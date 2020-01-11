20 best affordable cars worth considering in South Africa 2022

The cheapest car in South Africa is durable, of good quality, and you will not incur extra maintenance costs if you take good care of it. There are various models for average and low-income earners to choose from.

Images of four of the twenty most affordable cars in South Africa in 2022.



Vehicles have become a necessity to many. Hence, it is common to see people looking for dealers who can finance their purchases. You no longer need to rely on a second-hand car which gives you a headache since South African car manufacturers and dealers now sell vehicles on loan.

What is the cheapest car in South Africa?

Many people who gave up the idea of owning automobiles can now achieve their dreams because manufacturers are aiming at producing more affordable cars. These cheapest cars in South Africa suit the financial status of the majority of the population:

20. Chevrolet Spark 1.2L Curve

Price: R137 600

A green Chevrolet Spark 1.2L Curve.



General Motors ceased local manufacturing and selling Chevrolet vehicles in South Africa in 2017. Isuzu Motors intended to buy GM's South African light commercial vehicle manufacturing operations. Therefore, purchase Chevrolet Spark and the company's other models from authorized dealers only. The car costs about R137 600.

19. Baic D20 Hatch

Price: R149,990

A white Baic D20 Hatch.



The Baic D20 Hatch is also considered the cheapest car in South Africa. These petrol models have a mouth-watering starting price of R149,990. Depending on the car you choose, you get to enjoy an A151 5-speed manual or automatic front-engine-drive and 75 or 85 Power (kW). You will never regret buying any of these Baic D20 Hatch cars:

Baic D20 Hatch 1.3 M/T Comfort - R149 990

R149 990 Baic D20 Hatch 1.5 M/T Comfort - R169 990

R169 990 Baic D20 Hatch 1.5 M/T Fashion - R179 990

R179 990 Baic D20 Hatch 1.5 A/T Fashion - R189 990

18. Suzuki S-Presso

Price: R152 900

A blue Suzuki S-Presso.



Durability is one of the features of Suzuki products. Therefore, be assured that a Suzuki S-Presso. It is also among the cheapest Suzuki models in the world. The vehicle matches whoever you are and whatever you do.

One outstanding feature about the S-Presso is that you can customize it with a trendsetting range of accessories to lend it a distinctive look. The car's current retail price is R152 900, and other cheap Suzuki models are:

Suzuki Super Carry - R159 900

R159 900 Suzuki New Celerio - R174 900

R174 900 Suzuki Swift - R184 900

R184 900 Suzuki Drize - R185 900

R185 900 Suzuki Ignis - R199 900

17. Tata Bolt Turbo

Price: R159 995

A purple Tata Bolt Turbo.



Tata Bolt Turbo comes in different affordable models. The new ones are designed to make heads turn and engineered to set the owner's pulse race with joy. In addition, the cars are fitted with technologically advanced features such as a state of the art infotainment system of four tweeters, four speakers, video playback, and an image viewer that uses a USB cable.

Tata Bolt Hatchback XMS - R159 995

R159 995 Tata Bolt Hatchback XT - R169 995

R169 995 Tata Bolt Sedan XMS - R169 995

R169 995 Tata Bolt Sedan XT - R179 995

16. Mahindra KUV 100 NXT

Price: R162 999

A red Mahindra KUV 100 NXT.



Car users rate Mahindra among the fastest cars on the continent. You also have premium leatherette seats and the cruise, phone, and audio controls at your fingertips. The cheapest Mahindra KUV 100 NXT sells at R162 999 cash price. The car suits anyone in need of a premium-priced vehicle with great features. Here are the prices of other cheap Mahindra KUV 100 NXT models in 2022:

Mahindra KUV 100 NXT 1.2 G80 K2+ - R162 999

R162 999 Mahindra KUV 100 NXT 1.2 G80 K4+ - R163 999

R163 999 Mahindra KUV 100 NXT 1.2 G80 K2+ #DARE - R176 999

R176 999 Mahindra KUV 100 NXT 1.2 G80 K2+ #XPREZ panel van - R193 999

R193 999 Mahindra KUV 100 NXT 1.2 G80 K6+ - R202 999

R202 999 Mahindra KUV 100 NXT 1.2 G80 K6+ #DARE - R212 999

R212 999 Mahindra KUV 100 NXT 1.2 G80 K8 - R230 999

R230 999 Mahindra KUV 100 NXT 1.2 D75 K6+ - R236 999

R236 999 Mahindra KUV 100 NXT 1.2 D75 K8 - R260 999

15. Datsun Go

Price: R184 600

An orange Datsun Go.



Turn heads on the road with this cheapest car in South Africa. The new Datsun GO is powered by Japanese engineering and has a dazzling range of advanced performance and new-generation features. The starting price of these models is R184,600. You can choose a car from the following list:

Datsun Go 1.2 Mid - R 184 600

R 184 600 Datsun Go 1.2 Five - R 189 700

R 189 700 Datsun Go 1.2 Lux - R 196 700

R 196 700 Datsun Go 1.2 Lux auto - R 213 800

14. Toyota Ayga

Price: R192 300

A yellow Toyota Ayga.



Toyota makes some of the cheapest cars in South Africa. The stylish and futuristic Agya has all the value you need in a compact urban vehicle. It has an aggressively sculpted front bumper with a 3-dimensional design for a bold and sporty look with a wide stance. Here are prices for Toyota Ayga models:

Toyota Ayga 1.0 5MT - R192 300

R192 300 Toyota Ayga 1.0 5MT with Audio - R196 400

R196 400 Toyota Ayga 1.0 4AT - R207 300

R207 300 Toyota Ayga 1.0L AT with Audio - R211 400

13. Kia Picanto

Price: R195 995

A red Kia Picanto.



The lowest Kia Picanto goes for R195 995 cash price. You can also get them on loan without a deposit but at an interest rate determined by WesBank, a division of FirstRand Bank Ltd.

The financing cost excludes the license and registration charges, additional accessories costs, initial fueling and delivery fees, a once-off initiation fee of R1 207.50, and the bank's R69 monthly service fee. Here are some cheap Kia Picanto cars for you:

Kia Picanto 1.0 Start Manual - R195 995 (cash price) or R2 599 per month for 72 months @7.95% interest

R195 995 (cash price) or R2 599 per month for 72 months @7.95% interest Kia Picanto 1.0 Start Auto - R209 995 (cash price) or R2 899 per month for 72 months @8.19% interest

R209 995 (cash price) or R2 899 per month for 72 months @8.19% interest Kia Picanto 1.0 Street Manual - R209 995 (cash price) or R2 899 per month for 72 months @8.19% interest

R209 995 (cash price) or R2 899 per month for 72 months @8.19% interest Kia Picanto 1.0 Street Auto - R223 995 (cash price) or R3 009 per month for 72 months @8.24% interest

R223 995 (cash price) or R3 009 per month for 72 months @8.24% interest Kia Picanto 1.2 Street Manual - R218 995 (cash price) or R2 939 per month for 72 months @8.22% interest

12. Hyundai i10

Price: R204 900

A black Hyundai i10.



If you want the most reliable and cheapest car in South Africa, get a Hyundai i10 at R204 900 cash price. Every innovation in the Grand i10 is cool, comfortable, and stylish. An efficient fuel delivery system drives further than before, and its plush interior makes you feel at home. Here are the prices of all Hyundai i10 models in 2022:

Hyundai i10 1.0 Motion - R204 900

R204 900 Hyundai i10 1.0 Motion Cargo panel van - R220 900

R220 900 Hyundai i10 1.0 Fluid - R232 900

R232 900 Hyundai i10 1.0 Motion auto - R232 900

R232 900 Hyundai i10 1.2 Fluid - R245 900

R245 900 Hyundai i10 1.2 Fluid auto - R275 500

11. Ford Figo

Price: R216 300

A green Ford Figo.



The retail price for the Ford Figo models starts from R216300. The lively engine in the Figo and the stylistic changes make it more competitive against its newer rivals. The car competes with well-established innovations like the Suzuki Swift and the dominant Volkswagen Polo Vivo. Here are prices for all Ford Figo models, including VAT.

Ford Figo 1.5 Ambiente MT - Hatch: R216,300

R216,300 Ford Figo 1.5 Ambiente MT - Sedan: R223,300

R223,300 Ford Figo 1.5 Trend MT - Hatch: R227,100

R227,100 Ford Figo 1.5 Trend MT - Sedan: R232,900

R232,900 Ford Figo 1.5 Trend AT - Hatch: R253,600

R253,600 Ford Figo 1.5 Titanium MT - Hatch: R253,300

R253,300 Ford Figo Freestyle 1.5 Trend 5 Door - Hatch: R243,300

R243,300 Ford Figo Freestyle 1.5 Titanium 5 Door - Hatch: R266,300

10. Peugeot 108

Price: R219 900

A burgundy Peugeot 108.



Peugeot 108 heralds a new era of technology. Its 7-inch touchscreen at the dashboard's centre is an interface for the radio and onboard computer and configuring the vehicle's settings. Moreover, the mirror screen transforms the touchscreen into a mirror of your smartphone.

9. Fiat 500 Cult

Price: R223 900

A red Fiat 500 Cult.



Fiat 500 Cult has various technology features for your safety and comfortability as you enjoy your time. You will love the infotainment system, the headlamps' iconic shape, dedicated interiors with sporty seats, a matt grey dashboard, and more features. Fiat 500 Cult's starting retail price is R223 900. You can also buy:

New Fiat Tipo Range - R307 900

R307 900 Fiat 500X - R404 900

8. Honda Brio 1.2

Price: R225 600

A Mandarine Orange Honda Brio.



Honda Brio 1.2's starting price is R225 600. The models run on SOHC i-VTEC 16V engines with PGM-Fi (Programmed Fuel Injection) systems. Hence, they have 12,3 to 13,5 acceleration and a maximum speed of 160. Here are attractive prices for Honda Brio 1.2 models.

Honda Brio 1.2 Trend Manual - R225 600

R225 600 Honda Brio 1.2 Comfort Manual - R241 800

R241 800 Honda Brio 1.2 Comfort CVT - R 260 400

7. Renault Kwid

Price: R242 864

A blue SUV-inspired Renault Kwid.



Renault cars are available at a very affordable price. The cheapest ones are the Renault Kwid, and the cheapest model goes for R170 400 retail price. Nedbank Limited's MFC division determines these automobiles' interest rates.

A Renault Kwid returns good mileage and rarely requires extra maintenance if you avoid taking it on rough roads. Buy it on a loan of 35% interest without a deposit. You only pay instalments of 72 months. Here are some remarkable quotations from Renault:

Renault Kwid 1.0l Expression 5-dr abs: R170 400 (retail price) or R2 599 monthly instalments (R242 864 total financing cost)

R170 400 (retail price) or R2 599 monthly instalments (R242 864 total financing cost) Renault Kwid 1.0l Dynamique 5-dr abs: R180 400 (retail price) or R2 699 monthly instalments (R257 023 total financing cost)

R180 400 (retail price) or R2 699 monthly instalments (R257 023 total financing cost) Renault Kwid 1.0l Dynamique AMT 5-dr abs: R190 400 (retail price) or R2 899 monthly instalments (R271 181 total financing cost)

R190 400 (retail price) or R2 899 monthly instalments (R271 181 total financing cost) Renault Kwid 1.0l Climber 5-dr abs: R191 400 (retail price) or R2 899 monthly instalments (R272 597 total financing cost)

R191 400 (retail price) or R2 899 monthly instalments (R272 597 total financing cost) Renault Kwid 1.0l Climber AMT 5-dr abs: R201 400 (retail price) or R3 099 monthly instalments (R286 756 total financing cost)

6. Chery Tiggo 4 Pro 5MT Urban

Price: R279 000

A black Chery Tiggo 4 Pro.



Chery sells some of the cheapest cars in South Africa, which do not strain average income earners financially. The Chery Tiggo series are among the cheapest Chery cars. The Chery Tiggo 4 Pro 5MT is the lowest with R279 000 national retail price.

The automobile suits daily driving, and although the seating fits 5 people, 4 is the ideal number. A Chery Tiggo has a durable interior without fancy bits. Additionally, the ride withstands an average South African road.

You can buy several Chery Tiggo 4 Pro 5MT Urban models on loan without placing a deposit. You need to pay a once-off bank initiation fee of R1 207.50 and instalments for 72 months. The instalments exclude the R69 monthly service fee. Here are some of Chery's cheap models:

Chery Tiggo 4 Pro 5MT UrbanA1 - R381 228 (total financing cost), (7.93% interest (R 3 729 monthly instalments))

R381 228 (total financing cost), (7.93% interest (R 3 729 monthly instalments)) Chery Tiggo 4 Pro 5MT Urban A2 - R400 437 (total financing cost), (9.45% interest (R 3 999 monthly instalments))

R400 437 (total financing cost), (9.45% interest (R 3 999 monthly instalments)) Chery Tiggo 4 Pro 5MT Urban A3 - R421 710 (total financing cost), (11.14% interest (R 4 299 monthly instalments))

R421 710 (total financing cost), (11.14% interest (R 4 299 monthly instalments)) Chery Tiggo 4 Pro 5MT Urban A1 - R345 261 (total financing cost), (7.85% interest (R 3 222 monthly instalments))

R345 261 (total financing cost), (7.85% interest (R 3 222 monthly instalments)) Chery Tiggo 4 Pro 5MT Urban A2 - R354 751 (total financing cost), (9.12%% interest (R 3 429 monthly instalments))

R354 751 (total financing cost), (9.12%% interest (R 3 429 monthly instalments)) Chery Tiggo 4 Pro 5MT Urban A3 - R379 146 (total financing cost), (10.77% interest (R 3 699 monthly instalments))

5. Citroen C3

Price: R289 900

A purple Citroen C3.



The New Citroen C3 is a wind of change blowing through the South African motoring scene. The affordable mid-range model suits the population's broad sector that needs personal cars that match each individual's tastes and aspirations.

Citroen C3 1.2 Puretech Feel (60kW) Petrol & Manual - R289 900

R289 900 Citroen C3 1.2 Puretech Shine (81kW) Petrol & Automatic - R352 900

4. Opel Corsa 1.2N M/T

Price: R299 900

A Mandarine orange Opel Corsa.



Opel is the new kind of elegance. The model comes standard with innovative tech and specs that far outweigh what you bargained for. For instance, an Opel Corsa 1.2N M/T starts at R299 900, Opel Corsa Edition 1.2N M/T cists from R339 900, while Opel Corsa Elegance starts at R409 900.

3. Mitsubishi Expander 1.5L Mivec

Price: R311 995

A grey Mitsubishi Expander 1.5L Mivec.



Get a Mitsubishi Expander 1.5L Mivec at R311 995 cash only. It is among the cheapest cars in South Africa with low maintenance costs. Mitsubishi has other incredible models costing more than this, and you can buy either of them on loan.

To get an Expander 1.5L Mivec, purchase it on an 8.05 % interest loan of R387 910. In addition, pay a 10% deposit and R3 699 monthly instalment for 72 months and remember that the company's financing cost excludes a once-off initiation fee of R1208 and an R69 bank monthly service fee.

2. Nissan Micra

Price: R313 900

An orange Nissan Micra.



Nissan Micra models start at R313 900 retail price. They offer buyers value for their money because they have enhanced exterior styling and higher levels of interior specifications. These cars challenge all conventions in small car design, comfort and performance. Below are fantastic prices of some Nissan Micra models:

Nissan Micra 900T Visia - R313 900

R313 900 Nissan Micra 900T Acenta - R335 900

R335 900 Nissan Micra 1.0T Acenta Plus (84KW) - R379 900

R379 900 Nissan Micra 1.0T Tekna (84KW) - R404 900

1. MINI 3-door Hatch

Price: R420 000

A grey MINI 3-door Hatch.



The starting price for the MINI 3-door Hatch is R 420 000. The car offers a user a range of capabilities to match your driving style. Additionally, its dynamic silhouette and trademark elliptical headlights make a brilliant impression. The one, Cooper and Cooper S models of MINI 3-door Hatch cost more than R430 000.

What is the best value for money car in South Africa in 2022?

The cars with the best value for money include:

Baic D20 Hatch 1.3 M/T Comfort - R149 990 Nissan Micra 900T Visia - R313 900 Tata Bolt Hatchback XMS - R159 995 Suzuki Super Carry - R159 900 Mahindra KUV 100 NXT 1.2 G80 K2+ - R162 999 Hyundai i10 1.0 Motion - R204 900 Ford Figo 1.5 Ambiente MT - Hatch: R216,300 Hyundai i10 1.0 Motion Cargo panel van - R220 900 Ford Figo 1.5 Ambiente MT - Sedan: R223,300 Mahindra KUV 100 NXT 1.2 D75 K8 - R260 999

What are the cheapest cars in South Africa?

The most affordable cars in South Africa are:

Mahindra KUV 100 NXT 1.2 G80 K4+ - R163 999 Tata Bolt Hatchback XT - R169 995 Suzuki New Celerio - R174 900 Toyota Ayga 1.0 5MT - R192 300 Baic D20 Hatch 1.5 A/T Fashion - R189 990 Ford Figo 1.5 Trend MT - Hatch: R227 100 Hyundai i10 1.0 Fluid - R232 900 Mahindra KUV 100 NXT 1.2 D75 K6+ - R236 999 Nissan Micra 900T Acenta - R335 900 Tiggo 4 Pro 5MT Urban A1 - R279 000

Which is the cheapest car in Africa?

They include:

Tata Bolt Sedan XMS - R169 995 Mahindra KUV 100 NXT 1.2 G80 K2+ #DARE - R176 999 Baic D20 Hatch 1.5 M/T Fashion - R179 990 Suzuki Swift - R184 900 Toyota Ayga 1.0 5MT with Audio - R196 400 Toyota Ayga 1.0L AT with Audio - R211 400 Mahindra KUV 100 NXT 1.2 G80 K6+ #DARE - R212 999 Ford Figo 1.5 Trend MT - Sedan: R232,900 Honda Brio 1.2 Comfort CVT - R 260 400 Nissan Micra 1.0T Acenta Plus (84KW) - R379 900

What are the most affordable cars in South Africa?

These are:

Baic D20 Hatch 1.5 M/T Comfort - R169 990 Tata Bolt Sedan XT - R179 995 Suzuki Drize - R185 900 Mahindra KUV 100 NXT 1.2 G80 K2+ #XPREZ panel van - R193 999 Honda Brio 1.2 Trend Manual - R225 600 Mahindra KUV 100 NXT 1.2 G80 K8 - R230 999 Ford Figo 1.5 Trend AT - Hatch: R253 600 Ford Figo 1.5 Titanium MT - Hatch: R253 300 Citroen C3 1.2 Puretech Shine (81kW) Petrol & Automatic - R352 900 Nissan Micra 1.0T Tekna (84KW) - R404 900

What is the smallest car in South Africa?

Kia Picanto Toyota Agya Suzuki Swift Peugeot 108 Ford Figo Fiat 500 Hyundai Grand i10 Peugeot 108 Suzuki New Celerio Mahindra KUV 100 NXT

Which car has the lowest installment in South Africa?

These cheap cars in South Africa have the lowest installment:

1. Kia Picanto

Kia Picanto 1.0 Start Manual - R195 995 (cash price) or R2 599 per month for 72 months @7.95% interest

Kia Picanto 1.0 Start Auto - R209 995 (cash price) or R2 899 per month for 72 months @8.19% interest

Kia Picanto 1.0 Street Manual - R209 995 (cash price) or R2 899 per month for 72 months @8.19% interest

Kia Picanto 1.0 Street Auto - R223 995 (cash price) or R3 009 per month for 72 months @8.24% interest

Kia Picanto 1.2 Street Manual - R218 995 (cash price) or R2 939 per month for 72 months @8.22% interest

2. Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid 1.0l expression 5-dr abs: R170 400 (retail price) or R2 599 monthly instalments (R242 864 total financing cost)

Renault Kwid 1.0l Dynamique 5-dr abs: R180 400 (retail price) or R2 699 monthly instalments (R257 023 total financing cost)

Renault Kwid 1.0l Dynamique AMT 5-dr abs: R190 400 (retail price) or R2 899 monthly instalments (R271 181 total financing cost)

Renault Kwid 1.0l Climber 5-dr abs: R191 400 (retail price) or R2 899 monthly instalments (R272 597 total financing cost)

Renault Kwid 1.0l Climber AMT 5-dr abs: R201 400 (retail price) or R3 099 monthly instalments (R286 756 total financing cost)

3. Chery Tiggo 4 Pro

Chery Tiggo 4 Pro 5MT Urban A1 - R345 261 (total financing cost), (7.85% interest (R 3 222 monthly instalments))

Chery Tiggo 4 Pro 5MT UrbanA1 - R381 228 (total financing cost), (7.93% interest (R 3 729 monthly instalments))

Chery Tiggo 4 Pro 5MT Urban A2 - R354 751 (total financing cost), (9.12%% interest (R 3 429 monthly instalments))

Chery Tiggo 4 Pro 5MT Urban A3 - R379 146 (total financing cost), (10.77% interest (R 3 699 monthly instalments))

Chery Tiggo 4 Pro 5MT Urban A2 - R400 437 (total financing cost), (9.45% interest (R 3 999 monthly instalments))

Chery Tiggo 4 Pro 5MT Urban A3 - R421 710 (total financing cost), (11.14% interest (R 4 299 monthly instalments))

Which car has the cheapest price?

Suzuki Ignis - R199 900 Mahindra KUV 100 NXT 1.2 G80 K6+ - R202 999 Toyota Ayga 1.0 4AT - R207 300 Hyundai i10 1.0 Motion auto - R232 900 Ford Figo Freestyle 1.5 Trend 5 Door - Hatch: R243 300 Honda Brio 1.2 Comfort Manual - R241 800 Hyundai i10 1.2 Fluid - R245 900 Ford Figo Freestyle 1.5 Titanium 5 Door - Hatch: R266,300 Hyundai i10 1.2 Fluid auto - R275 500 Citroen C3 1.2 Puretech Feel (60kW) Petrol & Manual - R289 900

Which province has the cheapest cars in South Africa?

The Western Cape, specifically Cape Town, has the most affordable new cars in South Africa. Meanwhile, Gauteng has the highest volume of used vehicles on sale.

The cheapest car in South Africa is in high demand. These affordable cars should not be a challenge because servicing, spare parts, and repair costs are friendly to the pocket. However, evaluate the pros and cons of each car before settling for one.

DISCLAIMER: This article is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

Briefly News