Zimbabwean-born teen vocalist Andrea Sibanda has wowed many on social media with his powerful voice. OUTsurance was in a legal battle with Hippo over an advert that used someone who looked like Katlego Maboe.

1. Pearl Thusi Boasts That She Makes Good-Looking Babies, Drops Cutest Pic of Daughter That Has Mzansi Gushing

Pearl Thusi is a proud mama bear who remembered what her now 13-year-old child, Thando Mokoena looked like as a baby.

Pearl Thusi's upload of Thando Mokoena's face when she was much younger, circulated on social media as people could not stop fawning over her.

Pearl Thusi reminded her fans that she has the best-looking kids when she shared a picture of her adorable daughter Thando Mokoena. Image: @pearlthusi

Pearl Thusi gave herself credit for Thando Mokoena's good looks. Netizens took the chance to comment that Thando Mokoena looks like her father, Walter Mokoena.

2. Bianca Naidoo Files for Papers to Be Recognised As Riky Rick’s Wife so She Can Benefit From His Estate

Riky Rick's lover Bianca Naidoo has allegedly filed documents to force the state to recognise her as the late rapper's legal wife.

Reports circulating online suggest that at the time of his untimely passing in February 2022, Riky Rick was not yet legally married and did not have a will.

According to court documents obtained by The Sunday World, Bianca explained to the Johannesburg Master of the High Court and Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi that her relationship with the award-winning rapper was that of husband and wife therefore, she wants to be regarded as the executrix of his asserts.

3. Comrades Marathon: Mom-of-3 From KZN Crawls Over Finish Line to Win Fourth Place, Heartwarming Moment Inspires

A strong mom of three girls from KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) who managed to bag fourth place in the Comrades Marathon this weekend has warmed the hearts of South Africans.

Long-distance runner, Jenna Challenor physically crawled her way to victory within six hours and forty-two minutes, despite the excruciating pain she was in.

The 41-year-old was supported by her husband and three daughters, who all wore pink caps in honour of the perseverant woman.

4. Zimbabwean-born teen vocalist wins over Mzansi, blows up on TikTok, shining bright from humble beginnings

Zimbabwean-born teen vocalist Andrea Sibanda, aka Andrea The Vocalist, is a hot topic on social media and in the Mzansi music scene. His clips on TikTok blew up, and now he’s a known name.

TikTok and other social media platforms have helped a lot of untapped talent get noticed. Just like Andrea, it takes just one clip to go viral for your whole life to change.

DRUM reported that Andrea was contacted by both DJ Maphorisa and Aubrey Qwana to do a collaboration. The teen's manager quickly whisked him to South Africa, and he could not believe what was happening.

5. OUTsurance Loses Against Hippo After SA High Court Rules in Favour of Katlego Maboe Lookalike Advert

Hippo released an ad with an actor who looks like Katlego Maboe. OUTsurance took Hippo to court for using an actor who looks like their previous ambassador Katlego Maboe.

The advert caused a buzz on social media when people started speculating about why the man looked like Katlego Maboe. The South African High Court in Gauteng did not agree with OUTsurance that the advert was meant to ruin them.

According to TimesLIVE, the Gauteng High Court ruled that there was no reason for the ad with Katlego's look-alike to be removed. OUTsurance argued that the advert is misleading and places the industry in poor light.

