A woman who was flying from Ecuador to Madrid, Spain, on KLM Royal Dutch Airlines became a mother after giving birth to a bouncing baby boy

The young lady started feeling pain in her abdomen, which prompted her to go to the bathroom where she delivered a son whom she later named Maximiliano

According to the woman, she did not realise she was pregnant until the experience that took place mid-flight

No airline allows pregnant women to fly unless they have a letter of recommendation from a doctor or midwife assuring the airline the mom-to-be will not risk any complications.

New mom, Tamara, delivered her newborn son, Maximiliano, mid-flight. Image: Daily Star.

A young woman embraced the journey of motherhood in an airplane as she boarded an 11-hour flight.

Giving birth after two contractions

The new mom, known only as Tamara, did not realise that she was pregnant until she gave birth mid-flight.

According to Daily Star, Tamara, who was flying on KLM Royal Dutch Airlines from Ecuador to Madrid, Spain, started experiencing painful stomach cramps.

A spokesperson for the Spaarne Gasthuis Haarlem Zuid hospital opened up to NL Times about the incident:

“A few hours before landing, her stomach hurt and she decided to go to the toilet.

"To her great surprise, after two contractions, she suddenly had a baby in her hands."

The mom who gave birth in an airplane and her son are well

The airline spokesperson said that two doctors and a nurse from Austria were on the plane and helped the unexpected mother following her surprise delivery, reported New York Post.

Tamara named her newborn son after one of the caretakers who stayed by her side to ensure she had a safe delivery, giving him the name Maximiliano.

Once they had landed in the Netherlands safely, the new momma and her baby were taken by ambulance to the Spaarne Gasthuis Haarlem South hospital.

The hospital confirmed the mother and her new bundle of joy were doing well.

Young lady gives birth mid-flight

