Thuso Mbedu is taking over the global entertainment scene with her unmatched talent and beauty

The stunner has been featured in movies such as The Woman King featuring Viola Davis and has bagged top awards

Mbedu recently set the streets on fire when she was on the cover of Women Health magazine

Thuso Mbedu is regarded as one of Mzansi's best exports. The actress has been making the country proud by winning top awards and featuring in hit movies such as The Underground Railroad and The Woman King.

Thuso Mbedu showed off her toned body on the cover of Women Health magazine. Image: Getty Images.

In addition to her movie roles and accolades, the USA-based actress has been gracing magazine covers.

Taking to her Instagram page on 26 August, Thuso posted a copy of the magazine and it is safe to say she broke the internet. The star rocked a 2 piece swimsuit that showed off her toned body. She captioned the saucy pic with a heartfelt letter to her grandmother. She wrote:

"Dear granny, your girl has achieved a lot of her goals but never did she ever imagine herself being on the cover of @womenshealthmagsa She’s on there with her ABS and booty cheeks on the cover and she looks great -(the “Thuso Mbedu swimsuit” google search will finally have results ). I know you’d adjust your false teeth and try to make sense of it but I also know that you’d be on the phone calling and telling everyone to go buy it because you were always proud of EVERYTHING your girls didLove,Sibongile’s Second Born. Thank you to everyone involved in getting me to this point."

