A beautiful young woman in Johannesburg who recently became a high court attorney is over the moon about her wonderful feat

The 25-year-old originally wanted to pursue the media field, but after encouragement from her Grade 11 teacher, the young woman realised how diverse the legal sector is

Talking to Briefly News, Yvonne Princess Shabangu opened up about her future goals and love of both academia and being a practicing lawyer

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

A smart young woman in Johannesburg is beaming after achieving her dream of becoming an admitted attorney.

Yvonne Princess Shabangu is a newly admitted attorney in Johannesburg. Image: Yvonne Shabangu/LinkedIn.

Source: UGC

Yvonne Princess Shabangu is not just a talented lawyer, she is also highly educated, holding a Master of Laws from the University of Johannesburg.

The perseverant woman has overcome so much! From an accident that almost led to her dropping out, to not attending any of her graduations. The journey has been long and Yvonne deserves all the bells and whistles.

Talking to Briefly News, the young woman shared her plans for the future and reflected on her love of academia and the practice of law.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The Johannesburg lawyer is amped about her achievement

Yvonne worked incredibly hard to be admitted as an attorney and posted about her achievement on LinkedIn.

The 28-year-old also has a YouTube channel where she advises other aspiring attorneys about various aspects related to the fraternity. In the video below, she celebrates her win:

Yvonne told Briefly News that she was on cloud nine because of her hard-fought accomplishment:

“I feel so great about being an admitted attorney. My life and those of others is up for a good change with this milestone.”

The admitted attorney initially wanted to be a journalist

The young legal eagle didn’t always want to study law. However, she has fully embraced the sector beautifully:

“If you asked me at 10 years old if I wanted to be a lawyer, I would have said no. The plan was to do journalism and media studies, but in Grade 11, my English teacher convinced me that I would be a great lawyer and that with a law degree, my options are vast. So, I took a leap of faith and I am glad I did.

“One thing about me, I love [living] soft, and soft comes at a price. I know I have to continuously put in the work to give myself the life I want.”

Yvonne notes that she is considering pursuing a doctoral degree. She doesn’t consider academia and the practice of law to be mutually exclusive paths she could follow:

“I am a creature of balance. I wouldn't pick between the two, because I believe they go hand in hand. What I know for sure is that with all I have learnt on my journey to being an admitted attorney, I will teach, elevate, and represent those who need it.

“I'm considering doing my PhD and opening my own consulting company, but wherever God leads, you will find me there.”

Gauteng mother of 2 children who recently became admitted attorney mentors young law students

In a related story by Briefly News, a young legal eagle in Gauteng who recently became an admitted attorney has opened up about her mentorship of other law students.

Elizabeth Mikateko Moshoana overcame many obstacles to reach her goals, raising two beautiful kids along the way.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News