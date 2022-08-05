Top 15 cheapest SUVs to maintain in South Africa 2023: affordable prices

The cheapest SUVs to maintain in South Africa can save you a lot of money. They have the power and ruggedness to take on the dynamic terrain of the country's bushlands and the elegance and compactness of city life. This article will help you when buying an affordable SUV in South Africa.

Cheapest SUVs to maintain in South Africa. Photo: @SuzukiAutoSA, @toyotasouthafrica, @MahindraThar, @HyundaiSA (modified by author)

The demand for the cheapest SUV in South Africa is surging. Most households and individuals look for the most affordable SUVs when buying cars for the first time. As a result, car manufacturers in SA are focusing on making the cheapest but most reliable SUVs to meet the customers' needs.

15 cheapest SUVs to maintain in South Africa

Many car buyers are looking for the cheapest SUV to maintain in South Africa without compromising quality. If you are looking forward to buying a cheap SUV that is easy to maintain, the list below has the best value-for-money SUV in South Africa. These cars suit today's tough economic times because they are stylish and durable.

1. Mahindra KUV 100 NXT - R172, 999

Mahindra KUV 100 cars. Photo: @mahindrakuv100 (modified by author)

A Mahindra KUV tops the list of cheap SUV cars in South Africa. The vehicle is also cheap to maintain and built to last. Moreover, it has essentials like dual airbags, ABS brakes, power steering and aircon. A new Mahindra KUV 100 NXT costs R172, 999.

2. Haval H1 - R189,900

Haval H1 cars. Photo: @HAVALSouthernAfrica (modified by author)

Formerly the Great Wall Haval M4, the Haval H1 is a subcompact SUV produced by Great Wall (a Chinese manufacturer). This car is ideal for tackling bushes, rough trails, and city driveways. A new Haval H1 costs around R189,900. Its spare parts are cheap and readily available.

3. BAIC X25 - R219,900

BAIC X25 cars. Photo: @baicsouthafrica (modified by author)

BAIC X25 has a modern exterior that meets its stylish interior. Besides, it is sporty and comfortable with dual colour hubs and red callipers. BAIC X25 comes with an attractive price tag of R219,900. It is an excellent choice for women, a couple, or a family with children. It is very stable on the road, adding more enjoyment to your driving experience.

4. Mahindra Thar - R222,995

Mahindra Thar vehicles. Photo: @MahindraThar (modified by author)

Mahindra Thar is also among the cheap small SUV cars in SA. The 4-wheel drive utility vehicle resembles a Jeep Wrangler and is inexpensive to maintain. From a bare-boned off-roader to a desirable modern terrain tamer that meets more than just one need, the all-new Thar is worth it! It costs around R222,995.

5. Mahindra TUV 300 - R323,995

Mahindra TUV 300 cars. Photo: @mahindratuv300 (modified by author)

Mahindra TUV is the only seven-seater and body-on-frame SUV in its segment. It has a soft ride and a great rugged appeal. It is powered by a refined diesel motor and has a big spacious cabin that gives you a good SUV experience. Moreover, Mahindra TUV goes for R323,995, and its parts are cheap and readily available.

6. Renault Captur - R298,900

Renault Captur cars. Photo: @RenaultSouthAfrica (modified by author)

Renault Captur is a subcompact crossover manufactured by Renault (a French automaker). The car offers a perfect blend of style, practicality and efficiency. A new Renault Captur Dyn 66kW costs just R298,900 and is one of the cheapest SUVs to maintain in South Africa.

7. JMC Landwind - R246,880

JMC Landwind automobiles. Photo: @Landwind (modified by author)

JMC Landwind is also considered the best SUV in South Africa. It offers excellent space, and its price positioning of R246,880 is very competitive. A turbocharged 2.0-litre, four-cylinder engine power the JMC Landwind. If you need a medium-sized family car with more than adequate power, this could be just the car you have been looking for.

8. GWM H5 - R249,900

GWM H5 cars. Photo: @GWMSouthAfrica (modified by author)

The vehicle was launched in SA towards the end of 2011. During an Australian ANCAP crash test in 2010, the GWM H5 scored an impressive 4-star safety rating, making it very safe. GWM H5 is also comfortable due to its size and large luggage compartment features. It comes with a price tag of R249,900 and is easier to maintain than expected.

9. Honda CR-V - R573,900

Honda CR-V vehicles. Photo: @Hondasa (modified by author)

Honda CR-V is ideal in terms of reliability and cheap running costs. The petrol engine is 1997 cc and 2354 cc, while the diesel engine is 1597 cc and 2000 cc. Depending upon the variant and fuel type Honda CR-V has a mileage of 12.0 to 19.5 kmpl. The car costs around R573,900 and can be paid in instalments from R8,599 per month.

10. Mazda CX-3 - R390,500

Mazda CX-3 machines. Photo: @MazdaSA (modified by author)

The car is manufactured in Japan and is the only SUV designed with a sense of timeless beauty. Mazda CX-3 remains a top choice for many because of its bold exterior style, upscale cabin, and easy driving. It also delivers an impressive mix of power and fuel efficiency to take your driving experience to a new level. A Mazda CX-3 2.0 costs around R390,500.

11. Suzuki Ignis - R208,900

Suzuki Ignis automobiles. Photo: @SuzukiAutoSA (modified by author)

Suzuki Ignis is also an affordable SUV in South Africa. It has a perfect balance of utility, affordability, reliability, and fuel consumption. Many prefer this supermini because its petrol engine displacement is 1197 cc, CVT transmission, and other cool features. A Suzuki Ignis car has loads of cargo space and brings extra versatility. Its price starts from R208,900.

12. Hyundai Venue - R299,900

Hyundai Venue cars. Photo: @HyundaiSA (modified by author)

Hyundai Venue scored an impressive safety rating in a crash test, thus making it very safe. It offers excellent space, and its price positioning of R299,900 is very competitive. Hyundai Venue has a perfect blend of interior design, a stylish exterior, practicality, and efficiency.

13. Toyota Urban Cruiser - R353,600

Toyota Urban Cruiser cars. Photo: @toyotasouthafrica (modified by author)

A Toyota Urban Cruiser and the Brezza share the same engine and power capabilities. It is a great choice for women, a new couple or a family with growing children. The Toyota Urban Cruiser is a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated 4-cylinder petrol engine. The car has fuel efficiency, top speed, and minimal running costs. Its recommended retail price starts from R353,600.

14. Kia Sonet - R316,995

Kia Sonet vehicles. Photo: @KiaSouthAfrica (modified by author)

Kia Sonet models have been around for decades because they have incredible reliability. This car is ideal for tackling bushes and rough trails. The petrol engine is 1197 cc and 998 cc, while the diesel engine is 1493 cc. Kia Sonet is available with automatic and manual transmissions. The spare parts are readily available and cost very little. Its price starts from R316,995.

15. Cherry Tigo - R289,900

Cherry Tigo cars. Photo: @CherySouthAfrica (modified by author)

These vehicles have the power and ruggedness to take on the dynamic terrain of the country’s bushlands and the elegance and compactness of city life. Cherry Tigo models are built for family use. Their prices start from R289,900, and you pay in instalments.

What is the most reliable SUV in South Africa?

Cherry Tigo

Kia Sonet

Toyota Urban Cruiser

Hyundai Venue

Suzuki Ignis

Which is the best compact SUV in South Africa?

The Toyota Urban Cruiser is the best mini SUV in South Africa. Its reliability, affordability and widely available spare parts make it an appealing all-around car.

Which SUV has the lowest service cost?

Mazda CX-3

Honda CR-V

GWM H5

JMC Landwind

Renault Captur

What is the best SUV to buy in South Africa?

Some of the best models to consider at different price points include the Nissan Patrol, Toyota Landcruiser 200, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Honda C-RV, and Nissan Magnite.

Which SUV will last the longest?

Toyotas and full-size SUVs are the longest-lasting vehicles. They can reach 500,000 miles or more.

What is a very reliable SUV?

The Toyota Land Cruiser, Toyota 4Runner, and Honda CR-V are the most reliable SUVs.

Is Scorpio expensive to maintain?

The estimated maintenance cost of Mahindra KUV for 5 years is Rs 18,974. The first service after 5000 km, the second after 10000 km and the third after 20000 km are free of cost.

Which is the most reliable car in South Africa?

Toyota is the most reliable vehicle brand in South Africa – easily beating its rivals. This is according to the 2021 Automotive Survey by TopAuto.

Which car brand has the least problems?

Buick, owned by General Motors (GM), is the highest-ranking brand with the fewest problems; Buick scored 139 problems per 100 vehicles.

The cheapest SUVs to maintain in South Africa have the perfect balance of utility, affordability, reliability, and average fuel consumption. These cars will give you optimal service and value for your money.

