depending on one's preference and taste. You can purchase a Conventional Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) vehicle, a fully electric car or a hybrid model. Here are some of the models listed as hybrids.

Toyota Corolla Cross 1.8 Hybrid XS

Toyota Corolla 1.8 Hybrid XS

Honda Fit Hybrid

Toyota Prius

Toyota RAV4 2.5 Hybrid GX-R E-Four

What is the downside of hybrid cars?

Hybrid vehicles are known for their numerous benefits, such as being eco-friendly since they use less fossil fuel and are cheaper than other types of cars. Here are some of the disadvantages of hybrid models:

They have less power since they combine gasoline engines and electric motors Higher maintenance cost High insurance rates

Is it worth buying a hybrid car now?

Owning a hybrid model has now become the norm for most people in the country. This is because you will no longer end up financially drained. Getting yourself a hybrid model will have you enjoying some of the following benefits:

Low fuel costs

Safer for the environment

High resale value

Which type of hybrid car is best?

The Toyota Corolla Cross 1.8 Hybrid XS model is most preferred because of its remarkable features. It also comes at an affordable price of R425,400.

The above read provides detailed information on the best hybrid cars in South Africa in 2022. Not only are the models affordable, but they are also remarkably reliable.

