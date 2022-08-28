Riky Rick's wife Bianca Naidoo has reportedly filed to be recognised as the late rapper's wife so she can execute his state

According to reports, the late Boss Zonke rapper died intestate, meaning he was not legally married

Bianca has presented evidence to show that her relationship with her baby daddy was that of a married man and wife

Riky Rick's lover Bianca Naidoo has allegedly filed documents to force the state to recognise her as the late rapper's legal wife.

Bianca Naidoo has filed for the court to recognise her as Riky Rick's legal wife. Image: @rickyrickworld.

Source: Instagram

Reports circulating online suggest that at the time of his untimely passing in February 2022, Riky Rick was not yet legally married and did not have a will.

According to court documents obtained by The Sunday World, Bianca explained to the Johannesburg Master of the High Court and Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi that her relationship with the award-winning rapper was that of husband and wife therefore, she wants to be regarded as the executrix of his asserts.

The mother-of-two revealed that she cohabitated with Riky Rick from 2013 until the time of his untimely passing in a "conjugal relationship in which we supported and maintained each other assuming reciprocal commitments and creating a duty to support each other."

She also laid out that when she first started dating Riky Rick, she was the sole breadwinner. She said the late rapper acquired his wealth while they were together which means she is the one who should take over.

