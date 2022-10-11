Black Coffee's ex Enhle Mbali recently spoke out after people made wild speculations about her love life

Mbali broke up with her long-time husband, and people have been interested in what she gets up to, especially romantically

The actress had something to say to people who were spreading rumours about her being with Jarred Doyle

Enhle Mbali slammed people's assumptions that she was dating again. She posted a clip addressing the buzz about her and Jarred.

Enhle Mbali set the record straight that she would not go public when she starts dating after people thought she was dating someone in her pictures on the socials. Image: Instagram/@enhlembali_.

Enhle had a sassy comeback to people who decided she was again in the dating pool. Her close friend Jarred reacted to Enhle's denial of dating rumours with his own jokes.

Enhle Mbali slams dating rumours

Enhle has had enough of people speculating about her friendship with Jarred Doyle. The actress shared a video of herself saying she'll never post who she's dating on social media, and all her content is about work.

Fans loved how Enhle delivered the messaging. Someone even apologised for taking part in the speculations based on a picture.

Jarred Doyle wrote:

"We are dating. Kind regards!"

@angelineboese75 commented:

"Miss SA, am sorry for my comment yesterday."

@thapi_chai commented:

"Period! It’s social media not personal platform."

@melissahendricks72 commented:

"Moral of the story if you do something good people talk if you do something bad people talk and they will always talk so just do you honey."

@ncoedube_ commented:

"As long as he has the bag sweets then go for it."

@kelebogilekm commented:

"Don’t. It’s none of our business… but I hope he is alluring."

@andilebernice commented:

"Mina sis if you are dating. I will be happy for you , you deserve love."

@madikane2006 commented:

"Abantu bayaphapha, that's the problem."

@tumibabe.m commented:

"As long as your happy boo. I'm happy for you."

@karabo_mekgwe commented:

"They must Rest!"

