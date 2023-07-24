Celebration erupted on TikTok as Xitsonga Singer Miss Hilary and her mother achieved a monumental milestone together

The heartwarming and inspiring video of their graduation went viral, captivating viewers around the country

The talented artist, in an interview with Briefly News, shared the immense effort put forth by both herself and her mother to obtain their qualifications

Xitsonga Singer Miss Hilary and her mother graduated with a post-graduate diploma from Regents Business School. Images: @miss_hilary/TikTok.

Xitsonga singer Miss Hilary and her mother have taken the internet by storm as they celebrated their remarkable academic achievement.

Mother and daughter celebrate postgraduate triumph in TikTok video

Musician Miss Hilary shared a video on TikTok of her mother and her celebrating their graduation success. The talented duo recently graduated with a Postgraduate Diploma in Management from Regent Business School. This showcased her dedication to both her musical and academic pursuits.

In an exclusive comment to Briefly News, she says:

"My mom is hardworking and when it comes to education she just keeps going. She has a total of four qualifications and I had recently completed my undergraduate degree but I wanted to do an honours and when I mentioned it to my mom she was already in the process of applying for herself . That’s the moment we looked at each other and decided we’re doing it and we’re doing it together. It became quite the journey filled with sleepless nights and in our competitive nature we always wanted to see who was “smarter” but it was also something great to bond over as we definitely spent way much more time together."

Miss Hilary shared how special it was to graduate with her mother, she says:

"When we both passed our finals that’s when it actually clicked that we did it and who would’ve thought that this would be us today. Sharing the story was deeply out of being proud of what we’ve achieved together, looking back at how far we’ve come and the fact that this is rare, for mom and daughter to graduate for the same course, in the same institution at the same time. For me it’s an accomplishment I never knew was possible until it happened and I couldn’t be more proud of myself and mom."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi congratulates mother and daughter on graduating together

Their achievement is a shining example that education and talent go hand in hand, emphasizing the importance of pursuing higher education regardless of one's artistic pursuits. The video has garnered immense praise from fans and well-wishers, who admire their commitment to personal growth and excellence in multiple fields.

People flocked to the comment section and said:

@Sunshine.sego_8 said:

"Now this is what we call mommy and daughter goals."

@Reneilwe Moeng commented:

"I loved this."

@Letlhogonolo Andrea Noko said:

"This is so wholesome."

@Tumi commented:

"Not you ladies looking like twins."

@Greek Goddess said:

"For a moment I thought ya'll are twins."

@Vanessa Mathebula commented:

"Having a daughter is legit like having a lifetime bestfriend."

@momo said:

"You definitely the copy of your mom, Y'all are like twins.

