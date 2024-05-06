Another Pearl Thusi performance sadly failed to impress netizens, who called her mediocre

The actress/ DJ rocked the Friends of Amstel stage and received mixed reactions for her show

Mzansi dragged Pearl for her underwhelming stage presence, while others showed love to her

Pearl Thusi's Friends of Amstel performance was critiqued by netizens. Images: pearlthusi

Pearl Thusi received mixed reactions to her latest performance video. The actress-turned-DJ has been enjoying her new career and is booked and busy, but her latest show had netizens debating on whether or not she made the right career move.

Pearl Thusi rocks crowd in performance video

May started on a great note for Pearl Thusi after she kicked off the first weekend of the month being booked and busy.

The media personality has immersed herself in her new career as a disc jockey, travelling all around the country and making fans dance to her sets.

In true Pearl Thusi nature, the Queen Sono actress shared a video from her show at Friends of Amstel and hit the stage to hype the crowd up.

Wearing a green distressed bodysuit, Pearl showed off her thunder thighs and had the crowd wrapped around her finger. Twitter (X) user MDN News shared a video from Pearl's show:

"Back in my thickums era."

Mzansi reacts to Pearl Thusi's performance

Netizens shook their heads in disappointment and weren't impressed with Pearl's performance:

The_A_Wagon said:

"It's difficult to keep people entertained in this industry."

Mok43623Tumelo trolled Pearl:

"She doesn't have that thing, give her an energy drink."

Katleho67533852 wrote:

"It's giving Skomota vibes."

Meanwhile, some netizens loved Pearl Thusi's infectious energy and sang her praises:

Tammy_thee_Godd admired Pearl:

"I'm starting to genuinely love Pearl. This is awesome!"

Asa_Sigoxo said:

"People who never give up."

miss_sonke showed love to Pearl:

"I love Pearl Thusi."

