Lady Du apologized for criticising Tyla's Met Gala outfit, admitting she didn't know the event's theme and wasn't trying to bash her

Despite the apology, social media users continued to drag Lady Du, suggesting she should avoid commenting on topics outside her knowledge

Fans emphasised the importance of understanding before commenting and expressed mixed reactions to her apology

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Award-winning star Lady Du has taken to social media to issue a heartfelt apology after facing massive criticism for her comments on Tyla's viral Met Gala outfit. The star who suggested Tyla should have rocked an African print at the event said she didn't know there was a theme.

Lady Du has apologised after being dragged for dissing Tyla. Image: @ladydu_sa and @tyla

Source: Instagram

Lady Du response to backlash over Tyla comments

Lady Du was on the firing line after seemingly making shady comments about fellow SA musician Tyla's Met Gala look. Tyla left jaws on the floor when she rocked a custom Sand-themed Balmain gown. Lady Du said Tyla should have represented the motherland, Africa at the Met

The Tjina hitmaker's sentiments did not sit well with social media users who mopped the floor with her. The backlash led to Lady Du issuing an apology on her page. She said she did not know that there was a theme at the event and was not trying to bash the Water singer. Part of her tweet read:

"Guys let me apologise I didn’t know what the theme or occasion was, I saw it after I commented. ❤️❤️❤️❤️ I’m a huge supporter of local brands I commented without knowing what was going on as y’all know I don’t do red-carpet events at all. I’m not informed on a lot of things. I’m literally a plain Jane nje."

Fans react to Lady Du's apology to Tyla

Social media users still came after Lady Du, despite her apology. Many said she should stop commenting on issues that do not concern her. Some fans even joked about how she is not using her many degrees.

@thabomaredi said:

"So you guys just comment just for the sake of commenting wow "

@MadumetjaSelepe wrote:

"If you don't do red carpet events then don't comment on them, simple."

@Sibusiso_senu added:

"Mama don't worry about the negative comments , you didn't know & you apologized ❤️ I believe that you not that type of a person. Have a great day. Love you!"

@FluffyNono2025 said:

"You came at that girl sideways. Tyla has been nothing but proud of her SA heritage."

Ntsiki Mazwai throws shade at Tyla after Met Gala debut

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Ntsiki Mazwai is being called out after she threw shade at Tyla's seemingly overnight superstardom. This after the singer's appearance at the Met Gala, where Ntsiki claimed she was exposing the industry.

Another day, another controversial take from Ntsiki Mazwai. One thing about the MOYA Podcast host is that she's never afraid to catch some heat after serving some tea.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News