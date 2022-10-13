Enhle Mbali has become a hot topic online after a photo of her with a man surfaced on social media

Twitter users accuse the famous actress of bragging about her rumoured man to her ex-husband, Grammy-winning dj Black Coffee

Tweeps claim Enhle raised the man's hand in the pic to demonstrate to Black Coffee that she is now dating a man with two functioning hands

Enhle Mbali is being accused of boasting about her new man Jarred to Black Coffee. Image: @realblackcoffee and @enhlembali

Source: Instagram

People on the internet never fail to debate the most shocking topics.

They are now after Black Coffee's ex-wife Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa, reported ZAlebs. They have accused the Broken Vows actress of boasting to Black Coffee about dating a man with two working hands.

Famous Twitter user @ChrisExcel102 used the micro-blogging app to poke fun at Black Coffee and Enhle by quoting a tweet that quickly went viral.

The tweet Chris quoted shows Enhle holding up a hand of a man looking far away, which the initial post identified as Jarred.

Chris then posed the following contentious question, which sparked a debate in Mzansi:

"Is she raising his hands to brag that she’s finally dating a man 2 with hands?"

@ChrisExcel102 shared the following quote tweet:

South Africans react to Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa's accusations

@mthoko_nhlapo said:

"She's happy she won't have to wake up early in the money to open peanut butter for anyone."

@joe_tswai shared:

"That doesn't matter, Black Coffee has made lots and lots of money."

@Msenti91657768 replied:

"Ohh so now she's into White Coffee."

@FsTebza commented:

"Imagine if it was Musa Khawula who posted this ... Other cyberbullies are more equal than others ‍♀️‍♀️"

@bigxhosa_ wrote:

"Bro, the things you say"

@ZolaThuto also said:

"So, basically, you are disrespecting Black Coffee who is not a mere catfish influencer but a talented massively paid artist"

@Elmon_jnr also shared:

"And she added milk to the black coffee ☕️"

Enhle Mbali releases video debunking dating rumours

Briefly News previously reported that people's assumptions that Enhle Mbali was dating again were slammed by her. She shared a video in which she addressed the rumours surrounding her and Jarred.

For those who thought Enhle was back in the dating game, she had a sassy response. Jarred, her close friend, responded to Enhle's denial of dating rumours with his own jokes.

Fans praised Enhle's delivery of the message. Someone even apologised for participating in the speculations based on a photograph.

Source: Briefly News