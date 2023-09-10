A hard-working intern psychometrist in the Eastern Cape has opened up about a new career milestone

The young woman, who recently obtained an internship at Nelson Mandela University, took her oath in the field

Talking to Briefly News, Sibonelo Makgatho reflected on what taking her oath means to her as a professional

A young woman in the Eastern Cape has achieved another huge career milestone.

Sibonelo Makgatho is an intern psychometrist from the Eastern Cape who recently took her oath. Image: Sibonelo Makgatho.

Briefly News previously interviewed Sibonelo Makgatho, after she obtained an internship as a psychometrist at Nelson Mandela University.

Now, after posting about taking her oath on LinkedIn, the dedicated lady shared what the accomplishment meant to her with Briefly News.

Intern psychometrist takes oath as professional in field

Sibonelo reflected on the professional responsibilities she is entrusted with as a psychometrist:

“Taking the oath as a psychometrist to me means entering into a solemn commitment with humanity. This commitment entails dedicating myself to prioritising the well-being of those I engage with in a professional context.

“I commit to treating all individuals with the utmost respect and dignity while consciously setting aside any personal biases during professional interactions. Additionally, it signifies my commitment to maintaining a high level of competence and consistently adhering to best practices in my field to benefit those I serve.

“Furthermore, embracing this pact with humanity signifies my resolve to utilise my skills and abilities to empower others, address injustices, and ensure that the services I provide are accessible to all, even the marginalised.”

The Eastern Cape lady’s journey has only just begun

Despite the strides Sibonelo has already made, there is still a long journey ahead, encompassing the completion of her internship, board exams, and more.

Sibonelo further lamented the challenges and moments of enlightenment that she experienced through her internship:

“My internship has proven to be an invaluable learning opportunity. So far, I've had the chance to engage in a wide range of psychometric assessments, encompassing cognitive, career, and scholastic evaluations.

“Additionally, I've gained exposure to conducting assessments in various non-clinical settings. Furthermore, my interactions with diverse clients from various backgrounds have underscored the existing disparities within our communities.

“It has also highlighted the lack of awareness regarding the services offered by psychometrists and their implications. This underscores the substantial amount of work that both I and many others in the profession need to undertake in terms of psychoeducation and ensuring accessibility to these services in marginalised communities.”

