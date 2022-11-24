Pearl Thusi expressed her disappointment that Netflix would not consider renewing her crime drama, Queen Sono

Pearl posted the tweet after the show continued to receive positive feedback from new viewers despite the fact that it was cancelled in 2020

Old fans of the show have flocked to Pearl's post to express their desire for the hit Netflix show to return for Season 2

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Pearl Thusi has shared her honest opinion about Netflix ending Queen Sono without a Season 2 contract renewal.

Pearl Thusi says Netflix's decision to not renew 'Queen Sono' made her sad. Image: Oupa Bopape and J. Countess

Source: Getty Images

The crime drama premiered in February 2020 and kept everyone glued to Netflix throughout the COVID-19 lockdown.

Despite the fact that the popular show ended two years ago, Pearl revealed that more people are still watching it. The actress stated that the recent positive feedback from fans all over the world made her journey on Queen Sono bittersweet. On Twitter Pearl wrote:

"It’s wild that I’ve never seen all this amazing feedback on #QueenSono from all over the world… I’ve made peace with it not being renewed but reading this also made me quite sad. But I’m so happy we entertained so many people worldwide. "

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Online peeps flocked to Pearl's comments section. Some netizens claimed they were unaware Netflix had cancelled the show.

Other Queen Sono said that they were looking forward to binge-watching Season 2.

Some internet users thought up solutions to allow the drama to go on without Netflix.

See other comments from netizens below:

@ntombenhleeee said:

"Queen Sono, Shadow, and the old Ayeye are shows that should’ve never been discontinued "

@QueenKongDino shared:

"I loved that show and loved the spy vibes. I’ve been dreaming of it for years. Thank you for sharing your talent with us. Love from USA."

@thabangmasheleA replied:

"Vele vele there's no slightly chance for season 2 yerr it's bad shem."

@mrs_nooks_1 commented:

"I enjoyed it so much. It’s such a pity it wasn’t renewed. Only God knows. "

@TylerSydSA reacted:

"Don't worry bigger things are coming. You will star in a Hollywood movie soon just give it a few months and you'll hear some news from your agent."

@GrayJunior2 posted:

"I enjoyed watching it, it was dope."

@KingArthurOG also wrote:

"Very sad it wasn't renewed. I thoroughly enjoyed the show and you were great in it."

@COLINREESE added:

"Bring back, Queen Sono!"

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News