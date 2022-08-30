Mzali Wami's cast (with images), full story, plot summary, episodes, seasons

Are you a fan of drama comedy series? If yes, you must have come across Mzali Wami. This South African television drama series depicts the struggles of a young girl who finds herself in the middle of a human trafficking syndicate. The talented casts of Mzali Wami have been meticulously handpicked and are the reason behind the show's great success.

Mzali Wami's episodes introduce viewers to the inner workings of a human trafficking syndicate through the life of a young Ntokozo. Photo: @mzaliwami (modified by author)

One of the cast is a girl named Ntokozo. Unfortunately, she gets entangled in an elaborate human trafficking syndicate. However, she is not the only victim of this illegal business. But who are the people behind this syndicate?

What is Mzali Wami about?

The story revolves around Ntokozo, a girl entangled in an elaborate human trafficking ring involving her biological mother. Mzali Wami's episodes introduce viewers to the inner workings of a human trafficking syndicate through the life of a young Ntokozo, whose real name is Lungelo Mpangase. Her biological mother is Joyce (Masasa Mbangeni). Ntokozo was stolen at birth but came to reunite with the mother later in life.

Dumisani Mbebe also stars as Terror, a businessman Joyce later discovers is not the person she thought he was. Also starring are Nolwazi Shange as Sibongile, Luzuko NKqeto as Qiniselo, Ncibijana Madlala as Godfrey and Zmkitha Kumbaca as Busiwe, among others, as seen below!

Who wrote Mzali Wami?

Set in Johannesburg, the drama series was produced by Brains At Work Media as an M-Net Original. Dineo Ranaka is the executive producer, and the series producer is Lufuno Nemungadi. The head writer is Siphosethu Tshapu, and the directors are Phiwe Mkhanzi and Pheello PJ Makosholo. Also, the title track and Mzali Wami's song are by Slam Music Library.

Mzali Wami's plot summary

Mzali Wami depicts a young girl's struggles in the middle of a human trafficking syndicate. Photo: @mzaliwami (modified by author)

Mzali Wami is an emotional rollercoaster and is a must-watch if you want to know the syndicate behind human trafficking. So tune in on Mzansi Magic every Monday at 8:00 p.m. and get more of this drama.

Mzali Wami's casts

The series would not have been successful without a team of dedicated casts, as listed below. They have given their best to make this show a reality.

Lungelo Mpangase as Ntokozo

She was the lead actress on the Mzansi Magic drama series eHostela. Photo: @Lungelo (modified by author)

Lungelo is a South African actress, model and influencer. She was born on September 26, 1995, making her 26 years as of 2022. She is best known for her role as Ntokozo in the Mzansi Magic series Mzali Wami. She has also led as Khethiwe on the Mzansi Magic drama series eHostela.

Nolwazi Shange as Sibongile (as Nolwazi Ngubeni)

She is best known for her role as Precious in the SABC1 drama series A Place Called Home. Photo: @Shange (modified by author)

Shange Ngubeni is a South African actress born on January 19, 1984, in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal. She is 38 years as of 2022. She is best known for her role as Precious in the second season of the SABC1 drama series A Place Called Home, and also featured in Mzali Wami for seasons 1 & 2, playing Sibongile. She is happily married to Mzwandile Ngubeni.

Masasa Mbangeni as Joyce

She was featured in Scandal for her role as Thembeka Shezi. Photo: @Masasa (modified by author)

Masasa is an actress born on March 6, 1987, in Port Elizabeth, South Africa. She is 35 years as of 2022. She is best known for her role as Joyce in Mzali Wami. She also made a name for herself in the popular television series Scandal for her role as Thembeka Shezi.

Dumisani Mbebe as Terror

On Mzali Wami, he plays Terror, a human trafficker. Photo: @Dumisani (modified by author)

Dumisani is a South African actor born on September 20, 1974, making him 47 years as of 2022. On Mzali Wami, he plays Terror, a human trafficker that preys on vulnerable orphaned girls that he sources from his partner's orphanage. He has also featured in other soapies, such as SABC1 Generations, for his role as Shabani. He is also known for his leading roles in Interrogation Room and Divers Down and for his starring role in the e.tv drama series Shooting Stars.

Ncibijana Madlala as Godfrey

Before venturing into acting, he tried his hand at cabinet making and working in a call centre. Photo: @Madlala (modified by author)

Madlala is a South African actor known for his role as Wiseman on the Mzansi Magic soapie isiBaya. He was born on January 1, 1978, making him 44 years. He played Godfrey on Mzali Wami seasons 1 & 2. Before venturing into acting, he did a couple of jobs to make a living, including trying his hand at cabinet making and working in a call centre, until his breakthrough in acting and performing.

Oros Mampofu as Musa

He made his acting debut in the SABC1 drama series Kowethu in 2014. Photo: @Oros (modified by author)

Oros is a fast-rising South African actor from Cape Town, South Africa. He was born on August 27, 1990. The 32-year-old is among the richest actors in South Africa. He has a twin brother called Mkhokheli Prince Mampofu. He made his acting debut in the SABC1 drama series Kowethu in 2014. He has featured in other television shows such as Rhythm City, Mzali Wami, Ingoma, and more.

Zimkitha Kumbaca as Busisiwe

She is known for starring as Nontle Sanqu in the etv drama series Matatiele. Photo: @Kumbaca (modified by author)

Kumbaca is a South African actress, singer, composer and scriptwriter best known for starring as Nontle Sanqu in the etv drama series Matatiele. She was born on January 9, 1988, in King Williams Town.

Luzuko Nkqeto as Qiniselo (as Luzuko Nkqetho)

Besides acting, he was also a businessman. Photo: @Luzuko (modified by author)

Luzuko was a South African actor and entrepreneur. He is best known for his roles in Mzali Wami, Zone 14, Muvhango, Gauteng Maboneg, and Mfolozi Street. He died on June 21, 2021, at age 37, following brain cancer. Besides acting, he was also a businessman who owned an educational & industrial theatre and promotions company. He was also a soccer player.

Other casts include:

Zinzile Zung as Captain Vilakazi (as Zinzi Zungu)

Zukisa Matola as Dr Buthelezi

Aubrey Mmakola as Dr Masuku

Amanda Quwe as Aunt Nozamile

Loyiso Macdonald as Lungelo

The above article has everything you would love to know about Mzali Wami's cast, storyline, and much more. So get to watch all of Mzali Wami's seasons, get the full story, and know more about human trafficking and how you can prevent being a victim. Watch the show on Mzansi Magic every Monday at 8:00 p.m.

