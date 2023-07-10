eExtra's Home for Summer is a South Korean family drama series that aired daily on KBS1 in 2019 from 20:25 to 21:00. It narrates a heartwarming story about family members who cannot hate each other even when they want to. This show brings all elements of a binge-worthy show, including drama, plot twists and romance.

Home for Summer was written by Goo Ji-won and directed by Seong Joon-hae. Its early working title is Queen's Children. The series incorporates carefully selected casts who ensure every viewer gets value for their time.

Home for Summer plot summary

The world is changing, and living as a big family is a culture slowly fading. However, as much as living with family brings endless conflicts, it brings comfort and a shoulder to cry on. Through a young lady named Geum-hee, Home for Summer is a drama series about not giving up hope on finding the true meaning of family.

Home for Summer full story

Geum-hee has been married to Joon-ho for the past decade. She supported him while he was attempting to become a plastic surgeon. He has now successfully achieved his goal and is a certified plastic surgeon. The duo is happily married, but Han Joon-ho meets divorcee Joo Sang-mi. Sang-mi wants a romantic relationship with Joon-ho regardless if he is already married. So, will Geum-hee's marriage stand the test of time?

Meanwhile, Joo Sang-won is a chef and Sang-mi's younger brother. Due to his painful memory of being dumped by the woman he loved, his personality seems cold. However, he still has a warm heart.

Home for Summer cast with images

Home for Summer features some of South Korea's finest actors and actresses who bring the storyline to life. Here is a glimpse of interesting facts that you should take into account about them.

Lee Young-eun as Geum-hee

Lee Young-eun (born 9 August 1982) is a renowned South Korean on-screen star. She debuted in 2003 and is best known for starring in the films OB & GY, While You Were Sleeping, Can't Stand Anymore and Likeable or Not.

Yon Sun-woo as Joo Sang-won

With a career spanning over two decades, Yon has appeared in numerous television series and films. Some of his acting credits include Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo (2016), Still 17 (2018) and Hot Stove League (2019-2020).

Kim Sa-kwon as Han Joon-ho

The 34-year-old actor rose to prominence for his lead role in He is Psychometric. He has played minor roles in the television dramas Secret Love Affair (2014), Heard It Through the Grapevine (2015) and Marry Me Now (2018).

Lee Chae-young as Joo Sang-mi

Chae-young is a South Korean actress and model who gained notoriety for starring in Witch Youu Hee. She debuted in a video by the hip-hop group Turtles in 2003. Lee is a Danbook University graduate and the younger sister of renowned actress Seo Seung-ah.

Kim Hye-ok as Na Yeong-sim

Kim Hye-ok (born 9 May 1958) is a talented actress who has graced screens for over four decades. She has won various accolades for her natural talent, including the MBC, KBS and SBS Drama Awards.

Na Hye-mi as Geum-joo

Hye-mi made her first screen debut in the film Address Unknown when she was 10. In addition, she was a model for various magazine advertisements such as Ceci, Vogue, ELLE Girl and Cosmopolitan. The actress has also starred in the films Melody of Love, Over the Rainbow, My Only One and No Matter What.

Additional cast members include:

Byeon Joo-eun as Yoon Seon-kyeong

Kim Ga-ran as Jeong So-ra

Kim Kiri as Oh Dae-seong

Lee Han-wi as Jae

Seo Byuk-joon as Geum

Kang Seok-woo as Joo Yong-jin

Moon Hee-kyung as Heo Kyeong-ae

Im Chae-won as Joo Yong-soon

Son Jong-bum as Park Soo-cheol

Kim Ye-ryeong as Byeon Myeong-ja

Kim San-ho as Han Seok-ho

Bae Woo-hee as Jin Soo-yeon

Lee Jung-hyuk as Choi Seung-min

Kim Bum-jin as Lee-wook

Song Min-jae as Seo / Han Yeo-reum

Home for Summer episodes

The family drama series has one season with 128 episodes. Each episode runs for 35 minutes. Watch Home for Summer trailer for more on what to expect.

Home for Summer takes viewers on a thrill ride that keeps them on the edge of their seats. So, grab your popcorn and dive into family secrets, betrayal and romance.

