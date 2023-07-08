A young qualified lawyer from the Eastern Cape currently residing in Johannesburg is grinding hard to give her three-year-old daughter the best life possible

Talking to Briefly News, Dineo Florence Radebe, who is striving hard to become an admitted attorney, shared her passion for the field

In future, the 26-year-old dreams of helping the marginalised in society through her skills as a legal eagle

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

A mother, qualified lawyer, and dreamer. One young lady from Komani in the Eastern Cape is striving for success.

Dineo Florence Radebe is a mom and a qualified lawyer. Image: Dineo Florence Radebe/Supplied.

Source: UGC

The young lady, who currently resides in Jeppestown, Johannesburg, sweetly describes herself to Briefly News as a ‘baby lawyer who has a baby’, with the mother of one doing her best to create a great life for her daughter.

Dineo Florence Radebe is working hard to become an admitted attorney, and has never lost sight of her roots and passion for helping others:

“I see [this field] as an opportunity to be an activist on a number of burning issues and to also make an impactful difference in people's lives, particularly those who are marginalised.”

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Young lawyer shares passion for the legal field

Dineo shares with Briefly News’ Women Empowerment Editor why she fell in love with the legal sector:

“I became a lawyer because I have always been outspoken. I think about things and try to find solutions. I am inquisitive by nature and I suppose that is the basis of my love for law.”

Despite having a long journey ahead in her fight to become an admitted attorney, the University of Johannesburg graduate is loving all the experience gained:

“This field is versatile. You go into it with a particular perspective only to have your eyes opened to a whole new world altogether.”

In 2019, tragedy struck the Eastern Cape budding lawyer

Life hasn’t always been easy for Dineo. She, too, has faced great strive and loss on her journey:

“In 2019, I lost my great-grandmother. When she passed on, I was one month pregnant with my daughter and had one module left to complete my Bachelor of Laws degree.

“She passed away at what I would describe as the peak of my life. I pray and hope that she is proud of me up above in heaven.”

The young law graduate loves being a mother to her daughter:

“A few days before I commenced my clerkship, I moved out of home with my daughter. We wake up in the morning and get ready for our days. I drop my daughter off at school and pick her up later.

“It is a journey of being stretched as a mom who lives alone with a three-year-old, and also that of a young professional who must still cement her place in the world.

“God remains our anchor and we are doing okay. I also have a loving partner who is the best father to my daughter.”

The candidate attorney shares her future ambitions, explaining that she wants to make an impact in the world:

“In the future, I would love for my name to be recognised as a force that remained resilient and kept on trying.

“As it stands, I don't aspire to have my own law firm, but just to do well and have more doors opening for me.”

Johannesburg law graduate excited about becoming high court attorney

In a related story, Briefly News wrote about a young woman from Johannesburg who graduated as a lawyer from the University of the Witwatersrand and was excited about eventually becoming a high court attorney.

The sis shared the momentous occasion on LinkedIn and explained that although the journey was tough, it was certainly worthwhile.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News