One loving mother is over the moon about having a sweet baby boy after previously being mocked and thinking she was infertile

Gail Motloung has been through the most and survived a toxic marriage and depression before finding the man of her dreams and having her sweet little one

Talking to Briefly News, the mom of one opens up about how much she loves being a parent, reflecting on the support she receives from her hubby

A doting mom of one from the Vaal Triangle in Gauteng is still over the moon about having a baby boy after thinking she’d never be able to have children.

Gail Motloung is thrilled about being a mother. Image: Gail Motloung/Supplied.

Gail Motloung has always been a powerhouse and is an author, presenter, publishing house owner, Mandela Washington Alumna and more.

But her biggest dream has always been to have a family of her own.

In a previous interview with Briefly News, the 30-year-old explained that she got married at 22 and was divorced five years later, ending a toxic marriage.

She and her previous husband were never able to conceive and people blamed her for their lack of children, hurtfully calling her ‘barren’.

Despite facing depression and judgement, Gail somehow managed to find the strength to go on.

Later, she met her loving husband through a mutual friend and now she is living the dream as a mom of a cute little boy named Karabo.

Now, in a follow-up discussion with Briefly News, the entrepreneur says that she loves being a mom:

“I’m amazed by the connection I have with my baby because I used to think I knew what love was until I met him. The unconditional love I give and receive from him is enormous.”

Gail explains that breastfeeding is one of her favourite bonding activities:

“That's also my time to pray for him and declare the word of God over him. That's when I connect with him even more.

"I am grateful that I get to care for him and love him forever."

The new momma is grateful to have a supportive partner

The happy mom explains that while her sleeping pattern has changed, she has so much support from her husband, who often takes the night shift, allowing her to rest:

“A new baby requires teamwork. You need as much help as possible. I am grateful for the support I've received from my family, especially from my husband.

“He is more hands-on than I am. I am so tired sometimes, so he lets me sleep most of the night. I would wake up only to feed.

“In most cases, he sleeps in the early hours of the morning trying to get the baby to sleep and would still do other chores, like cooking.

“I thought it would be difficult when he went back to work, but he is still willing to assist me. He is a blessing.”

Gail is taking motherhood one day at a time and learning as she goes along, about her baby’s growth, breastfeeding and more:

“[I saw that] babies grow very fast and some of the clothes he hasn't worn are small.

“Also, I got to learn different methods of producing breastmilk.”

The new parent is a true inspiration; an amazing wife, mom and so much more!

