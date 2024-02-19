Pearl Thusi seems to have launched her career as a DJ after being seen behind the decks

The actress gave an electrifying Amapiano set during a show and stunned many with her DJing prowess

Netizens criticised the rise of DJs in the country, saying people are now using it as a popularity contest

Pearl Thusi is now a DJ and was recorded performing at an event. Images: pearlthusi

Is our girl Pearl Thusi a DJ now? It seems like it, and with a network of musical associates, it appears her new career had been in the pipeline for some time; she even plans to release music! However, a video of the Queen Sono actress rocking a set behind the decks received some unfavourable reactions from netizens.

Pearl Thusi launches DJing career

Pearl Thusi is a multi-talented entertainer and can never be placed in just one category. A renowned actress and entrepreneur, the Her Perfect Life actress is now trying her hand at being a DJ.

In a video shared by Twitter (X) user MDN News, Pearl is seen behind the decks, rocking a crowd.

The actress shared several videos on her Instagram story where supporters and peers affirmed her skills and praised her for following her dream of becoming a DJ. Our girl even updated her Instagram bio - purr!

Mzansi weighs in on Pearl Thusi's video

Netizens aren't impressed with Pearl Thusi going into the DJing space, claiming that it was already overpopulated:

npm_run_serve complained:

"This thing is getting watered down. At this point, being a DJ is like being an actor."

Lizwi_G said:

"One day, we will wake up, and even monkeys will be DJing."

TebogoThale_98 wrote:

"We are not taken seriously as a country."

gistwhere pointed out:

"Everybody in this country is a DJ now."

Bonginkosi8715 asked:

"She's also a DJ now?"

@Bongani_Wale defended Pearl:

"Shame, and she's not the first one, let her be."

Thuli Phongolo shuts the noise on her DJing

In more disk jockey updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to Thuli Phongolo's gratitude to her supporters for recording her sets.

This after the actress/ DJ was accused of using demos during her sets, saying the evidence was proof that she was a good DJ.

