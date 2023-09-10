A newly admitted attorney in Gauteng who followed her loving father's footsteps in the legal field has reflected on the guidance he gave her

Thandiwe Beauchamp shadowed her dad, Sandile Beauchamp from a young age, gaining first-hand skills through observing his craft

Talking to Briefly News, the 27-year-old expressed how proud her father is of her for continuing his legacy

It's so beautiful when a loving father positively influences his girls. That's exactly what Sandile Beauchamp from Gauteng did for his daughter, newly admitted attorney, Thandiwe Beauchamp.

Thandiwe Beauchamp says her father, Sandile Beauchamp was proud of her for becoming an attorney. Image: Supplied.

Source: UGC

The 27-year-old recently became an attorney and shared with Briefly News how her father, a senior attorney, inspired her career decision.

Thandiwe also posted about her accomplishment on social media and garnered support from LinkedIn users.

Young attorney gains knowledge from wise father

Thandiwe spent her formative years shadowing her father and expertly observed his interactions with clients. The young lawyer shares with Briefly News the top skills she learnt from her dad:

"He helped me understand that we need the client more than the client needs us; that we ought to prioritise the client’s needs; and that although we are representatives of our clients, it is of utmost importance that we uphold the objects and purports of the constitution in everything we do as legal representatives."

"[He further taught me that] we should be as frank and honest as possible with our clients and never mislead the court, because, at the end of the day, we are officers of the court."

The lawyer's dad is over the moon about her win

Thandiwe notes that her father is incredibly supportive, and couldn't be prouder about his daughter carrying his legacy as an upstanding attorney:

"On the day of my admission, he was overwhelmed with so much joy. He expressed to me that his two daughters have followed in his footsteps and because of that, he is a proud father."

We, at Briefly News, cannot wait to see what else life has in store for the enigmatic and intelligent Thandiwe.

Source: Briefly News