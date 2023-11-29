Actress Pearl Thusi has shared that she plans on making her debut in the music industry

The media personality will be releasing her highly anticipated song very soon, and a person who has already listened to it gave it a thumbs-up

Mama Panther mentioned that she has very high expectations and hopes that her music makes a significant impact in the industry

Pearl Thusi anticipates that her music will be a hit when she decides to drop it. Image: @pearlthusi

The music industry is about to shake when Pearl Thusi drops her music.

Mama Panther gears up for her big release

Actress and media personality Pearl Thusi will make her debut in the music industry in due course. The actress has not yet divulged information on when or when she will be releasing her debut single, but that time is fast approaching.

She previously mentioned to DJ Fresh on his What A Week (WAW) podcast and also hinted at working with rapper Emtee.

Pearl reshared an Instagram story from Shejay Bling, who calls herself the Queen Of Amapiano Music. Bling is one of the very few people who have already listened to the song, and she gave it a thumbs-up.

Bling said:

“I feel like the world is not ready for Pearl Thusi in the music industry because what she played for me yesterday, is too much. I can see myself rocking the stage with that tune.”

Pearl hopes to make a huge impact with her drop

Mama Panther mentioned in an interview with Galore magazine that she has very high expectations and hopes that her music makes a significant impact in the industry.

Pearl also refrained from speaking too much about her music side and mentioned wanting her work to do all the talking.

“This has been a profound journey intertwined with my spiritual exploration. I prefer not to talk much about it. I want my work to speak for itself as I’ve always insisted it should.”

Pearl Thusi and Emtee look to get into the studio

In a previous report from Briefly News, Pearl Thusi and Emtee went on another Instagram live session.

Emtee joined the actress, and they shared jokes before arranging for Pearl to join one of his studio sessions.

Their bond convinced netizens that the two troubled friends needed to be more present in each other's lives. This also proves Pearl's commitment to making it in the industry.

