A young healthcare professional is flying the South African flag high in Saudi Arabia after landing the job of her dreams

The determined lady studied nursing at CPUT and recently posted about her new journey to the Middle Eastern country

Briefly News caught up with Azakiwe Tsengiwe, who shared what the job meant for her and opened up about the culture shock she’s experienced

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

A beautiful young South African nurse is making a name for herself in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and has recently moved to Riyadh.

Azakiwe Tsengiwe studied nursing at CPUT and obtained a job in Saudi Arabia. Image: Supplied and Azakiwe Tsengiwe/Instagram.

Source: UGC

Azakiwe Tsengiwe posted about obtaining a job in the Middle Eastern country and expressed her excitement in a video posted on Instagram.

Check out the inspiring clip below:

Nursing graduate excited about her work opportunity

The hard-working nurse, who obtained her qualification from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) spoke to Briefly News about her wonderful achievement:

“I am still in disbelief because it’s a goal that has become a reality. However, I am mostly very excited about this journey.”

Reflecting on the various procedures she needed to follow before obtaining a job overseas, Azakiwe admitted that the process was arduous:

“It was very stressful because there are many documents that have to be submitted, but overall it was worth it.”

The lovely nurse is acclimatising herself to life in Saudi Arabia

The healthcare practitioner notes that starting a new life in a new country, with their differing traditions, is a new challenge she’s happily embracing:

“It has definitely been a culture shock but a welcomed one. It’s always good to experience new cultures and learn about them. I am still trying to adjust to the weather though.”

Hard-working doctor proudly opens skin-care clinic in KZN, peeps support her: “I will book my appointment”

In a related story by Briefly News, one dedicated medical doctor has taken her career to the next level and opened her very own practice in KZN.

The accomplished Mzansi woman took to LinkedIn to share that she’s opened a skin-care clinic and is ready to welcome her first clients.

Social media users wished the doctor well and congratulated her on the outstanding career move.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News