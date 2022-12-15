Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa, who recently divorced DJ Black Coffee, desires a second child to complete her small family

The stunner has two children with the Ready For You hitmaker, Anesu and Asante, and she has revealed that she plans to adopt a girl child

Mlotshwa shared the shocking news while live on Instagram, detailing her struggles prior to becoming pregnant with her second child, Asante

Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa has baby fever. The actress recently said she desires to have a third child.

Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa says she was told she would never be able to give birth again after having her first child Anesu. Image: @enhelembali

The former Isibaya star has two children from her previous marriage to Grammy award-winning musician DJ Black Coffee. Anesu, the firstborn, is 11 years old, while Asante is seven.

According to TshisaLIVE, the starlet shocked her followers during an Instagram Live when she revealed that she was told she would never have another child after Anesu. Thankfully, Mbali gave birth to Asante.

“There was a point I was told I wasn't going to bear more children and then a miracle happened and Asante was born," said Enhle.

Mlotshwa went on to say that she wishes to have more children. TshisaLIVE also reported that the Broken vows actress wishes to have a girl. Enhle added that she does not have to give birth to the child in order to become a parent to the third bundle of joy.

“I'll definitely have a girl ... even if I adopt. I've always wanted to adopt. There was a baby found in a drain in the Eastern Cape in 2018 and I saw the baby and wanted to adopt her, but the situation didn't allow.”

DJ Black Coffee and Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa's controversial divorce with kids in the mix

To say that the news of Enhle and Black Coffee's split shocked netizens would be an understatement. The drama between the ex-lovers was heated, with social media users weighing in.

Netizens felt sorry for the children who were dragged into the messy divorce. According to a News24 report in 2021, Enhle blasted Black Coffee online. She claimed that the talented DJ was psychologically tormenting their children.

Peeps at the time offered the following perspectives on the situation:

@mineey_zulu said:

"Enhle Mbali simply needs to heal from whatever happened between Black Coffee and her, yes it might hurt but the father is not the only one responsible for the kids, wherever he slacks she needs to patch up and vise versa."

@CharlotteKhuma3 shared:

"So Enhle Mbali would rather sit in the dark with the kids, then to pay for electricity with that R65 000 a month she's getting? All for what? Twitter sympathy? Hhay people ngeke, let's be honest here!"

@BlackPa70437440 also said:

"Babe to avoid unnecessary drama take care of your stuff even when it's hard... don't involve the kids let them see for themselves who the toxic one is...the best thing right now is to sit down with your ex and talk your way forward. Social media will not help you with anything."

@Afrikanwolf wrote:

"Mbali Enhle is so wrong for using her kids to gain public sympathy. Kids aren't weapons. Emotional blackmail is toxic✋"

@KingMntungwa added:

"Enhle Mbali vs Black Coffee. When elephants fight, it is the grass that suffers God protect the Kids."

Snap of Enhle Mbali raising her rumoured boyfriend’s hand has Mzansi Accusing Her of Bragging to Black Coffee

In other news, Briefly News reported that people on the internet never fail to debate the most shocking topics.

Famous Twitter user @ChrisExcel102 used the micro-blogging app to poke fun at Black Coffee and Enhle by quoting a tweet that quickly went viral.

The tweet Chris quoted showed Enhle holding up a hand of a man looking far away, which the initial post identified as Jarred.

