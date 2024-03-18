105 Best father-daughter dance songs for every occasion

From a showstopper gown to an aesthetically pleasing location, every bride dreams of having a magical experience on their wedding day. One of the nitty gritties that do not receive enough attention is the choice of music played during the occasion, yet the best father-daughter dance songs are the icing on the cake. If you are a bride who cares about every detail, picking the best sentimental and unique father-daughter dance song is essential.

We have scoured the internet to compile a list of the best father-daughter dance songs for every occasion. These songs come loaded with life-changing messages of love. They also reflect the invaluable relationship between a father and his daughter. So, what is the number one father-daughter dance song?

The best father-daughter wedding dance songs

What is the most popular father-daughter dance? Apart from compiling 105 songs, we have categorised them depending on their genres for easier selection.

The best country father-daughter dance songs

Stars like Tim McGraw and Kenny Chesney are famous for churning sentimental country father-daughter dance songs. Their songs have been played on diverse occasions, and their messages never get watered down. These are some country and classic songs to consider:

1. Heartland - I Loved Her First

This ballad finds the father reminding the groom about being the bride's first love. It also expresses his struggle with giving her away.

2. Jason Blaine - Dance With My Daughter

This song is easily one of the most common country daddy-daughter songs. It is a father's love for their daughter while acknowledging that parenting is a race against time.

3. The Shires - Daddy's Little Girl

This song is the bride's reflection, paying tribute to her father. It acknowledges his effort towards raising her and how she will always be his little girl.

4. MaRynn Taylor - Dads and Daughters

This daddy-daughter song is definitive of a dad and his daughter's special relationship. This galloping and mid-tempo vocal showcase guarantees to thrust you into a tirade of emotions.

5. Brandon Davis - Step by Step (Daughter Version)

Brandon Davis' Step by Step might not hit as hard as Brad Paisley's version of the same song. Nevertheless, the song communicates a father's undying love for their daughter.

6. Krystal Keith - Daddy Dance With Me

Toby Keith's daughter, Krystal Keith, gives a deeper perspective of her love for her celebrity father. As one of the daddy-daughter songs, Kryastal pours her heart to her father.

7. Martina McBride - In My Daughter's Eyes

Martina has several mother-daughter songs with profound messages. As a result, In My Daughter's Eyes would easily pass for one of the deep country- daddy-daughter songs.

8. Craig Campbell - When She Grows Up

This song is a sweet and emotional letter from a father to their daughter. It is an emotional song that most daughters love to have a play on their big day.

9. Logan Mize - Prettiest Girl in the World

Logan Mize's Prettiest Girl in the World can be interpreted differently. One of them is a father referring to his daughter as the prettiest girl in the world.

10. Carrie Underwood - The Girl You Think I Am

Unlike most father-daughter songs, Carrie Underwood's The Girl You Think I Am is a daughter singing to her father. It is a beautiful goodbye from a daughter to her father as she transitions into the new chapter of her life.

11. Crystal Shawanda - You Can Let Go

Crystal Shawanda's You Can Let Go is one of the best father-daughter songs. It describes the emotional cleave associated with a daughter leaving her dad to be with her husband.

12. Elvie Shane -My Boy (Girl version)

The girl version of Elvie Shane's My Boy is part of the daddy-daughter dance song. The girl version is a spectacular wedding song that hits as hard as the original version.

13. Josh Turner - I'll Be There

Josh Turner's I'll Be There is an excellent bluegrass-inspired father-daughter dance song. It is an affirming message that a father will be by his daughter's life throughout the cycles of life.

14. Kenny Chesney - Don't Blink

Kenny Chesney's Don't Blink is more than your ordinary father-daughter dance song. It is sound advice for the bride on her wedding night, a reminder that she is her dad's world.

15. Zac Brown Band - The Man Who Loves You the Most

The Man Who Loves You The Most by Zac Brown Band might not be the ordinary bluegrass song to dance to. However, it resonates with a bride and her father on her special day.

16. Drew Baldridge - She's Somebody's Daughter

She's Somebody's Daughter is one of the father-daughter dance songs sung from a slightly unusual perspective. It is a compilation of everything a father would want said as he gives his daughter away.

17. Kane Brown - For My Daughter

For My Daughter is an all-purpose daddy-daughter song written with a wedding in mind. Its lyrics are just as powerful for a bride as for her father.

18. Zac Brown Band - I'll Be Your Man

As one of the old country father-daughter dance songs, Zac Brown's I'll Be Your Man summarises everything a father would say to his daughter on her wedding night. The song's six minutes are heavy and touching words expressing a father's love for his daughter.

19. Chuck Wicks - Stealing Cinderella

Chuck Wick's Stealing Cinderella is a beautiful ballad and one of the best father-daughter dance songs for weddings. It is a story from the groom's perspective, honouring the bride and her father.

20. Abby Anderson - Daddy

Abby Anderson's Daddy is a bride's account of how she met a man as good as her father. It is a reassurance that the bride is in safe hands.

21. Miley Cyrus - Butterfly Fly Away

Miley's Butterfly Fly Away is the perfect father-daughter dance song for anyone who grew up watching Hannah Montana. It summarises a father's love for his daughter even as he ushers her into marriage.

22. Kylie Mogan - Good Hands

This reassuring ballad is the perfect wedding father-daughter dance song. It is more than a daughter's note to a father than a familiar goodbye.

23. Brett Young - Lady

This song is the perfect tribute from a father to his daughter. He speaks highly of her as he gives her off to the groom.

24. Gary Allan - Tough Little Boys

Lyrically, this song is about a father raising a little girl and what an honour it is. The emotional lyrics express how he feels sending her off into the world.

25. Blake Shelton - God Gave Me You

Depending on the façade you choose to look at, this song denotes a father's love for his daughter. He expresses how much he adores her even as she makes the significant marriage milestone.

26. Holly Dunn - Daddy's Hands

This song is a daughter's tribute to her father. She acknowledges his soft hands and how they nurtured her when she was crying.

27. Darius Rucker - It Won't Be Like This for Long

This ballad is a daughter reaffirming to her father that she will always love him. She also reminds him that he will not have to deal with her absence for long because they are bonded by blood.

28. Dale Watson - Daughter's Wedding Song

This song is a father's expression of his love as he gives his daughter away. He reminds her of how proud he is to see her start a new phase in life.

29. Tim McGraw - My Little Girl

A father's joy is to see his daughter prosper. In this song, the father expresses how hard it is to see her go, although he is sure his love for her will never be shaken.

30. Johnny Cash - You Are My Sunshine

John Cash's You Are My Sunshine is a lullaby, although it also suits the context of a father-daughter dance. It is a father's reassurance that his daughter is his sunshine and whole world.

R&B and rock father-daughter dance songs

What song can a father dedicate to his daughter? If you or your father prefers fast-paced music or would like to give the guests a show, these are the rock country father-daughter dance songs to consider when curating your playlist:

31. Guns N' Roses - Sweet Child O'Mine

This song might be the perfect classic rock father-daughter dance song. It has an upbeat tune; hence, you might not get away with a simple sway.

32. Van Morrison - Have I Told You Lately

Settling for a father-daughter rock song might be tricky since most are romantic. However, this song's lyrics suit diverse relationships, including the parent-child dynamic.

33. Crosby Stills Nash & Young - Teach Your Children

This jam has a laid-back feel. It is also gender-neutral and could best suit a joint parents' dance.

34. Queen - You're My Best Friend

This is the perfect father-daughter rock dance song if your dad is your best friend. It has a joyous and sweet feeling.

35. The Beatles - In My Life

This song is a classic, one of the best rock father-daughter songs. Its lyrics are nostalgic, and it thrusts listeners into tears.

36. The Rolling Stones - She's a Rainbow

The Rolling Stones is one of the most nostalgic songs. It is also an easy-to-dance rock song for any father or daughter.

37. Tom Petty - Wildflowers

Wildflowers is a lighthearted tune and a classic rock father-daughter dance song. Its lyrics are also ideally suited for this occasion.

38. Bruce Springsteen - When You Need Me

When You Need Me is the perfect father-daughter dance song for any Bruce Springsteen fan. It might not be as common, but you might recognise it if you have been to a Bruce concert.

39. Fleetwood Mac - Landslide

Landslide is another one of the emotional father-daughter dance songs. It is a beautiful tune that appeals to diverse audiences and ages.

40. Billy Joel - Lullabye (Goodnight My Angel)

This tune is the perfect father-daughter dance song since it comprises everything a father would tell their daughter. Be warned that its lyrics might get you emotional.

41. Neil Young - Here for You

Neil Young wrote Here for You for his daughter; hence, he meant every word in the song. It reminds you that you will always be your father's little girl, no matter how old you are.

42. Bad English - When I See You Smile

This tune might easily be considered a new father-daughter classic. Nevertheless, it reflects the perfect father-daughter moment and their strong bond.

43. Steppenwolf - Born to be Wild

Born to be Wild is the perfect opportunity for you and your dad to entertain the guests. It is ideal for free-spirited people.

44. Van Morrison - Tupelo Honey

Van Morison is known to pour his emotions into his music, and this song is nothing short of that. It works perfectly if you are the youngest in your family.

45. Eric Clapton - My Father's Eyes

My Father's Eyes lyrics refer to a father's feelings towards his child. It hints at their rocky relationship, which might trigger mixed feelings.

46. Luther Vandross - Dance With My Father

As one of the most common father-daughter dance songs, Dance With My Father is a daughter's wish to have one last dance with her father. It is also an expression of honour to the man who raised her.

47. Larry Graham - One in a Million

One in a Million is an emotional song about a father's love for his daughter. He expresses how different and lonely his world was before he met his daughter.

48. Lionel Richie - Ballerina Girl

Ballerina Girl is a cute father-daughter dance song. It is an expression of how precious a daughter is to her father.

49. Gil Scott-Heron - Your Daddy Loves You

As one of the sentimental father-daughter songs, this tune is nothing short of a father's love for his daughter. It affirms that the daughter should never doubt how precious she is to her father.

50. Trace Adkins - Just Fishin'

Trace Adkins' Just Fishin' affirms that a father loves his daughter. It is also a reminder that she always has a home in his heart and should never doubt it.

Fun father-daughter dance songs

What is a fun father-daughter wedding dance song? Outlined below are suggestions for fun father-daughter dance songs for weddings:

51. The Temptations - My Girl

My Girl is the perfect father-daughter dance song that will have the rest of the attendees bopping along. It is a Motown classic and one of the unique father-daughter songs.

52. Amos Lee - Sweet Pea

Amos Lee's Sweat Pea is the perfect, unique father-daughter dance song. The beautiful ballad is a father's tribute to his daughter after nurturing her and his struggles with letting go.

53. Bon Jovi - I'll Be There for You

I'll Be There for You is a power ballad and the perfect song a father would want to sing for his daughter. It reminds him that he will always have his daughter's back, no matter what life throws her way.

54. Randy - You've Got a Friend in Me

This tune might not be every traditional father's pick. Nevertheless, it is a fun song that sets the mood for a lighthearted dance.

55. Nat King Cole - Unforgettable

This tune is perfect for anyone looking for old romantic father-daughter dance songs. The lyrics of this jam are unforgettable, the perfect song to cement your memories with your father.

56. Phil Collins - You'll Be in My Heart

Phil Collins, You'll Be in My Heart, is the perfect heartwarming father-daughter dance song. It depicts a father's love and support for his daughter.

57. Josh Groban - You Raise Me Up

This inspiring song is an uplifting message filled with hope. It guarantees to have everyone feeling motivated.

58. Bob Carlisle - Butterfly Kisses

60. Stevie Wonder - You Are the Sunshine of My Life

In this ballad, Stevie Wonder expresses how much brightness their daughter brings. It encompasses a father's feelings for their daughter.

61. Stevie Wonder - Isn't She Lovely

This tune is a father sings praise to his daughter. It also expresses his intention to share his heart and love with her.

62. Celine Dion - Because You Loved Me

From a specific angle, this tune by Celine Dion is a romantic song. However, a different angle makes it best suited for a father-daughter dance.

63. Eric Clapton - My Father's Eyes

My Father's Eyes is an emotional father-daughter dance song. Therefore, be prepared for a tearing session that you will never forget.

64. Lee Ann Womack - I Hope You Dance

Set the mood by dancing to this ballad. Its lyrics remind you to always go after your dreams and aim higher.

65. Mariah Carey - Hero

Mariah Carey's Hero is a hit that celebrates how brave fathers are. It is the perfect appreciation song for this particular moment.

66. Israel “IZ” Kamakawiwo’ole - Over the Rainbow

Over the Rainbow is the perfect, unique father-daughter dance song. It is ideal for anyone who does not want a romantic or nostalgic dance.

67. Frank Sinatra - The Way You Look Tonight

Frank Sinatra's The Way You Look Tonight is the perfect pick for anyone who does not mind a romantic father-daughter dance. It is a touching and sentimental song that will make you remember this particular period of your wedding.

68. Rascal Flatts - My Wish

My Wish is the best pick for fathers who want to make a toast to their daughters during the special dance. Dancing to this song will easily make everyone sentimental.

69. Louis Armstrong - What a Wonderful World

This is the perfect crowd-moving father-daughter dance song. It carries an optimistic message about the next phase of life and how much awaits you.

70. Samantha Harvey - Stand By Me

Stand By Me is the perfect father-daughter dance song for anyone, particularly about a sentimental dance song. Samantha Harvey's cover will have everyone tearing up.

Modern father-daughter dance songs

What is the father-daughter song for 2024? If you are into modern tunes and would like your playlist to comprise sentimental songs, these are the hits to sample:

71. Charlie Puth - One Call Away

Although it is a modern father-daughter dance song, it has sentimental lyrics reassuring the bride of her father's love. He affirms to her that he is one call away and will permanently save the day.

72. Taylor Swift - Never Grow Up

Taylor Swift's Never Grown Up reminds the bride that even though she is all grown and is leaving the nest, she is still her father's little girl. It also reassures her of her father's love.

73. Jax - Like My Father

This ballad is a tribute from the bride to her father. It reminds her that her father will always be her hero and first love. She affirms how much she looks up to his love and how he loves her mum.

73. Camila Cabello - First Man

This tune is a tribute to a father's love and how he set the pace for the bride to receive love. She acknowledges him as the first man who genuinely loved her."

74. First Aid Kit - EmmyLou

EmmyLou is an emotional and romantic song about a father and daughter's love. It is a reassurance that the bride will always have a special place in her father's heart.

75. One Republic - I Lived

I Lived is a nostalgic song about the bride's and her father's experiences. It is reminiscent of their experiences and how much life has taught them.

76. Billy Ray Cyrus - Ready, Set, Don't Go

This song is a sentimental reassurance that the bride is on to a new start. It reflects on what she has accomplished and her preparedness to tackle what lies ahead.

77. Miranda Lambert - Roots and Wings

Roots and Wings is a religious song that lavishes on the father-daughter bond. It is a daughter's tribute to God for blessing her with a father who has held her hand and raised her.

78. Frank Ocean - Moon River

This ballad reflects the bride's emotional state as she shares one last dance with her father. She reminisces about how far they have come and the broad rivers they have crossed.

79. George Ezra - Hold My Girl

This song is about a father's pride in raising his daughter regardless of age. It reassures her of his never-ending love for her.

80. Ellie Goulding - How Long Will I Love You

This romantic song is reminiscent of a father's love for his daughter. It affirms her that as long as the clouds are above him, he will always love her.

81. Christina Aguilera - I Turn to You

This song depicts a daughter's love for her father. He is her hero, and she will always turn to him for everything she does.

82. Brantley Gilbert - Man That Hung the Moon

This song is a daughter's tribute to her father. She soaks up in his love and refers to him as the man who hung the moon.

83. John Legend - Right By You (for Luna)

This song depicts a father soaking up on his daughter's love. He reminds her that he will always be there.

84. Adele - Sweetest Devotion

Sweetest Devotion is reminiscent of a father's love for his daughter. The bride refers to her father's love as the sweetest devotion, which hits her like an explosion.

85. Meghan Trainor - Dance Like Yo Daddy

This ballad is bound to have the whole congregation on their feet. Seeing his daughter dance with him on her special day is a father's joy.

Unique father-daughter dance songs

If you are not into R&B country father-daughter dance songs and are looking for unique options, these are the options you could consider in your playlist.

86. Paul Simon - Father and Daughter

This song is the perfect father-daughter dance song. It focuses on a father's love for his daughter. The father affirms to his daughter that there will never be a father who loves his daughter more than him.

87. The Temptations - My Girl

My Girl would easily pass for a romantic song, although it also suits the description of a father-daughter song. It depicts a father's love for their daughter when he refers to his daughter as sunshine on a cloudy day.

88. James Taylor - How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved by You)

This ballad shows a daughter's appreciation for their father for loving them. She soaks up in his love and embrace.

89. Frank Sinatra - Come Fly With Me

This tune is a father reassuring his daughter that he will always love her. He vows to protect her even as they fly where the air is rarefied.

90. Ray Allaire - A Song for My Daughter

This tune is about a father dedicating his love to his daughter. He looks back at how she was a little girl and how much his love has nurtured her into the person she is today.

91. Natalie Grant - Always Be Your Baby

A father is his daughter's hero. She is the man she looks up to; hence, this song is a reminder that however old she gets, she will always be her father's baby.

92. Priscilla Ahn - Dream

Even though it is not the typical father-daughter dance song, Dream is a father empowering his daughter not to be afraid to dream. He encourages her to fly from the highest tree because he will always catch her.

93. The Beach Boys - God Only Knows

A father-daughter dance is an opportune moment for a daughter to express her love and affection towards her father. This song reminds the daughter that she would not be who she is were it not for her father.

94. Sade - Babyfather

Sade's Babyfather is a tribute and affirmation from a father to his daughter. It reminds him that his daughter will always have a special place in his heart.

95. Ray LaMontagne - You Are the Best Thing

A daughter is a father's pride. This song is a reminder of how invaluable she is to him.

96. Elton John - Tiny Dancer

This song is like having your good friends give you the best gift you could ever receive. It could be a father's gift to their daughter or vice versa.

This ballad is a fun reason for a father and a daughter to enjoy their last dance. Unlike most emotional songs, Footloose encourages the rest of the congregation to join the show's two stars in the joyous moment.

98. Nat King Cole and Natalie Cole - Unforgettable

Unforgettable for IS father's dedication to his daughter. It reminds her to rest her fears, knowing her father will always have her back.

99. Lulu - To Sir With Love

This song has multiple facades. The daddy-daughter context refers to a father's significance to his daughter's life and how instrumental he was in teaching her right and wrong.

100. Ray Charles - It Had to Be You

This is a love song, although it can also suit the context of father-daughter relationships. It is a reminder of the strong bond between the two parties.

101. James Taylor - You've Got a Friend

A father's pride is seeing his daughter accomplish the best in life. This song reminds him that he will always have her back, even on the darkest and scariest nights.

102. Loudon Wainwright III - Daughter

Every committed father is determined to give his daughter the best in life. This song affirms how much a father is willing to provide for his daughter.

103. Elton John - Your Song

Daughters are the little sprinkles of colour in a father's life. This song portrays this message by reminding the daughter how beautiful life is with her in it.

104. Ben Folds - Gracie

This song is the perfect father-daughter song. It is a reminder that a daughter will always have a part of her father, even when no one sees it.

105. Joe Crocker - You Are So Beautiful

A father-daughter dance can also be an affirmation. Joe Crocker's You Are So Beautiful is a father reminding his daughter how much she means to him, even when no one sees it.

This list of the best father-daughter dance songs provides a variety of forms to choose from based on your preferred genre. Doing so allows you to dictate the mood during the dance.

