A proud Unisa nursing graduate in KZN has opened up about how her mother, who is a retired nurse, inspired her

Andrea Melissa Ally tells Briefly News that while she didn’t always want to be a nurse, she hasn’t regretted taking on the noble profession

The 45-year-old further reflects on why she loves being part of the field and shares her future aspirations

A dedicated woman in Durban, KZN, is thrilled about obtaining her degree in nursing from Unisa.

Andrea Melissa Ally in KZN recently became a qualified nurse. Image: Andrea Melissa Ally/LinkedIn.

The hard worker posted about her achievement on LinkedIn and inspired many people with her amazing news.

Now, talking to Briefly News, Andrea Melissa Ally opens up about the journey that led her to the nursing profession.

KZN woman becomes nurse

Lovely Andrea is proof that age is just a number, obtaining her nursing qualification at 45.

She explains that while she didn’t always want to pursue the field, her mother inspired her:

“Nursing was not a career choice as I was much more technically inclined during my youth. My mother is a retired nurse and somehow I believe that she influenced me into becoming a nurse, which I have never since regretted.

“Taking care of people is my passion and now I am also able to share my knowledge and skills with student nurses. Mentoring and teaching are my strongest attributes as a nurse. My mom remains my biggest supporter and my mentor as she hold a master’s degree in nursing education.”

KZN nurse thrilled about win

Andrea has worked tirelessly to obtain her qualification through self-study and had to balance her studies with work and various other responsibilities to see her dream realised:

“I feel absolutely honoured to be recognised as a degree holder in nursing. I feel equipped to tackle any obstacle that I would ever encounter in the history of my career.

“The knowledge and skillset attained will open the doors to success and for that I am really excited. I am just in the prime of my career. I still have 20 more years to serve our community.”

The strong woman specialised in nursing education, administration, and community health and wants to excel in the field:

“My future aspirations are to be a leader in terms of healthcare; focusing on leading teams to ensure that we always work together and with good quality outcomes for the people of South Africa.”

