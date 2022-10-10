Thandolwethu hitmaker Berita has become a hot topic online after sharing stunning photos of her figure and toned legs

Many South African people have flocked to the musician's comments section to praise her stunning beauty

The general mood, however, was not all genuine compliments, as many people began dragging Berita's ex-husband Nota Baloyi for letting go of such beauty

Berita has social media at a standstill after sharing three breathtaking snaps showing off her amazing hourglass figure. Image: @beritaafrosoul

Source: Instagram

Berita is a stunning woman. She always wears her natural hair and incorporated anything that connects her to her African roots in her stunning outfits.

This time was no exception, as the stunner took to Twitter and shared three beautiful photos.

In the viral snaps, Berita is wearing a pink shirt tucked into a black and white skirt, emphasising her hourglass figure. Berita's gorgeous long legs are the focal point of her look and pose in the three pictures.

Berita shared the following pretty snaps on Twitter:

South Africans shower Berita with compliments while dragging ex-husband Nota Baloyi

Even though Berita received sincere compliments from internet users in the comments section, some unfavourable feelings were also present. They're all related to Berita and her ex-husband Nota Baloyi's public divorce.

After witnessing her breathtaking beauty, many people questioned why the Thandolwethu hitmaker married Nota. This comes after the music executive tarnished Berita's name on the timeline, even threatening to end her career.

Netizens said:

@OJKombe said:

"You are going to make Hlanyos have another twitter meltdown."

@FungisaniMashau shared:

"Nota had something special with you, he will regret the day he let you go for the rest of his life"

@Vontiee wrote:

"You are beautiful, my Berita ❤❤"

@_Molatelo_ replied:

"Finally, he checked in at a mental hospital"

@Real_KingSfiso commented:

"Nota lost all this."

@SiyandaNodlela reacted:

"See how she is glowing without you. Take your meds and be intelligent to yourself we all are, and you are not special laaitie."

@slinganiso10 also said:

"Omunye bhuti will say, "my wife just posted her beautiful pic I told her to do that" uzozwa‍♂️"

@VuyisaNtsini also wrote:

"Always gorgeous I love your Hairstyle ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

@WMkrola added:

"My crush ❤"

