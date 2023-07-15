A young lady from Bloemfontein is excited about obtaining her qualification in Radiography, cum laude

The 22-year-old is currently completing her community service in Kimberley and shared with Briefly News her dreams for the future

Tshepang Selai also offered helpful words of wisdom for women who wish to take on the same field

A hard-working woman from Bloemfontein is over the moon about obtaining her Bachelor of Science in Radiography, cum laude.

Tshepang Selai is proud to have obtained cum laude with her Radiography degree. Image: Tshepang Selai/LinkedIn.

The young lady shared her achievement on LinkedIn, and many people could not help but congratulate her.

Briefly News spoke to Tshepang Selai to find out more about her ambitions and how she felt about the wonderful milestone.

The radiography graduate is thrilled about her achievement

The smart, gorgeous young lady, who obtained her degree from the Central University of Technology, expressed how amped she was about the win:

“I feel very proud of myself, especially given the fact that I was part of the house committee at res, and with the many hours that went into the meetings and activities we had, I had to sacrifice a lot of my time to balance all that with the demands of my academics.”

Despite the 22-year-old only finding out about the course in Grade 12, during her studies, she ardently put her shoulder to the wheel to ensure success:

“I didn’t know about the course until a friend of mine told me about it in our matric year, and because I had always loved life sciences and working in the hospital, I did more research and I fell in love with the course. I have loved it since then.”

The Bloemfontein-born graduate has big dreams

Tshepang is a high-achieving young woman who aspires to one day become a lecturer, imparting her garnered knowledge to others.

For now, however, the beaut is completing her community service in Kimberley, absorbing all she can:

“I would like to grow in my career and hopefully go into lecturing sometime in the future. There are many opportunities for growth and learning in radiography. I would like to be a part of this growing profession.”

Radiography cum laude graduate offers advice

Tshepang believes that dreaming big and working hard in the process are fundamental to success:

“There is nothing stopping you from being your best self, and just as important, you must put in the hard work and go into anything with a winning mentality!

“You are already halfway there. It helps if you have an extramural activity or something you’re doing to keep you grounded instead of just focusing on academics.”

