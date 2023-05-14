A beautiful mom in Gauteng is celebrating her very first Mother’s Day after birthing her little one a few short months ago

The mom of one feels incredibly blessed to have her little boy after years of thinking she’d never birth a baby of her own

Talking to Briefly News, Gail Motloung shared what being a mom means to her and opened up about her parenting journey thus far

One powerhouse woman from the Vaal Triangle in Gauteng is thrilled about being a mom and celebrating her first Mother’s Day.

Gail Motloung waited for years to be a mother. Image: Gail Motloung/Supplied.

Gail Motloung birthed a beautiful baby boy a few months ago after years of thinking she was infertile and would never have a baby of her own.

In a previous interview with Briefly News, the mom of one noted that in her previous marriage, since she and her ex-husband were unable to conceive, she received judgement from people.

Now, however, the beautiful woman is in a much healthier relationship and is enjoying motherhood.

In another exclusive with Briefly News, the entrepreneur, and author shared what being a mom means to her:

“Motherhood means family, joy, unconditional love, acceptance, and contentment. Motherhood is a priceless gift that cannot only be explained in words.

“From the time it begins during conception to the day you finally meet your baby, a lot has happened but what stands out for me is the strong bond and falling deeply in love with someone you've never yet met nor seen but carried inside you.

“Motherhood has brought the best out of me and that's what it does, and that's what makes it so priceless.”

Gauteng mom admits that motherhood has its challenges

Gail notes that being a parent comes with various obstacles:

“Truth is, some days are hard and some days are easy, but ultimately, the joy of raising this small human is so powerful. The bond is divine and I wouldn't trade this experience, this moment, and this ‘era’ for anything."

The 30-year-old opened up about how she’ll spend Mother’s Day:

“This year, as a first-time mom, I want it to be special. So, my little family and I have planned an outing that will include a picnic, good music, good food, and lots of memories to create. Apparently, there's a special gift I will be receiving and I can't wait.”

Gail wishes all mommies well on this special day:

“May this day be a reminder that you are doing your best and the fact that you are trying is good enough.

“Above all, a special Mother's Day dedication goes out to mothers waiting to conceive, who have waited and have been longing for a child, those who did conceive but never got to hold their babies, and those who held their babies but couldn't take them home (death).

“May you never lose hope and may God bless you with that child or those children you desire to have. You are going to be a wonderful mommy one day. Stay strong, beautiful, amazing, and positive.”

